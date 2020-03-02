The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Feb. 6-12.
Leo Roosevelt Edwards to Navy Federal Credit Union $100,000
Albert Thompson to loandepot.com LLC $203,500
Cooper Island Development LLC to First Bank $510,000
Hieu Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen to Wells Fargo Bank NA $128,000
Grover Hugh Garris, Gloria Paxton to New Day Financial LLC $223,328
Ashton Knox Custom Homes Inc. to Garris-Evans Lumber Company $249,600
Timothy Wayne Anderson, Teresa Anderson to Truist Bank $255,000
Andrew J. Milton, Elizabeth Marie Milton to Ally Bank Corp. $130,000
Randy Stokes, Veronica O. Stokes to Quicken Loans Inc. $188,448
Batista Andre McNeil, Dalton Leavon Purvis to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $176,800
Terry L. Honeycutt, Beth J. Honeycutt to Quicken Loans Inc. $143,200
Rodney Sanders, Amanda Sanders (a/k/a Amanda L. Sanders, f/k/a Amanda L. Kinsh) to Broker Solutions Inc. (d/b/a New American Funding) $169,342
Franklin R. Fields, Andrea O. Fields to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $220,010
Michael G. Moore, April H. Moore to Truist Bank $150,000
Rita Bowden to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $159,600
Ayden Mobile Estates LLC to Carter Bank & Trust $608,000
Paige Lynette Hamilton to TowneBank Mortgage $180,800
Laura M. King, Patrick A. King to Quicken Loans Inc. $209,100
Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie to Southern Bank and Trust Company $124,000
Marvin Stancil, Latasha Bowens to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $108,600
4D Ventures LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $112,145
Thomas Jagoda, Colette Jagoda to Colette Jagoda (co-trustee), Christopher J. Donlin (co-trustee) $375,000
Hope A. Albritton to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $295,450
Alexander Kobylkevich, Myriam Kobylkevich to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $264,000
Imtiaz H. Mohiuddin, Fatema S. Sayeeda to M & T Bank $104,924
Barry L. Dove, Mary Susan Winstead Dove to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $184,900
Chankeshia Norwood to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $191,919
Timothy G. Anthony, Tina T. Anthony to Quicken Loans Inc. $166,400
Sultan Asfour to Essa Kaid Mohamed Hamza, Hemir Al Saidi $110,000
Nayan Mainkar to KeyBank NA $105,000
Moses Coleman, Deborah L. Coleman to Newrez LLC $198,225
Gail Anne Brown to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $276,000
Clarence Bruce Pittman, Mary Paul Pittman to Wells Fargo Bank NA $215,200
Terry Franklin Sawyer Jr. to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $455,905
Katherine Leigh Holloman to Movement Mortgage LLC $144,400
Jason P. Thompson, Shawna L. Borsz to Truist Bank $120,000
Raymond C. Williams, Betsy P. Williams to Truist Bank $133,600
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $180,000
Jimmy Lee Hodges Jr., Jonsie Roberts to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $320,000
Troy Francis Narron to Alcova Mortgage LLC $115,500
Sarah D. Jones, Jennie Jacob Jones to Quicken Loans Inc. $192,850
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Truist Bank $70,000,000 (amendment)
John Demotts, Hannah Edson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $212,666
Samuel Dale Linkous, Robin Wilson Linkous to Truist Bank $149,100
Greer Ventures LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,804,000
Greer Ventures II LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $2,000,000
Anton Usala, Mary Usala to Bank of America NA $150,000
Imperial Holdings LLC to CresCom Bank $1,700,000
Nathan Edwards II, Ana Katelyn Barnes to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $219,647
Greenville Rental Properties LLC to First Bank $1,160,000
Kevwand M. Dixon to State Employees’ Credit Union $122,000
Brian Commodore, Kendall Commodore to State Employees’ Credit Union $139,500
Gilbert R. Grandy Jr. to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $133,014
Marian A. Wynne, Christopher P. Wynne to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $339,000
Lee F. Ball, Nancy L. Ball to loandepot.com LLC $183,500
Kaila Brinkley to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000
Brett N. Smith, Ashley A. Smith to Alcova Mortgage LLC $141,414
Bhagyashree Prakash to Alcova Mortgage LLC $105,000