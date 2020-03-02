GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 11-17, 2019:
Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Road, commercial building, $71,968.20.
JSD Real Estate LLC, 3209 N.C. 43, commercial building, $72,900.
Buen Terra LLC, 136 S.E. Greenville Blvd., commercial building, $383,200.
Jackie James, 1100 N. Greene St., commercial addition, $1,000.
Income Investments LLC, 1019 W.H. Smith Blvd., commercial alteration, $733,260.
Verizon Wireless, 305 S.E. Greenville Blvd., A4, commercial alteration, $15,000.
HBL Investments LLC, 3500 Gaston Way B, residential duplex/townhome, $130,500.
HBL Investments LLC, 3501 Gaston Way B, residential duplex/townhome, $130,500.
HBL Investments LLC, 3500 Gaston Way A, residential duplex/townhome, $210,000.
Stefanie Robinson, 3935 Dunhagan Road, residential garage/carport, $37,500.
Taylor and Elizabeth McGrath, 202 Jamestown Road, residential addition, $15,000.
James and Sandra Cox, 4216 Cady Drive, residential alteration, $41,250.
William E. Cherry, 625 Hudson St., residential alteration, $113,820.
Doris Blount, 1208 Chestnut St., residential alteration, $64,200.
Abigail Edson, 2002 Fairview Way, residential alteration, $42,000.
Elliot Bass, 126 Oakmont Drive, 12, residential alteration, $120,129.
Janice L. Rice, 1222 Davenport St., residential alteration, $103,575.
PBS Ventures Inc., 4105 Cornwall Court, residential alteration, $266,925.
Kristi and Ruben Sloan, 3620 Oak Hills Drive, single-family residential, $650,000.
First Colony Construction Co., 1500 Penncross Drive, single-family residential, $179,025.
First Colony Construction Co., 1504 Penncross Drive, single-family residential, $162,750.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 2528 Dakota Drive, single-family residential, $194,400.
Will Kuhn Homes LLC, 424 Cheltenham Drive, single-family residential, $219,675.
Rocky Russell Development LLC, 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive, single-family residential, $193,050.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 4317 Glen Castle Way, single-family residential, $249,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 4333 Glen Castle Way, single-family residential, $256,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, 4340 Glen Castle Way, single-family residential, $281,400.
Jo W. Kuhn, 3169 Chesswood Lane, single-family residential, $173,100.
Blackwood, Parrott and Roberson LLC, 2200 Brook Fields Drive, single-family residential, $360,000.
Todd Porterfield, 1004 Dearborn Court, single-family residential, $157,500.
Legacy at Firetower LLC, 611 Legacy Court, commercial storage/accessory, $46,500.
James and Betty Manning, 1301 Fantasia St., residential storage/accessory, $15,000.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 10-14, 2019:
Pool Pro of Greenville LLC, Beacon Drive, Lot 22, commercial construction, $440,000.
Robert A. Widener, 348 Winding Meadows Lane, single-family dwelling, $126,696.
Robert A. Widener, 3191 Streamside Lane, single-family dwelling, $130,395.
Robert A. Widener, 3200 Streamside Lane, single-family dwelling, $130,044.
Robert A. Widener, 3201 Streamside Lane, single-family dwelling, $126,696.
East Med Properties LLC, 243 Forlines Road, commercial addition, $15,000.
Alton Smith, 2155 Preston Trails Drive, detached structure, $5,000.
E & S Homes LLC, 2579 Chapman St., commercial alteration/renovation, $10,000.
Wade Arthur Humes, 2109 Braselton Drive, swimming pool, $39,500.
Charles S. Kirkland, 2168 Winder Drive, single-family addition, $22,000.
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Co., 3007 Cassena Drive, single-family dwelling, $275,000.
Tipton Builders Inc., 661 Stillwater Drive, single-family dwelling, $263,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for Feb. 5-11:
ABI Investments LLC, 3501 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, Lot 42, single-family house with attached garage, $314,160.
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville, 913 Lendy Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $207,360.
Edward Paul Hausle, 761 Maple Ridge Road, Greenville, residential renovation, $125,000.
Somed Properties LLC, 993-A Brompton Lane, Greenville, sign, $1,280.
Jesse W. Lilley, 1823 Manor Court, Greenville, residential alteration, $48,480.
NSD Company Inc., 468 Sandcastle St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $287,720.
NSD Company Inc., 462 Sandcastle St., Grimesland, single-family house with attached garage, $295,360.
Jarrod A. Roberson, 3048 Fernleaf Drive, Greenville, pool, $42,900.
Jennifer K. Scarborough, 3349 Oxbow Lane, Greenville, residential garage, no estimate.
Terry L. Stokes, 3217 Joe Stocks Road, Greenville, handicapped ramp, $9,400.
Crystal Haddock Bratton, 4267 Leary-Mills Road, Vanceboro, single-family modular residence, $216,400.
KHJH Inc., 393 Hines Drive, Ayden, commercial renovation, $69,600.
Winfred Lawrence Manning, 4077 Norris Store Road, Ayden, house, $320,000.
John M. Russian, 2031 Cherry Stone Lane, Greenville, detached residential accessory, $3,865.
P & CHC LLC, 1908 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house, $160,520.
P & CHC LLC, 1904 Willoughcroft Drive, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $183,160.
Richard Joyner, 2245 Blackhawk Drive, Farmville, single-family modular residence, $164,960.