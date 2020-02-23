A Greenville man charged with driving while impaired failed to yield for another vehicle and caused a wreck at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and 14th Street, according to law enforcement and court records.
Scott David Brown, 42, of 1875 Wellons Drive Apt. 9, Greenville, was stopped at 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 12 by the Greenville Police Department.
According to the crash report, Brown was traveling on Greenville Boulevard and was attempting to make a left turn onto 14th Street in a 2009 Nissan SUV. He failed to yield for a westbound 2016 Dodge passenger car driven by Jaka’ri Tazion Baize of 8507 S. Oak Court, Fredricksburg, Va.
At the time of the impact, Brown was going 10 mph and Baize was going 40 mph. The authorized speed limit for that stretch of road is 45 mph.
No injuries were reported. Brown’s vehicle sustained $2,500 in estimated damages, and Baize’s vehicle sustained $2,000 in estimated damages.
After the crash, the officer noted that Brown showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
Six other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.
In other cases, court documents indicate:
- Deshon Romel Blount, 28, of 3368 Frontgate Drive, Apt. 10, Greenville, was stopped at 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 15 near Moye-Turnage Road by the State Highway Patrol He ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a ditch. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and difficulty balancing. His blood alcohol level was unavailable.
- Shawn Anthony Lonardelli, 30, of 2613 Richard Drive, Apt. B, Greenville, was stopped at 2:37 a.m. on Feb. 16 near Thomas Langston Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Clinton Ray Pugh, 56, of 1470 Honolulu Road, Grifton, was stopped at 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 10 by the State Highway Patrol. The location of the stop was not available. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
- Erica Denise Simpson, 18, of 1404 B Joel Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 3:46 a.m. on Feb. 16 near Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street by the Greenville Police Department. She failed to stop at a steady red light before entering an intersection and failed to maintain her lane. She also had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.18.
- Patrick Fitzgerald Sutton, 53, of 601 Carey Road, Kinston, was stopped at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 16 near N.C. 903 by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He also told the officer, “I’m drunk.” His blood alcohol level was 0.21.
Martavious Odelle Woods, 33, of 747 B Buckleberry Circle, Grifton, was stopped at 2:22 a.m. on Feb. 25 near N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. His blood alcohol level was 0.09.