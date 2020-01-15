A man suffered serious injuries after being shot on Wednesday night at a local apartment complex, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The shooting took place about 8 p.m. at 33 East, located off of 10th Street near Cook Out and Dairy Queen and across the street from Copper Beach Townhomes.
Police believe the incident was not random and have already developed leads in the case.
Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said police actively searched the complex for the suspect and officials asked people to avoid the area until it was swept and cleared about 9:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center and his condition was not immediately available.
Police said there are no ongoing threats to residents and officers will continue to process the crime scene.