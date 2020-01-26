A Winterville man charged with driving while impaired ran off the road and crashed into fencing and bushes near a housing development, according to Pitt County court records and a Greenville Police Department crash report.
Felipe De Jesus Guadalupe Lopez-Rodriguez, 24, of 4130 Dudley’s Grant Drive, Greenville, crashed at 3:59 a.m. on Jan. 19 near Pine Branches Circle and West Fire Tower Road.
According to the crash report, Lopez-Rodriguez was traveling east on Fire Tower Road when he lost control of his 2007 Chevrolet truck and struck a development entry fence, shrubs and signage near Pine Branches Circle.
Lopez-Rodriguez told a Greenville police officer that the wet roadway caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
At the time of impact, Lopez-Rodriguez was going 35 mph and his original traveling speed was 45 mph. The speed limit on Fire Tower Road is 45 mph.
EMS did not respond to the crash and damage to Lopez-Rodriguez’s vehicle was $5,000.
Lopez-Rodiguez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He also had difficulty standing up straight. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
Eight other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.
In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Evan Darshun Cantrel, 20, of 12183 Mary Alice Drive, Arlington Tenn., was stopped at 3:22 a.m. on Jan. 19 near 10th Street and Founder’s Drive by the East Carolina University Police Department. He was driving a car without the headlights being on. He also had an odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted to drinking. His blood alcohol level was 0.09. Cantrel also was charged with driving after consuming under 21.
- Reese John Gifford, 23, of 203 Adams Blvd., Greenville, was stopped at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17 near Greenville Boulevard by the Greenville Police Department. His vehicle was observed crossing the center line past Adams Boulevard and reports stated that he drove all over the road. He also led police on a brief chase before crashing into a vehicle parked in a driveway. In addition to DWI, Gifford was charged with fleeing to elude arrest and resisting public officer. His blood alcohol level was 0.27.
- Janerick Nzuna, 29, of 3309 Pacolet Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 15 near Hooker Road and Horseshoe Drive by the Greenville Police Department. His blood alcohol level was 0.21.
- William A. Jackson, 69, of Greenville was stopped at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 near Arlington Boulevard and Emerald Place by the Greenville Police Department. He could not maintain lane control, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and could not walk straight. His blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Randy Craig Joyner, 43, of 4097 N.E. College St., Apt. B, Ayden, was stopped at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 18 near Railroad Street and Worthington Street by the Winterville Police Department. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
- Mckenzie Ann Lennick, 19, of 8251 Sugarwood Drive, Mechanicsville, Va., was stopped on Jan. 19 by the Greenville Police Department. The time and location of the stop were not available. She performed poorly on the field sobriety test and had an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- Lazaro Flores Rivera, 38, of 2026 Corbett Ave., Greenville, was stopped at 10:48 p.m. on Jan. 17 near Rams Horn Road by the State Highway Patrol. No further details were available.
- Kwuanta Latroy Spellmon ,36, of 324 Bayne Way, Winterville, was stopped at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 19 near Fire Tower Road and Whitley Drive by the Winterville Police Department. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.