The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Feb. 27-March 4.
Robert E. Wells Jr., Cheryl A. Wells to Quicken Loans Inc. $154,119
David E. Brooks Sr., Jewel S. Brooks to Bank of America NA $100,000
Roy David Burris, Kimberly V. Burris to Southern Bank and Trust Company $192,667
Ayden Medical Group to Southern Bank and Trust Company $170,774
Calvin Lovick to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $357,000
Jennifer Roberson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $165,000
Haley Jason Krim, Kathy Krim to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $181,000
Melissa Bowers (a/k/a Melissa D. Bowers) to Truist Bank $178,900
John David Feerick Jr., Marivic Buagas Feerick to TowneBank Mortgage $412,300
Elvis Le to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $112,800
William Joseph Davis IV to Select Bank & Trust Company $725,000
Donna Renee Blackwell to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $244,800
Johnathan Thomas Murray (trustee), Kathryn June Murray (trustee) to Quicken Loans Inc. $234,400
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Truist Bank $352,665
A. Elks Construction Inc. to First Bank $292,000
K & M Squared Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $122,000
Deczko Properties LLC to North Carolina Community Federal Credit Union $384,000
Douglas R. Boone, Brandy Nicole Boone to Wells Fargo Bank NA $210,684
Mercy W. Nagi to Alcova Mortgage LLC $196,377
Sand-Line Inc. to Union Bank $550,000
Lannis Smith Jr., Jessica Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $126,400
Evan S. Day, Lauren A. Sarno to loandepot.com LLC $203,500
Jackson L. Hedgepeth, Valentina Hatos to Truist Bank $103,200
Hunter Brown, Rebecca Haislip to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,900
Sarah Jackson Corder, Dylan Wade Corder to Truist Bank $138,710
James Wesley Riggs to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,900
Todd Alan Gentile to Quicken Loans Inc. $165,400
Husni H. Ayesh to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $156,263
Hilda Southerland Bradshaw to Alcova Mortgage LLC $116,000
Adam Alexander Alleman, Shannon Talley Alleman to Truist Bank $148,000
Charles B. Davenport, Kelli Davenport to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $203,212
Juicy Investments LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $108,000
DLE Investments LLC to Dogwood State Bank $240,000
Christopher A. Pinto, Joy H. Pinto to Uwharrie Bank $219,000
Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie to Southern Bank and Trust Company $127,500
Bella Homes LLC to First Bank $444,000
Catherine Eva Kerenyi, Randall Brice Spillman to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $223,468
Sharon L. Ennis, Russell S. Ennis to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $234,706
Donna P. Gillam to Quicken Loans Inc. $152,943
Timothy Junior Pittman, Kotisa L. Moore to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $219,945
Yvette Chelee Lockhart, Mary Lockhart to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000
Jacob L. Shearin to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $335,000
Sandra Register Strickland (a/k/a Sandra Strickland) to Quicken Loans Inc. $121,000
Mallory Blake Jones, Giles C. Jones to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $244,800
Robert Garrett Rippy to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $190,120
Ander Giddens, Felicia Giddens to PNC Bank NA $212,800
Maria Ines Lopez San Juan to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County Inc. $131,000
Demesha Taylor, Joseph Taylor to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County Inc. $146,400
FO Rentals LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $112,000
Allison F. Siebel to Southern Bank and Trust Company $140,000
Aaron W. Kennedy, Lauren C. Kennedy to Alcova Mortgage LLC $403,275
Boa Nguyen, Dat Nguyen to Khoa Michael Tran $165,000
Thomas Burby, Judy D. Burby to Alcova Mortgage LLC $286,895
Blair T. Bice, Julia V. Bice to First Flight Federal Credit Union $283,000
Kim H. Waters to First Flight Federal Credit Union $123,500
Julie Lynn Williams to First Bank $144,827
Lillian C. Chapman to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $156,600
K & H Properties 1 LLC to Jimmy D. Faircloth Sr., Gladys D. Faircloth $130,000
Trent Yeager, Emily Yeager to State Employees’ Credit Union $187,000
Thomas P. Whitten, Alyssa Nicole Whitten to USAA Federal Savings Bank $471,900
James L. Riggs, Rebecca L. Riggs to Alcova Mortgage LLC $127,546
Brian Hecker, R. Elizabeth Hecker (a/k/a Ruth E. Hecker) to Quicken Loans Inc. $136,400
Joseph Saad Jr., Nancy I. Darden-Saad to Truist Bank $145,000
Qiang Wu, JingYan Sun to United Wholesale Mortgage $265,000
William Benjamin Cochran to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $167,000
Christopher Louis Ozimek, Meredith Phifer Ozimek to TowneBank Mortgage $255,000
Satyanarayana Charyulu Dittakavi, Padmasree Dittakavi to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $104,925
Rquente Slade to State Employees’ Credit Union $161,500
Johnie L. Hartsell, Joanne M. Hartsell to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $252,500
Justin Scott Farmer, Lydia Alder Farmer to Quicken Loans Inc. $216,700
Scott Bryan Boyd to Reliance First Capital LLC $140,000
Richard M. Montford, Cheyenne Montford to Quicken Loans Inc. $111,370
Theresa M. Deleon, John C. Deleon to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $100,000
Jamie M. Bullard, Jana F. Bullard to Truist Bank $266,400
Veronica D. Price, Greg Price to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $392,000
Eric C. Feyer, Anne Michelle Feyer to Truist Bank $476,000
Roland Dixon Sauls Jr., Kathryn Finklea Sauls to Truist Bank $144,000
Tyler Smith to Truist Bank $147,440
James Kevin Alexander, Susan C. Alexander to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $100,000
David Dunlow, Melanie W. Dunlow to Truist Bank $194,370
Karen Ewell Arny, Michael Lea Arny to Quicken Loans Inc. $178,335
Tony M. Shackelford, Alice L. Shackelford to United Wholesale Mortgage $326,070
Brian Thomas Hargett to Alcova Mortgage LLC $184,993
WSFU LLC to CresCom Bank $250,000
Tracy Shone Turner, Nancy Ruth Motsinger Turner to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $182,735
Caleb Joshua Abel, Laura Elizabeth Abel to Truist Bank $113,490
William Staton to Cityworth Mortgage LLC $167,238
Jeanette O. Fleming to Hometown Lenders Inc. $237,518
James B. Harrell, Deborah L. Harrell to Fair Way Lending LLC $178,787
Kara P. Holland, Chad E. Holland to Houses BPR LLC $335,000
Dana Warren Allen to Truist Bank $137,740
William Bryan Blake to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $116,400
James Earl Martin Sr., S. Diane Duffus (a/k/a Diane Duffus-Martin) to First National Bank of Pennsylvania