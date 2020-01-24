A national protest of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion is drawing local participants.
Members of St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother in Greenville and Mother of Mercy in Washington, N.C., along with local high school and college students, are traveling to Washington, D.C., today to take part in the 47th annual March for Life.
This year’s theme is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.” About 100,000 people are expected to attend.
Participants will leave Greenville at 4:30 a.m. They will stop at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the North Carolina Mass for Life. They then will meet up with participants from the Diocese of Raleigh at the United States Navy Memorial and will join the march up Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court building.
Protestors will have the opportunity to meet their state legislator at a reception in the Russell Senate Office Building that afternoon. They are expected to return to Greenville by 11 p.m. on Friday evening.