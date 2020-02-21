A Winterville man accused of trying to deposit an altered insurance check — one that already had been deposited in 2017 — was arrested by special agents from the North Carolina Department of Insurance on Jan. 26, the department reported on Thursday.
Corey Ross Spence, 47, of 1120 Davenport Place, Winterville, is charged with forgery and obtaining property by false pretense, both felonies.
Agents allege Spence obtained $4,490.07 from Geico on Aug. 27 by depositing a check with an altered date in a Bank of America ATM in Greenville when an electronic check previously was deposited to an account with Langley Federal Credit Union on May 3, 2017.
After his arrest, Spence was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under an $8,000 bond and is due in court on April 29.
MC DOI Commissioner Mike Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 cents and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums. That is why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division, a news release said.
In the past two years, CID special agents have recovered $7.5 million, money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information also isavailable at www.ncdoi.gov.