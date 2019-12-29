A Maury man charged with driving while impaired ran off the road and crashed into a ditch, according to Pitt County court records and a State Highway Patrol crash report.
Cody Anthony Kinzler, 26, of 3499 N.C. 903 North, Maury, was stopped at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 14 near Davenport Farm Road by the State Highway Patrol.
According to the crash report, Kinzler was traveling west on Davenport Farm Road at 45 mph when his 2014 Toyota truck ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch. Kinzler’s speed at impact was 40 mph.
The authorized speed limit on Davenport Farm Road is 55 mph.
Kinzler’s vehicle sustained $10,000 in estimated damages.
He was uninjured in the crash.
Kinzler had slow speech, was acting like he was falling asleep and had a dry mouth, reports indicate. His blood alcohol level was unavailable.
Ten other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15
In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Damien Jatavius Dixon, 28, of 1909 B Kennedy Circle, Greenville, was stopped at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 8 near N.C. 11 and Laurie Ellis Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Ernest Russell Early Jr., 32, of 3353 King’s Branch Drive, was stopped on Dec. 14 by the Greenville Police Department. The time and location of the stop was unavailable. His blood alcohol level was not available.
- Dena Mills Faulkner, 43, of 1947 Fox Trot Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 8 a.m. on Dec. 9 near County Home Road and Wintergreen Primary School. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol level was 0.19.
- Robert Chase Kipping, 26, of 500 Vickie Lane, Defuniak Springs, Fla., was stopped at 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 14 near Ward Street by the Greenville Police Department. He was involved in a crash and admitted to using cocaine. Multiple syringes were also found in the vehicle. His blood alcohol level was not available.
- Malcolm Moore, 58, of 327 Allen Drive, Ayden, was stopped on Dec. 6 by the Ayden Police Department. The time and location of the stop were unavailable. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol. His blood alcohol level was not available.
- Michael Robert Moore, 32, of 6582 Elmore Ridge Lane, Memphis, Tenn., was stopped on Dec. 4 by the Winterville Police Department. The time and location of the stop were unavailable. Moore had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was involved in a wreck. His blood alcohol level was 0.22.
- James Joseph Reckley, 34, of 3613 Montery Drive, Winterville, was stopped at 10:46 p.m. on Dec. 8 near Davenport Farm Road and N.C. 11 by the Winterville Police Department. He also was involved in a car crash. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.24.
- Timothy Earl Staton, 23, of 1940 Allen Road, Greenville, was stopped sometime after 5 a.m. on Dec. 10 near Allen Road by the Greenville Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and had red, glassy eyes. He also was stumbling and nearly fell down. He also was involved in a wreck. His blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Dylan Ray Wells, 26, of 444 Third St., Ayden, was stopped at 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 13 near N.C. 11 and Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. His vehicle ran off the road after he failed to maintain lane control. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and glassy, watery eyes. He also had issues with his balance. His blood alcohol level was 0.20.
- Anna Grace Wright, 19, of 104 Bramblewood Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 3:45 p.m. near Eastern Pines Road by the State Highway Patrol. She ran off the road and struck a road sign and continued driving with wood debris stuck in the side of her vehicle. She also had red, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a blank stare on her face, reports stated. Her blood alcohol level was not available.