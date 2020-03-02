The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Feb. 6-12.

Leo Roosevelt Edwards to Navy Federal Credit Union $100,000

Albert Thompson to loandepot.com LLC $203,500

Cooper Island Development LLC to First Bank $510,000

Hieu Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen to Wells Fargo Bank NA $128,000

Grover Hugh Garris, Gloria Paxton to New Day Financial LLC $223,328

Ashton Knox Custom Homes Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $249,600

Timothy Wayne Anderson, Teresa Anderson to Truist Bank $255,000

Andrew J. Milton, Elizabeth Marie Milton to Ally Bank Corp. $130,000

Randy Stokes, Veronica O. Stokes to Quicken Loans Inc. $188,448

Batista Andre McNeil, Dalton Leavon Purvis to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $176,800

Terry L. Honeycutt, Beth J. Honeycutt to Quicken Loans Inc. $143,200

Rodney Sanders, Amanda Sanders (a/k/a Amanda L. Sanders, f/k/a Amanda L. Kinsh) to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $169,342

Franklin R. Fields, Andrea O. Fields to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $220,010

Michael G. Moore, April H. Moore to Truist Bank $150,000

Rita Bowden to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $159,600

Ayden Mobile Estates LLC to Carter Bank & Trust $608,000

Paige Lynette Hamilton to TowneBank Mortgage $180,800

Laura M. King, Patrick A. King to Quicken Loans Inc. $209,100

Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie to Southern Bank and Trust Company $124,000

Marvin Stancil, Latasha Bowens to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $108,600

4D Ventures LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $112,145

Thomas Jagoda, Colette Jagoda to Colette Jagoda (co-trustee), Christopher J. Donlin (co-trustee) $375,000

Hope A. Albritton to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $295,450

Alexander Kobylkevich, Myriam Kobylkevich to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $264,000

Imtiaz H. Mohiuddin, Fatema S. Sayeeda to M & T Bank $104,924

Imtiaz H. Mohiuddin, Fatema S. Sayeeda to M & T Bank $104,924

Barry L. Dove, Mary Susan Winstead Dove to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $184,900

Chankeshia Norwood to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $191,919

Timothy G. Anthony, Tina T. Anthony to Quicken Loans Inc. $166,400

Sultan Asfour to Essa Kaid Mohamed Hamza, Hemir Al Saidi $110,000

Nayan Mainkar to KeyBank NA $105,000

Moses Coleman, Deborah L. Coleman to Newrez LLC $198,225

Gail Anne Brown to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $276,000

Clarence Bruce Pittman, Mary Paul Pittman to Wells Fargo Bank NA $215,200

Terry Franklin Sawyer Jr. to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $455,905

Katherine Leigh Holloman to Movement Mortgage LLC $144,400

Jason P. Thompson, Shawna L. Borsz to Truist Bank $120,000

Raymond C. Williams, Betsy P. Williams to Truist Bank $133,600

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $180,000

Jimmy Lee Hodges Jr., Jonsie Roberts to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $320,000

Troy Francis Narron to Alcova Mortgage LLC $115,500

Sarah D. Jones, Jennie Jacob Jones to Quicken Loans Inc. $192,850

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Truist Bank $70,000,000 (amendment)

John Demotts, Hannah Edson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $212,666

Samuel Dale Linkous, Robin Wilson Linkous to Truist Bank $149,100

Greer Ventures LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,804,000

Greer Ventures II LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $2,000,000

Anton Usala, Mary Usala to Bank of America NA $150,000

Imperial Holdings LLC to CresCom Bank $1,700,000

Nathan Edwards II, Ana Katelyn Barnes to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $219,647

Greenville Rental Properties LLC to First Bank $1,160,000

Kevwand M. Dixon to State Employees’ Credit Union $122,000

Brian Commodore, Kendall Commodore to State Employees’ Credit Union $139,500

Gilbert R. Grandy Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $133,014

Marian A. Wynne, Christopher P. Wynne to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $339,000

Lee F. Ball, Nancy L. Ball to loandepot.com LLC $183,500

Kaila Brinkley to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000

Brett N. Smith, Ashley A. Smith to Alcova Mortgage LLC $141,414

Bhagyashree Prakash to Alcova Mortgage LLC $105,000