A man wanted for robbing a Greenville bank on last month was arrested in Wake County on Wednesday night, the Greenville Police Department reported Thursday.
Wake County law enforcement officials arrested Clifton Joshua Harris, 27, of Creedmoor at about 10 p.m., a news release said.
He has been charged with the Dec. 30 robbery at the BB&T located at Stantonsburg Road in Greenville. The robbery took place about 4:30 p.m.
Police department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said three men entered the bank, displayed guns and demanded money.
The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, she said, and no injuries were reported.
Police said Harris’ arrest is the result of a collaborative effort between the Greenville Police Department’s major crimes unit, Greenville violent criminal apprehension Team, SBI Fugitive Task Force, Mebane Police Department and Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Harris also has been linked to crimes in the Davie County, Mebane and Raleigh areas, the release said.
Harris was jailed at the Wake County Detention Center and given a $2.5 million bond.
Greenville police said additional charges and arrests are forthcoming.