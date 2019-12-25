A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being cut with a folding knife on Sunday night, a Greenville Police Department incident report indicates.
The assault took place about 8:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Burrington Road, the report said.
The victim was cut by a person not known to him and suffered a severe laceration.
A knife was recovered at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
No further details were available.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3500 block Galleria Drive, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 22: Clothing valued at $136.91 stolen from Kohl's; cleared by citation.
- 2500 block Brookville Drive, 7:22 a.m. Dec. 21: Gun valued at $250 stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 8:17 p.m. Dec. 20: Grocery items valued at $9.88 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 4600 block East 10th Street, 2:46 p.m. Dec. 20: Grocery items valued at $165 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by citation.
- 3000 block Evans Street, 1:52 p.m. Dec. 20: Electronic thermostats valued at $298 stolen from Target; investigation ongoing.
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 6:05 a.m. Dec. 20: Food items valued at $4.29 stolen from Sheetz; cleared by citation.
- 1200 block Cross Creek Circle, 5:15 a.m. Dec. 20: Wallet valued at $20, documents and $30 cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 2800 block East 10th Street, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 19: Eggs, brownie mix and cakes valued at $10.98 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 200 block Manhattan Avenue, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19: Walking cane valued at $500 stolen from 61-year-old man at the Community Crossroads Center; case inactive.
- 400 block Spring Forest Road, 1 p.m. Dec. 19: Botox injections valued at $1,932 stolen from Eastern Dermatology and Pathology; cleared by arrest.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 12:33 p.m. Dec. 22: Food items valued at $19.45 stolen from Bad Daddy Burger Bar; case inactive.
Assaults
- 2000 block North Village Drive, 7:55 a.m. Dec. 22: 36-year-old man assaulted by acquaintance; blunt object used; minor injuries reported; case inactive.
- 4200 block Dudley's Grant Drive, 2:18 a.m. Dec. 22: 71-year-old man and 67-year-old woman assaulted; case inactive.
- 100 block Harbor Pointe Drive, 1 a.m. Dec. 21: 23-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; household goods sustained $40 in damages; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Moore Road, 11:35 p.m. Dec. 20: 40-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
- 1000 block South Memorial Drive, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 19: 36-year-old woman assaulted by stranger at Abram's BBQ; cleared by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Monday with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Leon Drive, 6 p.m. Dec. 19: Backpack with clothing valued at $68, keys and $1,186 in cash stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 800 block Gum Swamp Church Road, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19: Two ATVs valued at $3,800 stolen from home; case active.
- 2000 block Pactolus Highway, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 21: $800 in cash stolen from offices at Community Christian Church; door sustained $500 in damages; case active.
- 3300 block King's Branch Drive, 8 a.m. Dec. 22: $120 in cash stolen from home; case active.
- 900 block Fontana Court, 8 a.m. Dec. 22: $30 in cash stolen from home; case active.
- 900 block Fur Court, 8 a.m. Dec. 22: $200 in cash stolen from home; case active.
- 600 block Cliff Court, Winterville, 11 p.m. Dec. 19: Computer, clothing, volleyball and book bag valued at $1,900 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 900 block Fontana Court, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20: Game consoles, gold teeth, watch valued at $700 and $600 cash stolen from home; door frame sustained $50 in damages; case active.
- 1200 block Frankie Coburn Road, 2:31 p.m. Dec. 21: $800 cash stolen from home by cleaner; cash recovered; case active.
- 2000 block Bugle Drive, 6 p.m. Dec. 19: Jewelry and gun accessory valued at $150 stolen from vehicle; case active.
Assaults
- 2300 block Decorah Court, 10:41 p.m. Dec. 21: Juvenile assaulted by unknown person; minor injuries reported; case active.
- 10000 block County Home Road, 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20: 61-year-old man assaulted by stranger during a fight at Haddock's Barbecue; minor injuries reported; vehicle sustained $500 in damages; cleared by arrest.
- 3100 block Ladybug Lane, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 22: 28-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case active.
Property damage
- 6000 block Sherry's Lane, Grifton, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 20: Vehicle and pool sustained $200 in damages after being shot at by a group of juveniles; case active.