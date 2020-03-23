The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Feb. 27-March 4 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
3T’s Snacks LLC, agent Curtis Raynor Jr., 3820 Sterling Point Drive, Unit K1, Winterville.
517InvestmentsNC LLC, agent Bobby White, 1404 Roberson Drive, Tarboro.
Ajour Behavioral Health Corporation Inc., nonprofit, agent Lynn E. Bolden, 208 Holly Drive, Washington.
Al-Isawi Enterprises LLC, agent Mohaimen Al-Isawi, 1505 East St., Rocky Mount.
Allgood Property Investments LLC, agent Reginald Albritton, 909 Jennifer Lane, Snow Hill.
Angelic Pressure Washing LLC, agent Marquise L. Johnson, 2718 Allpines Taylor Road, Greenville.
Angelic’s Glam Bar LLC, agent Angelica Mullins, 214 Russell Drive, Princeville.
Anrove Services LLC, agent Jaime Anorve, 104 Gary Turnage Road, Snow Hill.
Balance’ Dancewear LLC, agent Amy McMahon, 1811 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Banks Consulting LLC, agent Robyn B. Pittman, 1983 F Quail Ridge Road, Greenville.
Blossom Mae LLC, agent Delisa L. Sheppard, 312 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
Burgess Accounting Services Inc., agent Linda Hill Burgess, 5036 Dorothy Lane, Rocky Mount.
Conetoe Creek Farms LLC, agent Jeffrey L. Whitehurst, 3281 Eugene James Road, Tarboro.
CR Development LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Cute As Can Be LLC, agent Twana Joyner, 518 Villa Grande Drive, Winterville.
D and L Affordable Autos LLC, agent Donald Jerome Askew, 1501 #A Evans St., Greenville.
Dennis Performance LLC, agent Lori Dennis Stancill, 222 Churchill Drive, Greenville.
Diverse Discussion Inc., nonprofit, agent Olivia M. Chaincone, 4441 Lagan Circle, Winterville.
Eastern Carolina Gujarati Samaj Inc., nonprofit, agent Raj Patel, 1504 Western Blvd., Tarboro.
Energy Healing Depot LLC, agent Racheal Britt, 4346 Baker Blvd., Apt. D, Farmville.
H Brother’s Construction Inc., agent Cesar Hernandez Vargas, 1615 Deejay Lane, Greenville.
HempLab Inc., agent Kenneth Weeks, 2843 Edwards Drive, Ste. E, Simpson.
Innocent Vanity LLC, agent Allysia Dail, 3902 Sterling Pointe Drive, Unit 4, Winterville.
J.L.M. Construction LLC, agent Jose Luis Lopez Mejia, 2145 Peanut Road, Snow Hill.
K & H Properties 1 LLC, agent Kevin Andrews, 105 Templeton Drive, Greenville.
K & R Investments of Greene County LLC, agent William Ryan Letchworth, 913 Beaman Old Creek Road, Snow Hill.
KCP Investments Inc., agent William Maxwell, 510 Potomac Drive, Chocowinity.
King’s Deli NC LLC, agent Kelly Hart Boutilier, 1605 Canterbury Road, Greenville.
Let Superior Vehicles Move It LLC, agent Victor Edward Joseph, 109 W. Purvis St., Robersonville.
MASD Properties LLC, agent Mary Ann Hunter, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road, #107-135, Greenville.
Mavic Construction LLC, agent Entity Solutions LLC, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Meg’s Heart LLC, agent Kristi Leary Woolard, 575 S. Asbury Church Road, Washington.
Motor 1 LLC, agent Aciel Binzha, 1709 Charles Buck Drive, Greenville.
NC Design and Construction Inc., agent Michael D. Gillikin, 132 Grandifloria Court, Winterville.
New Beginnings Rental Properties LLC, agent John K. Williams Jr., 512 N. Halifax Road, Rocky Mount.
Paysour Law Office PLLC, agent Conrad E. Paysour III, 108 S. Pitt St., Greenville.
Perkins Investment Freedom LLP (p/l/n Perkins Investment Freedom LLC), agent Julius Perkins, 3605 Providence Place, Winterville.
Pine Forest Family Worship Center Inc., nonprofit, agent Gina Murray, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Ste. 400, PMB 355, Greenville.
Purr Flawless LLC, agent Sasha Yvonne Ingram, 940 Spring Forest Road, Apt. 3C, Greenville.
Sound Living Custom Builders LLC, agent Janie S. Jordan, 718 Debra Court, Greenville.
Southside Trucking LLC, agent Antonio Lee, 242 Morris Ford Road, Colerain.
Spruill Hauling LLC, agent Donnie Spruill, 501 Dell St., Robersonville.
Stancill Realty Group LLC, agent Lori Dennis Stancill, 222 Churchill Drive, Greenville.
Tarr Rental Property LLC, agent Ronald Devon Wilder, 325 Alyssum Place, Winterville.
Temperance Hall Woodworks LLC, agent John Johnson, 8478 Davistown-Mercer Road, Elm City.
The Skin Spa & Shop Inc., agent Kathleen Bunnell, 105 King George Road, Greenville.
Williams A1 Logging LLC, agent Jeremy Mickel Williams, 401 Roberson St., Williamston.