A Greenville man charged with driving while impaired struck two other vehicles, one of them head-on, according to Pitt County court records and a Greenville Police Department crash report.
The three-car crash took place on Dec. 20 near the intersection of Stantonsburg Road and W.H. Smith Boulevard, in close proximity to Vidant Medical Center.
According to the crash report, William Terral Payton, 34, of 1508 Pine Brook Court, Greenville, was traveling west on Stantonsburg Road in a 2006 Dodge truck when he crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota passenger car being driven by Rhonda Peed Taylor of 174 Joshua Drive, Chocowinity.
At the time of the crash, Payton’s vehicle was going 45 mph and Taylor’s vehicle was stopped at the stoplight waiting to turn left. Upon impact, Payton’s truck flipped and struck a 2005 Chevrolet truck being driven by Jeffrey Wilks of 3200 Westgate Drive.
No one was injured in the crash but Taylor was transported to Vidant Medical Center.
Payton told police officers that he fell asleep and admitted to drinking. He also had an open container of alcohol in his truck. His blood alcohol level was 0.07. At the time of the crash, Payton was driving with a revoked license.
Payton’s vehicle sustained $7,000 in estimated damages, while Wilks’ and Taylor’s vehicles each sustained $4,000 in estimated damages.
Twenty-two other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between Dec. 15 and Dec. 29.
In other cases, court documents indicate:
Jermaine Gerald Alexander
- , 43, of 3402 Evans St., Apt. D, Greenville, was stopped at 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 29 near N.C. 11 and North Greene Street by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and difficulty standing. The officer had to help hold him up. His blood alcohol level was 0.14.
Jennifer Amanda Baker
- , 23, of 122 N. Eastern St., Greenville, was stopped at 3:54 a.m. on Dec. 16 near Eastern Street by the Greenville Police Department. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. Her blood alcohol level was 0.21.
Javon Rameke Beach
- , 28, of 334 Haven Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 1:43 a.m. on Dec. 22 near Old Creek Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
Lavonte Albert Bell
- , 26, of 504 Brighton Park Apt. 10, Greenville, was stopped at 2:17 a.m. on Dec. 21 near Philippi Drive by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He also was found passed out behind the wheel. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.
Brandon Antuan Brown
- , 32, of 76 Bryan Drive, Farmville, was stopped at 12:13 a.m. on Dec. 21 near N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. He had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
Matthew Gene Buchanan
- , 39, of 6495 U.S. Highway 264 East, was stopped on Dec. 17 by the Winterville Police Department. The time and location of the stop was unavailable. He was involved in a wreck. He also had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and stated he had consumed one beer. He was observed as being emotional and irate. His blood alcohol level was unavailable.
James Roy Cogdell
- , 50, of 1908 A Kennedy Circle, Greenville, was stopped on Dec. 20 by the State Highway Patrol. The time and location of the stop was unavailable. Cogdell wrecked his car. He also had slurred speech, mood changes and was unsteady on his feet. Cogdell was observed acting belligerent and was unable to follow orders. His blood alcohol level was unavailable.
Tony Jerome Conner
- , 39, of 2426 Jay Circle, Greenville, was stopped on Dec. 20 near North Memorial Drive by the Greenville Police Department. The time of the stop and other details were unavailable.
Gabriel Noe Garcia
- , 19, of 317 River Road Estate Road, Greenville, was stopped at 12:11 a.m. on Dec. 18 near N.C. 903 by the State Highway Patrol. He wrecked his car. He also had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was asleep behind the wheel. Garcia admitted to taking pills and smoking marijuana. His blood alcohol level was not available.
Steven Lamont Harris
- , 50, of 1448 Speight Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 near N.C. 11 and Blount Hall by the Grifton Police Department. He was observed driving at a high rate of speed and swerved into both lanes of travel nearly hitting a student driver. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
Jamecia Nichols King
- , 27, of 2325 Vineyard Drive, Apt. C7, Winterville, was stopped at 11:02 p.m. on Dec. 22 near Warren Drive by the Winterville Police Department. She had an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.13.
Michael Earl Lewis
- , 41, of 1617 N.C. Highway 30, Greenville, was stopped on Dec. 26 near U.S. 264 Alternate by the State Highway Patrol. The time of the stop was unavailable. Lewis had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.13.
Carlos Antonio McCarter
- , 49, of 3373 Dickinson Ave. Ext., Greenville, was stopped at 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 22 near Sedgefield Drive and Sir Walter Drive by the Greenville Police Department. He refused a breathalyzer.
Timmy Tinh Nguyen
- , 20, of 3221 B Moseley Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 20 near Highway 11 and Littlefield Road by the Ayden Police Department. He had an odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.07.
Shawn Dwane Parker
- , 44, of 3969 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville, was stopped at 7:33 a.m. on Dec. 26 near U.S. 264 Alternate and Evans Street by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He also was involved in a wreck. His blood alcohol level was 0.18.
Timothy Elliot Perkins
- , 59, of 834 Okie Acres Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 2:06 a.m. on Dec. 21 near N.C. 33 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level is 0.14.
Jamie Chapa Sauls
- , 31, of 306 N. Adkin St., Kinston, was stopped at 11:49 p.m. on Dec. 25 near Old N.C. 11 by the Ayden Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech. Her blood alcohol level was 0.17.
Timothy Ray Suggs
- , 55, of 3949 Sunset Drive, Ayden, was stopped at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 near Evans Street and Victoria Court by the Greenville Police Department. He also ran off the road and collided with another vehicle. He was unable to remember the crash and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol level was unavailable.
Jonathan Brooks Tripp
- , 37, of 1627 Hoover St., Greenville, was stopped on Dec. 28 by the State Highway Patrol. The time and location of the stop was unavailable. Tripp also was charged with going 68 mph in a 55 mph zone. He had red, glassy eyes, slow, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He was also observed swaying and stated that he had been drinking.
John Alan Tyndall
- , 53, of 114 W. Victoria Court, Apt. C, Greenville, was stopped on Dec. 27 near Evans Street and Victoria Court by the Greenville Police Department. The time of the stop was unavailable. Tyndall had slurred speech, glassy eyes and was unable to maintain his balance.
Johnny Jermaine Williams
- , 32, of 604 Bradley Ave., Tarboro, was stopped at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 28 near Jones Park Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.13.
Willie James Williams, 59, of 5720 Dean Drive, Washington, was stopped at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 20 near U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.11.