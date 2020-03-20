March 20 community news

Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Today
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging has closed its senior centers. Call 752-1717 for more information.
GREAT buses
The GREAT bus system is running its standard routes and hours but that could change as the city follows guidelines from the local health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To keep riders safe buses are disinfected twice daily and the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center’s exterior and interior are disinfected multiple times during the day.
Humane Society
The HSEC will be closed to the public and volunteers until further notice. During this time, HSEC will allow applications for adoption to be placed online. Staff will review these applications and then set up an appointment for the adopters to visit the facility to complete the adoption. Any interested adopters are encouraged to visit HSEC’s website to view adoptable animals: www.HSECarolina.org. Our animals will continue to receive the top-quality care and love they deserve. Our mission of finding forever homes for our animals will remain, but we want to ensure we keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible in this time of uncertainty.
Virtual CoopStrong 4-miler
CoopStrong, a local nonprofit that supports ALS research and awareness, will not have the CoopStrong 4-Miler on Saturday. All registered participants are invited to complete their run or walk virtually to show we continue to #PressOn. Share a picture of you, your friends, and family completing the 4-miler on your own, post on social media and be featured on CoopStrong’s page. Race items can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at Fleet Feet, 709 Greenville Boulevard, where The CoopStrong team will be visiting.
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563. The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will continue to serve meals 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. Plates will be takeout only until further notice. For information call 561-7519.
City of Greenville
The City of Greenville has closed all of its facilities to the public until further notice. People can conduct business at www.greenvillenc.gov.
Coming up
Ayden Museum closed
In keeping with recommendations both state and federal, the Ayden Historical and Arts Society’s Museum will not be open for its scheduled fourth Sunday afternoon open house until further notice. The museum looks forward to resuming its monthly open house once the threat of virus-spread is over.
NAMI meeting changed
The up coming NAMI Family and Friends Educational program, scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled for April 25.
Food distribution
Churches Outreach Network is hosting a COVID-19 Emergency Community Drive-Thru Food Distribution today at 1:30 p.m. This first-come, first-served event will take place at 713 Albemarle Ave., Greenville. Food will be brought to your vehicle. For information, call The Rev. Rodney Coles Sr. at 717-9600.
Donations requested
The Community Feeding Our Children program will be providing additional food for children who participate in the school free lunch program during the school closings. Donations are needed at Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27834 or Churches Outreach Network office, 1206 Evans St., Suite No. 25.
A more comprehensive list of the closings, cancellations and changes to local services due to the coronavirus response is available at www.reflector.com/special/public_info/.