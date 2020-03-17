March 18 community news

Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus response. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Today
Soup Kitchens
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday but on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563. The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., will continue to serve meals 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday but plates will be takeout only until further notice. For information call 561-7519.
Board of Education meeting
The Pitt County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Kathy Taft Center for Excellence and Leadership in Education, 2010 Allen Road. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss recently issued personnel guidelines and measures being undertaken by Pitt County Schools following Gov. Roy Cooper’s order closing schools due to COVID-19.
Coming up
Citizens Against Violence
The board of Citizens United Against Violence and Capt. C.J. Hardy announced all meetings and candlelight vigils have been suspended due to the current outbreak of COVID-19. The organization will announce at a later date when normal activities will resume. “Please stay safe and healthy.”
ECU search committee
The East Carolina University Chancellor Search Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. on March 23 at the ECHI Conference Rooms, 115 Heart Drive, on the Health Sciences campus of ECU. Based on the guidance from local, state and federal officials, committee members are being encouraged to participate virtually through either web link or conference call methods. The purpose of the meeting is to hear updates from the UNC System Office regarding the search timeline and process. No formal actions are anticipated. For more information, contact the Office of the Assistant Secretary to the Board of Trustees at 328-6105.
GOP Convention
The Pitt County GOP was forced to cancel Monday’s Republican convention out of health concerns for community, friends and participants, officials announced. Party members who wish to become a delegate to the national convention can come by the the party headquarters, 200 E. Arlington Blvd., to register and pay a $5 fee. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday an 1-5 p.m. March 21. Call 364-2324.
Library branches
The five branches of Sheppard Memorial Library closed starting Monday. The library’s bookmobile services and outreach services also are being suspended, along with the use of meeting room space at each location. The suspension is in effect until at least April 6.
Donations requested
The Community Feeding Our Children program will be providing additional food for children who participate in the school free lunch program during the school closings. Donations are needed at Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27834 or Churches Outreach Network office, 1206 Evans St., Suite No. 25. All donated funds will go to the purchase of the emergency food.
Parkinson support
The Parkinson Support Group meetings scheduled for March 29 and April 26 have been canceled. Meetings should resume in September. Call Jennifer Hodgson at 252-258-4224.
A more comprehensive list of the closings, cancellations and changes to local services due to the coronavirus response is available at www.reflector.com/special/public_info/.