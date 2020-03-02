The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Feb. 6-12 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
1811 Invest 1 LLC, agent William G. Clark IV, 118 W. St. James St., Tarboro.
1811 Invest LLC, agent William G. Clark IV, 118 W. St. James St., Tarboro.
Aarons Electric LLC, agent Benjamin Silas Nichols, 19 Cayton Road, Chocowinity.
Alternative Stage, nonprofit, agent Leah Moore, 1810 Taylor Road, Chocowinity.
Apple Lovers Expressions LLC, agent Michel A. Bond, 437 Grabtown Road, Windsor.
Back Acres Farm Services LLC, agent Jacqueline Britt, 2740 Mayo Farm Road, Hobgood.
Black Beard’s Pub Inc., agent Marc Bonfiglio, 1056 Hubs Rec Road, Belhaven.
Bridge Foster Ministry Inc., nonprofit, agent Jennifer P. Teague, 1146 Porters Ridge Drive, Greenville.
BT Mayo Farms LLC, agent Tate Mayo, 1500 W. Canal St., Tarboro.
Carolina Proud Realty Inc. (p/l/n Carolina Proud Realty LLC), agent Anna Hromyak, 2032 Cherrytree Lane, Winterville.
CW’s Auto Sales LLC, agent Clyn Willard Barber, 4603 A Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Depco 1 LLC, agent Stephen F. Horne III, 300 Cotanche St., Greenville.
Dixon Home Care Agency LLC (DHCA), agent Paula Smith, 1905 Highway 58, Snow Hill.
DRSI Hospitality LLC, agent Ketan Patel, 200 Gateway Blvd., Rocky Mount.
El Tony Mendoza Trucking LLC, agent Jose Antonio Mendoza Chaves, 125 Loop Road, Pantego.
F8 Holdings Inc., agent Jonathan S. Clark, 113 Bennett St., Washington.
Five Points Educational Consulting LLC, agent Hesta W. Moore, 8582 Slatestone Road, Washington.
Hardee’s Marine Service LLC, agent Faye W. Hardee, 129 W. Battleboro Ave., Battleboro.
Healing Hypnotherapy by Wendy LLC, agent Wendy Harris, 3639 E. Wilson St., Farmville.
Hines Transport, agent Jazzmon Hines, 4792 Highway 258 South, Snow Hill.
Hite LLC, agent James G. Hite, 2600 Meridian Drive, Greenville.
HTTR LLC, agent Douglas J. Schrade, 2642 Mill St., Winterville.
JMECU LLC, agent Wesley W. Shepherd, 1703 Woodwind Drive, Greenville.
Johnson Bro Transport LLC, agent Reginald Johnson, 72 Exum Lane, Maury.
Kingz Transportation Inc., agent Kelvin Spears, 352 Tamarack Drive, Ayden.
Kyle M. Blodgett, PA, agent Kyle M. Blodgett, 930 Bremerton Drive, Greenville.
Legacy Park I LLC, agent Bonita Barefoot Spain, 2500 W. Fifth St., Greenville.
Lorena’s Boutique LLC, agent Olga Trujillo, 205 Patrick St., Greenville.
M & A Store Inc., agent Maher Ashkar, 6634 Clarks Neck Road, Washington.
Magnolia Health and Wellness PLLC, agent Waquia Maultsby, 211 Commerce St., Ste. C, Greenville.
Native Fine Dining LLC, agent Michael N. Saad, 108 Brownlea Drive, Ste. A, Greenville.
NWB Properties LLC, agent Norleen Ward Brinson, 206 Dogwood Drive, Washington.
O & RS Construction LLC, agent Esmeralda Ornelas, 1666 Debsan Circle, Greenville.
Pinnacle Education Kinetix LLC, agent Stephen E. Taylor, 1194 Old Bath Highway, Washington.
Quality Tire & Auto Service Inc., agent Jean Brewer Coggins, 104 E. Belvoir Road, Greenville.
Sagira’s LLC, agent Jene G. Quintanilla Escobar, 1671 Prison Camp Road, Williamston.
Salty Pine LLC, agent Richard Briley III, 4588 Stokestown-Saint John Road, Ayden.
Seacoast Communities LLC, agent Steven R. Jones, 117 W. Fourth St., Greenville.
Smith Painting & Renovation Inc., agent Jason Smith, 5896 U.S. Highway 264, Washington.
Tee-Jay’s Trucking LLC, agent Terry Keys, 5803 Bonnerton Road, Edward.
The 365 Collective Inc., agent Jonathan Scott Clark, 113 Bennett St., Washington.
TK & M Transport LLC, agent Michael Ray Early Jr., 1008 Ward St., Greenville.
VSR Properties I LLC, agent Vayden Shane Roberts, 2100 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Zander RE of Smithfield LLC, agent Jason C. Zander, 1181 S. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount.