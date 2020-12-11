Some Pitt County Schools students who have not set foot inside a classroom in nine months are being asked to return to campus next week.
End-of-course and Career and Technical Education tests are scheduled for Dec. 16-18 at traditional high schools and Dec. 17-21 at the district’s early college high schools. Tests will be administered on campus for full-time virtual students as well as in-person learners.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education earlier this week that the tests, which are for biology, English II, Math 1 and Math 3, as well as CTE, are federally mandated. He acknowledged that some parents have expressed concerns about in-person testing.
Jennifer Worsley, whose daughters are full-time virtual students, took her concerns to the board on Monday. Her comments, sent via email, questioned the need to require virtual students to come to campus at a time when cases of COVID-19 are increasing. Worsley said she has kept her children quarantined since March because are considered at high-risk for contracting the virus.
“We do not interact with anyone outside of our home due to concerns for our children,” she wrote. “We do not visit stores. We do not visit family.”
Worsley said she does not want her children to have to choose between their safety and their grades. EOC and CTE exams account for 20 percent of students’ final grades.
“I am bothered that there is no alternative considering the current state of our country,” she wrote. “Testing was waived last school year, but (there is) no alternative this school year with things being a little worse.”
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said in an interview that the previous testing waiver expired in July, so the school district is required to administer the tests.
A Nov. 13 letter to superintendents from state Board of Education Chairman Eric C. Davis said the state had been informed that the federal government did not intend to waive required statewide assessments.
“Unless there is a change in that direction, we are required to move forward with testing and accountability despite the difficulties and challenges that are created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote. “These assessments are also required by state law, and there has been no indication the North Carolina General Assembly will waive or modify the law.”
Davis said the state Board of Education considered allowing tests to be administered remotely but felt that could compromise the tests’ validity.
Lenker said only students taking EOC and CTE tests will be on high school campuses during testing periods.
“There won’t be lots of people there,” he said. “It will be spread out; there will be multiple rooms. I know some that have been virtual the entire semester are a little nervous, but we’ll certainly work with them.”
Johnson said schools would follow requirements and recommendations of the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, created by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings and remain at least 6 feet apart. Hallways will be designated as one way to reduce face-to-face contact.
“We understand that some of our virtual students may have some concerns,” Johnson said. “We are making it as safe an environment as possible.”
She said that while the tests are intended to be administered by Dec. 18, the district has been given until Jan. 20 to have students complete the tests.
“We want to make sure that all of the students are tested during that window of time that we have set aside for this to happen, but we are working with families,” she said. “We have always worked especially during a pandemic, to be flexible with our parents.”
Transportation will be provided for students, including full-time virtual learners. For more information or to request accommodations, contact the school.