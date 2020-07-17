A Greenville man received four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty on Friday to the 2016 deaths of his wife and her three daughters.
Dibon Toone, 43, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder of his wife, Garlette Howard, 32; their daughters, Ayona, 7, and Mayona, 5; and her daughter, Bryana Carr, 11.
“This case has been heartbreaking and tragic for everyone involved,” Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said in a statement released after the sentencing.
“The deaths of a mother and her three daughters under the age of 12 is inconceivable,” Dixon said. “Anytime a life is taken violently, those who are left behind suffer immense pain. When a family is murdered at the hands of a person that they trusted, not a stranger, but their father and husband, it is especially cruel.”
Howard and her daughters were discovered on Aug. 16, 2016, after relatives of Toone reported he told them he had killed his wife. Howard's coworkers also had requested a welfare check when she didn't come to work on Aug. 15.
A co-worker and Howard's manager went to Howard's home at Westpointe Townhomes on two different occasions before calling police on Aug. 16.
A Greenville police officer went to the home at 3:48 p.m. on Aug. 16. No one answered the door and he didn't see Howard's company-owned vehicle in the parking lot.
Neighbors said the vehicle was there earlier, adding they saw Toone walking from the townhome.
A Speedway employee later called the police and reported an individual matching Toone’s description had purchased gas at about 1:30 p.m. that day and was seen leaving town.
Later that evening, relatives of Toone called 911 and requested another welfare check. They said Toone had contacted several family members and said he had killed his family and was traveling towards Richmond, Virginia.
When police entered the residence they found Howard’s body in the master bedroom and her daughters in the second bedroom. Their faces were covered, and blankets had been nailed over the windows, according to Dixon’s statement. There was blood spatter in the bedrooms and hallway and a hammer found on the bed along with Howard’s body.
Dr. Karen Kelly, medical examiner with Vidant Health, determined that the cause of death for each was traumatic head injuries as a result of blunt force trauma consistent with a hammer, due to an assault, according to Dixon’s statement.
Blood evidence taken from the home and examined by the N.C. State Crime Lab was identified as belonging to Toone and his victims.
Greenville police issued an alert for Howard’s company-owned Chevy Equinox. The vehicle had an OnStar tracking system which was activated and Richmond police located Toone at a convenience store, still in possession of the vehicle.
During the investigation, witnesses said Howard had moved to Greenville in an effort to get away from Toone because their relationship was troubled.
Dixon said Toone was selling valuables from the home to purchase drugs and had also become jealous of Howard’s conversations with a male friend.
Dixon said that before Toone left Greenville, told an acquaintance that he had killed his wife. After his arrest, Toone made “incriminating admissions” to Greenville Police Department officers while still in custody in Virginia.
Dixon said Toone’s statement “was evaluated with intense scrutiny and the subject of motions filed in this case.”
“We met with the families of the victims and they are in agreement with this plea,” Dixon said. “We met with the mother of Garlette and grandmother to Bryana, Ayona, and Mayona who told us that while she doesn’t understand the reason he took their lives, she has forgiven Dibon Toone. The father of Bryana Carr, Garlette’s oldest daughter, remains understandably angry and has lingering questions.”
Dion said both families were present in the courtroom and had the opportunity to speak before Pitt County Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount III.
“It was a difficult decision and we, as a group, ultimately determined the defendant’s plea to four first degree murder charges and four consecutive life sentences for each of the victims … was the best outcome,” Dixon said.
Toone was represented by assistant public defender Ann Kirby and attorney Richard T. McNeill. Pitt County Assistant District Attorneys Valerie Pearce and Jamie Askins prosecuted the case.
Dixon urged individuals who find themselves in a domestic violence situation or who have family or friends in a situation to call the Center for Family Violence Prevention at 758-4400. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can also be reached at 1-800-799-7233.