GRIFTON — A man was arrested on Wednesday after threatening a Grifton School bus driver with a knife during a road rage incident.
Jeffrey Garris faces allegations of boarding the school bus, which had children on board, and yelling racial slurs at the driver, according to a Grifton Police Department news release issued Thursday.
He accused the school bus driver of pulling out in front of him. The bus driver confronted Garris and ordered him to leave the bus.
Garris displayed a knife and threatened to stab the bus driver, according to the release. He then left the scene in a red pickup truck.
The incident took place about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hanrahan Road and N.C. 11, according to the release.
Garris was arrested and charged with assault on a school employee, possession of weapon on school property, communicating threats, trespass on a school bus, going armed to the terror of the people and ethnic intimidation.
“As a father of two young children, my heart goes out to the students and bus driver involved in this incident,” said Chief Brian Silva of the Grifton Police Department. “This behavior is not representative of our community and is inconsistent with the values of the town of Grifton.
"I would like to reassure the citizens and parents in the town of Grifton that this type of conduct directed towards children or anyone else will not be tolerated," Silva said.
The police department, Pitt County Schools and the district attorney’s office will continue to investigate and prosecute such behavior to the fullest extent possible, according to Silva.