The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Feb. 27-March 4.

Robert E. Wells Jr., Cheryl A. Wells to Quicken Loans Inc. $154,119

David E. Brooks Sr., Jewel S. Brooks to Bank of America NA $100,000

Roy David Burris, Kimberly V. Burris to Southern Bank and Trust Company $192,667

Roy David Burris, Kimberly V. Burris to Southern Bank and Trust Company $192,667

Ayden Medical Group to Southern Bank and Trust Company $170,774

Calvin Lovick to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $357,000

Jennifer Roberson to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $165,000

Haley Jason Krim, Kathy Krim to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $181,000

Melissa Bowers (a/k/a Melissa D. Bowers) to Truist Bank $178,900

John David Feerick Jr., Marivic Buagas Feerick to TowneBank Mortgage $412,300

Elvis Le to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $112,800

William Joseph Davis IV to Select Bank & Trust Company $725,000

Donna Renee Blackwell to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $244,800

Johnathan Thomas Murray (trustee), Kathryn June Murray (trustee) to Quicken Loans Inc. $234,400

A. Elks Construction Inc. to Truist Bank $352,665

A. Elks Construction Inc. to First Bank $292,000

K & M Squared Properties LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $122,000

Deczko Properties LLC to North Carolina Community Federal Credit Union $384,000

Douglas R. Boone, Brandy Nicole Boone to Wells Fargo Bank NA $210,684

Mercy W. Nagi to Alcova Mortgage LLC $196,377

Sand-Line Inc. to Union Bank $550,000

Lannis Smith Jr., Jessica Smith to State Employees’ Credit Union $126,400

Evan S. Day, Lauren A. Sarno to loandepot.com LLC $203,500

Jackson L. Hedgepeth, Valentina Hatos to Truist Bank $103,200

Hunter Brown, Rebecca Haislip to State Employees’ Credit Union $150,900

Sarah Jackson Corder, Dylan Wade Corder to Truist Bank $138,710

James Wesley Riggs to State Employees’ Credit Union $120,900

Todd Alan Gentile to Quicken Loans Inc. $165,400

Husni H. Ayesh to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $156,263

Hilda Southerland Bradshaw to Alcova Mortgage LLC $116,000

Adam Alexander Alleman, Shannon Talley Alleman to Truist Bank $148,000

Charles B. Davenport, Kelli Davenport to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $203,212

Juicy Investments LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $108,000

DLE Investments LLC to Dogwood State Bank $240,000

Christopher A. Pinto, Joy H. Pinto to Uwharrie Bank $219,000

Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie to Southern Bank and Trust Company $127,500

Bella Homes LLC to First Bank $444,000

Catherine Eva Kerenyi, Randall Brice Spillman to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $223,468

Sharon L. Ennis, Russell S. Ennis to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $234,706

Donna P. Gillam to Quicken Loans Inc. $152,943

Timothy Junior Pittman, Kotisa L. Moore to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $219,945

Yvette Chelee Lockhart, Mary Lockhart to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000

Jacob L. Shearin to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $335,000

Sandra Register Strickland (a/k/a Sandra Strickland) to Quicken Loans Inc. $121,000

Mallory Blake Jones, Giles C. Jones to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $244,800

Robert Garrett Rippy to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $190,120

Ander Giddens, Felicia Giddens to PNC Bank NA $212,800

Maria Ines Lopez San Juan to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County Inc. $131,000

Demesha Taylor, Joseph Taylor to Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County Inc. $146,400

FO Rentals LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $112,000

Allison F. Siebel to Southern Bank and Trust Company $140,000

Aaron W. Kennedy, Lauren C. Kennedy to Alcova Mortgage LLC $403,275

Boa Nguyen, Dat Nguyen to Khoa Michael Tran $165,000

Thomas Burby, Judy D. Burby to Alcova Mortgage LLC $286,895

Blair T. Bice, Julia V. Bice to First Flight Federal Credit Union $283,000

Kim H. Waters to First Flight Federal Credit Union $123,500

Julie Lynn Williams to First Bank $144,827

Lillian C. Chapman to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $156,600

K & H Properties 1 LLC to Jimmy D. Faircloth Sr., Gladys D. Faircloth $130,000

Trent Yeager, Emily Yeager to State Employees’ Credit Union $187,000

Thomas P. Whitten, Alyssa Nicole Whitten to USAA Federal Savings Bank $471,900

James L. Riggs, Rebecca L. Riggs to Alcova Mortgage LLC $127,546

Brian Hecker, R. Elizabeth Hecker (a/k/a Ruth E. Hecker) to Quicken Loans Inc. $136,400

Joseph Saad Jr., Nancy I. Darden-Saad to Truist Bank $145,000

Qiang Wu, JingYan Sun to United Wholesale Mortgage $265,000

William Benjamin Cochran to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $167,000

Christopher Louis Ozimek, Meredith Phifer Ozimek to TowneBank Mortgage $255,000

Satyanarayana Charyulu Dittakavi, Padmasree Dittakavi to Equity Resources of Ohio Inc. $104,925

Rquente Slade to State Employees’ Credit Union $161,500

Johnie L. Hartsell, Joanne M. Hartsell to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $252,500

Justin Scott Farmer, Lydia Alder Farmer to Quicken Loans Inc. $216,700

Scott Bryan Boyd to Reliance First Capital LLC $140,000

Richard M. Montford, Cheyenne Montford to Quicken Loans Inc. $111,370

Theresa M. Deleon, John C. Deleon to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $100,000

Jamie M. Bullard, Jana F. Bullard to Truist Bank $266,400

Veronica D. Price, Greg Price to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $392,000

Eric C. Feyer, Anne Michelle Feyer to Truist Bank $476,000

Roland Dixon Sauls Jr., Kathryn Finklea Sauls to Truist Bank $144,000

Tyler Smith to Truist Bank $147,440

James Kevin Alexander, Susan C. Alexander to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $100,000

David Dunlow, Melanie W. Dunlow to Truist Bank $194,370

Karen Ewell Arny, Michael Lea Arny to Quicken Loans Inc. $178,335

Tony M. Shackelford, Alice L. Shackelford to United Wholesale Mortgage $326,070

Brian Thomas Hargett to Alcova Mortgage LLC $184,993

WSFU LLC to CresCom Bank $250,000

Tracy Shone Turner, Nancy Ruth Motsinger Turner to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $182,735

Caleb Joshua Abel, Laura Elizabeth Abel to Truist Bank $113,490

William Staton to Cityworth Mortgage LLC $167,238

Jeanette O. Fleming to Hometown Lenders Inc. $237,518

James B. Harrell, Deborah L. Harrell to Fair Way Lending LLC $178,787

Kara P. Holland, Chad E. Holland to Houses BPR LLC $335,000

Dana Warren Allen to Truist Bank $137,740

William Bryan Blake to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $116,400

James Earl Martin Sr., S. Diane Duffus (a/k/a Diane Duffus-Martin) to First National Bank of Pennsylvania