A man who used a blunt object to break into a local gas station on Thursday night drove a stolen van to carry out the crime, a Greenville Police Department incident report indicates.
Reginald Smith, 53, of 906 W. Arlington Blvd. is accused of burglarizing the Speedway located at 612 S.W. Greenville Blvd about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.
An incident report indicates that after breaking the glass of the front door of the business, Smith allegedly stole a 12 pack of Michelob Ultra and a 24 pack of Newport cigarettes. The items, valued at $166.87, were recovered and Smith was arrested.
The stolen van was a 2016 Silver Toyota Sienna belonging to a 72-year-old man who has the same address as Smith.
Smith is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.
He was jailed on a $20,000 bond.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports on Jan.19 with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Boxelder Way, 6:15 p.m. Jan. 16: Coins and bank card valued at $40 stolen from vehicle; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block South Jarvis Street, 10 p.m. Jan. 15: Charcoal grill valued at $50 stolen from home; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Scales Place, 3:09 p.m. Jan. 16: 28-year-old woman assaulted by friend; minor injuries reported; case cleared; prosecution declined.
- 1600 block West Arlington Boulevard, 6:29 a.m. Jan. 16: 49-year-old woman assaulted by spouse; minor injuries reported; cleared by arrest.
- 1900 block Exchange Drive, 2:24 a.m. Jan. 16: 20-year-old woman assaulted by unknown person; case inactive.
Property damage
3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 7 p.m. Jan. 16: Vehicle sustained $200 in damages; case inactive.