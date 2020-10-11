A man was shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday in the area of the AMC Fire Tower theater, the Greenville Police Department reported.
Officers responded to 1232 Holden Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. a news release said. That's in the Centre Court Apartments, between Summerhaven and Wimbledon drives.
They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived, the news release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect is in custody and Greenville police said there is no ongoing threat.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages, the release said, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Shots fired
In another incident, officers are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at a party in the area of Fourth and Meade streets near the East Carolina University, according to an ECU alert.
The alert said a fight occurred at the party and a man fired two shots in the air during the altercation. Victims incurred minor injuries as a result of the altercation, but there were no injuries related to the gunshots, the alert said.
The man with the gun was reported to be a black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a bald head and wearing a white "Thrasher" T-shirt.
He was last seen heading west on Fourth Street, the alert said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777 or use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.