Today
Rotary club
The Farmville Rotary Club meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Marabella Old World Pizza, 3750 S. Main St., Farmville. For more information, call 321-0583 or 717-3053.
Crocheting
Crochet lessons are available from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., Farmville. Call 753-3355.
NAACP meeting
The NAACP monthly Executive Board/Membership meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. If you have any questions or concerns call Calvin Henderson, president, at 814-9076.
Line dancing
Winterville Parks and Recreation hosts aerobic line dancing from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Winterville Operations Center, 2936 Church St., Winterville. Cost is $3.
Coping strategies
Greene County Health Center at the Council on Aging is offering a session for those experiencing sadness and depression to learn effective coping mechanisms 10 a.m. to noon at 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for information.
Coming up
Tax preparation
IRS VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers will provide free income tax preparation by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4451 County Home Road. Taxpayers must be 55 or older, low-income preferred. Call 752-1717, Ext. 208 to make an appointment. The services ends after April 9.
Summer camps
The Daily Reflector will publish its annual summer camps special edition on March 29. To submit a camp to be considered for the listing, send the name and a brief description of the camp, along with location, dates and times, age requirements for campers, cost, registration deadline and contact phone number or email address. Information should be sent to Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com. The deadline is on March 17. For more information, call 329-9578.
Military Retirees
There will be a meeting on Saturday at the Golden Corral restaurant, 504 Greenville Blvd., for all interested military retirees in the area. The group meets the first Saturday of each month for breakfast about 8 a.m. and then discusses matters of interest to the attendees starting around 8:30. For information, please contact Colonel Scott Barker at scott.barker@suddenlink.net.
Belvoir firemen’s auction
Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will be having its 38th Annual Firemen’s Auction on Saturday at the fire department, 4189 N.C. 33 West. Items for sale will be received through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until full. Barbecue pork and chicken plates will be sold. For information call, Charles Tucker at 341-2259 or Tommy Harris at 714-6095.
Blood pressure screenings
There will be free blood pressure screenings from 10 a.m to noon on March 10 and March 25 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 for information.
Board of health
he Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. on March 10 in the conference room of the Health Department, 201 Government Circle. For more information, contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.
Road to Resources
Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a free 2020 Road to Resources program for older adults from 3-4 p.m. on March 16 at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. The program on reverse mortgages will discuss how to borrow against home equity tax-free, while living in the home. Seating is limited. Register at 752-1717, Ext. 201