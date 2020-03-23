GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for March 3-9, 2019:
Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial building, $35,585.
Select Bank & Trust Company, 3838 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville, commercial building, $15,000.
Patheon Manufacturing Services LLC, 5900 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, commercial building, $1,500,000.
MCBH LSC LLC, 3160 E. Evans St., commercial alteration, $73,364.
William G. Blount, 2039 Eastgate Drive, A3B, commercial alteration, $15,000.
Uptown Properties LLC, 212 E. Fifth St., commercial alteration, $1,000.
Stuart M. Edwards, 2600 Charles Blvd., commercial alteration, $4,500.
Elks & Associates LLC, 1821 Cambria Drive A, residential duplex/townhome, $270,000.
Elks & Associates LLC, 1821 Cambria Drive B, residential duplex/townhome, $185,550.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1823 Fox Den Way 1, residential duplex/townhome, $961,650.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1823 Fox Den Way 2, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1823 Fox Den Way 3, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1823 Fox Den Way 4, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1823 Fox Den Way 5, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1823 Fox Den Way 6, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1807 Fox Den Way 1, residential duplex/townhome, $961,650.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1807 Fox Den Way 2, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1807 Fox Den Way 3, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1807 Fox Den Way 4, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1807 Fox Den Way 5, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 1807 Fox Den Way 6, residential duplex/townhome, $160,275.
HBL Investments LLC, 3511 Gaston Way A, residential duplex/townhome, $210,000.
HBL Investments LLC, 3511 Gaston Way B, residential duplex/townhome, $144,300.
Melissa and Anthony Little, 3109 Amhurst Lane, residential garage/carport addition, $50,000.
Pair Investments LLC, 116 Azalea Drive, residential garage/carport alteration, $13,500.
Thomas and Charles Elks, 4001 Rocket Road, E10, mobile home, no estimate.
No owner listed, 3339 N.C. 43, office trailer, no estimate.
Andrew and Angela Anderson, 101 S. Library St., residential addition, $5,000.
Beverly Harris, 404 S. Rotary Ave., residential alteration, $100,000.
Eastern Group Prop LLC, 900 Forest Hill Circle, residential alteration, $22,500.
No owner listed, 617 Rockland Drive, residential alteration, $29,250.
Catherine and Richard Dalyai, 544 Westminster Circle, residential alteration, $144,000.
Craig M. Goess Jr., 3615 S. Memorial Drive, commercial roofing, $781,000.
Westpointe Properties LLC, 1704 Ramsey Court, single-family residential, $106,275.
Westpointe Properties LLC, 1708 Ramsey Court, single-family residential, $120,150.
Westpointe Properties LLC, 1716 Ramsey Court, single-family residential, $120,150.
Westpointe Properties LLC, 1720 Ramsey Court, single-family residential, $112,950.
Westpointe Properties LLC, 1712 Ramsey Court, single-family residential, $112,950.
Garris-Evans Lumber Company, 3402 Brayden Court, single-family residential, $240,000.
Tripp Farms of Pitt County LLC, 3936 Colony Woods Drive, single-family residential $284,325.
Tripp Farms of Pitt County LLC, 3940 Colony Woods Drive, single-family residential, $285,450.
Houses BPR LLC, 3405 Brayden Court, single-family residential, $265,000.
Vicus Development LLC, 3908 Pensacola Drive, single-family residential, $168,900.
Vicus Development LLC, 3929 Pensacola Drive, single-family residential, $168,900.
Vicus Development LLC, 3925 Pensacola Drive, single-family residential, $172,950.
Jordan and Callie Fitch, 921 Teakwood Drive, residential storage/accessory structure, $18,000.
Bobby and Terri Barbour, 3736 Ashford Place, residential swimming pool, $40,125.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 26-March 3:
Harvey S. Frazier, 1730 Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, single-family residential renovation, no estimate.
S & S Realty of Pitt County LLC, 2630 N.C. 903 North, Greenville, Lot 1, sign, $304,640.
S & S Realty of Pitt County LLC, 4763-A N.C. 11 North, Bethel, sign, no estimate.
Stokestown Store LLC, 7514 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, sign, $112,720.
Eric Conrad Loy, 150 Rivercrest Drive, Greenville, house renovation, $227,600.
Danny R. Sadler, 185 Poker House Road, Grimesland, single-family modular residence, $193,360.