About 60 percent of Pitt County Schools students plan to return to campus when classes resume next month, the district has reported.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said 58.5 percent of parents registering for school chose to have some in-person instruction for their students. According to registration forms submitted by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, 41.5 percent of students will remain at home for full-time virtual instruction.
The school district, which includes about 24,000 students, received more than 28,000 registrations, which Johnson attributes to the fact that parents were allowed to update their choices prior to Monday’s deadline. Still, she said, the majority of students who were enrolled last year have completed registration forms. Forms are now considered binding, at least for those learners registered for all-virtual instruction.
“If someone chose virtual, they cannot, at this point, switch to face to face,” Johnson said, explaining that virtual-only instruction is a semester-long commitment. “If they have chosen face to face, it’s easier to then switch to virtual.”
With online registration closed, parents who have not registered their students need to contact their child’s school for information. For planning purposes, the school system is counting students who did not register among those returning for in-person instruction.
The county’s public schools student have not attended classes on campus since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper announced July 14 that public schools would be permitted to reopen Aug. 17 with safety guidelines and reduced classroom capacity but left local school boards to decide if a district would offer online instruction only.
Many of the state’s larger school systems, such as Wake and Cumberland counties, are opting to begin the year with remote learning only, as are eastern North Carolina counties including Martin, Edgecombe and Wilson. Many area private schools have announced plans for face-to-face instruction.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted July 20 to give families the choice of full-time virtual instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction. Due to the state’s physical distancing requirements, Pitt County Schools’ plan is to have half of enrolled students attend classes on campus in a given week. On weeks that students are not on campus, they will continue virtual learning at home.
School officials said last week that depending on how many families select all-virtual instruction for their children, some schools might have the capacity to accommodate their in-person learners daily.
Johnson said processing for open enrollment applications has been temporarily suspended, so there is not an option for students to transfer from their assigned school.
“We’ve gotten that question,” she said. “Open enrollment, at this point, is closed.”
Johnson said it is too early to say which, if any, schools in the district might have that capability of accommodating all in-person learners daily.
“Transportation is limited,” she said. “We can’t just look at the people who want to go (in person) or want to go virtually. We now have to look at transportation.”
Of parents planning to send their children to campus for instruction, about 35 percent said they would not need to use school transportation.
According to state requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19, except for family members, passengers may not share school bus seats. Additional changes for schools that open include requiring that students and staff wear face coverings and undergo daily temperature and COVID-19 symptom screenings.
Students returning to school to learn can expect to have a modified school day as well. The school day for students attending elementary or K-8 schools is tentatively scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with high school students attending school from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.