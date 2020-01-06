A 34-year-old man has been charged with shooting at two people on Dec. 29, the Greenville Police Department reported on Monday.
Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said officers responded to the area of 1904 Myrtle Street in west Greenville about 2:30 p.m. for a shot spotter alert.
A short time later, an individual called police to say their vehicle had been shot while they were driving. No one was injured.
Based on information gathered from city cameras and witnesses, Ronald Earl Bland of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Hunter said the incident may be connected to an earlier altercation between the victim and several individuals.
The report lists a 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man as victims in the incident.
Bland also is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and post release violation.
Jail records indicate Bland was given a $1.5 million bond.
Woman robbed at gunpoint
A gunman robbed a 54-year-old woman of $890 on Friday morning not far from a west Greenville playground, a Greenville Police Department incident report indicates.
The report indicates a firearm was used and the gunman’s face was concealed by a coat or hood.
The robbery took place at 10 a.m. in the 400 block of North Skinner Street, near the Dream Park on Chestnut Street.
The woman was uninjured and the case is inactive.
Man charged in child sex crimes
A 19-year-old Farmville man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday by the Farmville Police Department, warrants obtained on Monday indicate.
Detectives arrested Javian Laquez Taylor, 19, of 3602 Crestwood Drive, Apt. A., and charged him with statutory rape of a child by an adult.
According to the warrant, the incidents took place between August and November of 2019.
Taylor made his first court appearance Monday at the Pitt County Detention Center and was given a $1.5 million bond. His next scheduled court date is on Jan. 22.
He also is expected to appear in court next month on unrelated drug charges.
GREENVILLE
The police department released reports on Jan. 2-6 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 600 block South Memorial Drive, 12:17 a.m. Jan. 6: Food items valued at $20 stolen from Walgreens; case inactive.
- 1300 block West Arlington Boulevard, 11:34 p.m. Jan. 5: Case of beer valued at $6.99 stolen from the Kangaroo; cleared by arrest
- 1100 block North Greene Street, 10:07 a.m. Jan. 5: Vehicle valued at $3,000 stolen from 62-year-old man; investigation ongoing.
- 2000 block Stantonsburg Road, 8 p.m. Jan. 4: Vehicle valued at $30,000 stolen from 37-year-old woman; vehicle recovered; cleared by arrest.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 5:49 p.m. Jan. 4: Fabric and accessories valued at $89.86 stolen from Walmart; cleared by citation.
- 1100 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 4: License plate valued at $15 stolen off of vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Paris Avenue, 9:09 p.m. Jan. 3: Tobacco products and bank cards valued at $10 stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Talton Drive, 9 p.m. Jan. 3: Computer valued at $600 stolen from home; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 5:05 p.m. Jan. 3: Clothing valued at $108.13 stolen from Walmart; cleared by citation.
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 11:47 a.m. Jan. 3: Food items valued at $23.95 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
- 2500 block North Memorial Drive, 10:18 a.m. Jan. 3: Food items valued at $135.77 stolen from Sheetz; investigation ongoing.
- 300 block Paige Drive, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2: Television set valued at $400 stolen from home; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 5:52 p.m. Jan. 2: Firecracker valued at $1.99 stolen from Trade It; case inactive.
- 400 block Paladin Drive, midnight. Jan. 3: $10 in cash stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 400 block Lake Road, 4:30 a.m. Jan. 3: Wallets valued at $50 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 9:15 a.m. Jan. 3: $12 in cash stolen from Alex’s Lemonade Stand; case inactive.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31: Gun valued at $449 stolen from 26-year-old man in the Greenville Mall parking lot.
- 300 block Maple Street, 1 p.m. Dec. 28: Game console valued at $350 stolen from home; case inactive.
- 700 block Southeast Greenville Boulevard, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26: Gun valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 200 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 8:11 p.m. Jan. 4: Food items valued at $106 stolen from Walmart; items recovered; cleared by arrest.
Assaults
- 1100 block Forbes Street, 3:38 p.m. Jan. 2: 33-year-old man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 400 block Roundtree Drive, 12:46 a.m. Jan. 4: 26-year-old woman assaulted by acquaintance; victim suffered severe lacerations; investigation ongoing.
- 3200 block South Memorial Drive, 8:09 p.m. Jan. 4: 60-year-old man assaulted by spouse at Wingate hotel; cleared by arrest.
- 1700 block West Third Street, midnight. Jan. 5: 31-year-old man assaulted by acquaintance with knife; victim suffered severe lacerations; cleared by arrest.
- 2300 block South Memorial Drive, 11 a.m. Jan. 5: 25-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; case inactive.
Property damage
- 1300 block Westpointe Drive, 11:31 a.m. Jan. 5: Vehicle sustained $140 in damages; case inactive.
- 1100 block B’s Barbecue Road, 2:53 p.m. Jan. 4: Vehicle and cellphone sustained $600 in damages; case inactive.
- 100 block Kristin Drive, 10 p.m. Jan. 2: Back door of home sustained $400 in damages; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports on Jan.2-6 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 900 block Brompton Lane, 6 p.m. Jan. 2: Rims valued at $250 stolen from Car Mart of Greenville; case active.
- 5300 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, midnight. Dec. 23: Brass bushings valued at $10,000 stolen from industrial site; haul truck sustained $1,000 in damages; case active.
- 2100 block Briley Road, midnight. Jan. 2: Carpet valued at $300 stolen from home; window screen sustained $15 in damages; case active.
- 4100 block Bell Road, Farmville, midnight. Dec. 23: Guns valued at $500 stolen from home; case active.
- 2100 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 7:51 p.m. Jan. 4: Television sets and cellphones valued at $600 stolen from home; case active.
- 5100 block U.S. 258, Farmville, midnight. Jan. 4: Wallet valued at $20 stolen from vehicle; item recovered; case active.
- 8000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 5:40 a.m. Jan. 4: Gun, ammo and holster valued at $340 stolen from home; case active.
Assaults
- 7300 block Stokestown-St.John’s Road, Grifton, 12:07 a.m. Jan. 3: 55-year-old man assaulted by sibling; case unfounded.
- 4700 block Maria Court, Grimesland, 10:10 a.m. Jan. 3: Juvenile female assaulted by sibling; case cleared; victim refused to cooperate.
- 2400 block Elaina Drive, 11 p.m. Jan. 4: 22-year-old man assaulted by acquaintance; case cleared; victim refused to cooperate.
- 6000 block Allen Gay Road, Farmville, noon. Jan. 3: 19-year-old woman assaulted by friend; case active.
- 2600 block Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, 10:41 p.m. Jan. 3: 36-year-old woman assaulted by boyfriend/girlfriend; minor injuries reported; case active.
Property damage
- 3100 block Joe Stocks Road, 8 a.m. Jan. 3: Mailbox sustained $50 in damages; case active.