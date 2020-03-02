The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 6-12. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Trisha Gwen Fraser to Trent Edward Fraser: Lot 4, Sagebrush subdivision, Pactolus Township quitclaim
Kimberly Smith to Edna Umphlett: Unit 6, Building B, Dudley’s Grant, Section 1, Winterville Township $210
Elizabeth Kelly Sikes-Baker, Alvin Baker Jr. to Elizabeth Kelly Sikes-Baker, Alvin Baker Jr.: Lot 6, Mayfield subdivision, Winterville Township quitclaim
Hung V. Nguyen, Linh-Phuong Thi Nguyen to Hieu Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen: Lot 10, Block A, Sherwood Acres subdivision, Greenville Township $320
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Dustin H. Harrell, Mary Lynn Harrell: Lot 2, Kenilworth, Section 1, correction
Agrivest LLC to A. Elks Construction Inc.: Lots 7 and 8, Kenilworth, Section 1 $176
Neil M. Williams II, Takisha W. Williams to Ashton Knox Custom Homes Inc.: Lot 4, Brighton Place, Section 2, Greenville
Kenneth P. Russ, Elizabeth G. Russ to Timothy W. Anderson, Teresa P. Anderson: Lot 2, North Ayden Commercial Industrial Park, Section 2, Ayden $400
Cyrus Ray Taylor, Linda J. Taylor to Teofilo Islas: 33.6 acres (with exception), Chicod Township $60
James R. Freer, Leatrice Freer, Christopher Freer to Riley C. Conway: Unit 9, Building A, The Vineyards, Winterville Township $150
Robert Spruill Spain Jr. to Thomas David Spain: Lot 7, Block B, Green Springs development, Greenville; Lots 1, 3 and 5, S.H. Spain Lands division, Belvoir Township; 162 acres, Ayden Township quitclaim
Cooper Island Development LLC to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lots 35, 98, 99 and 100, Westhaven South, Section 2, Greenville $300
Ana Katelyn Barnes to STL Properties LLC: Lot 17-A, Carroll Crossing subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $224
Tisha N. Jones to Andrew Milton, Elizabeth Marie Milton: Lot 25, Meadow Woods, Section 1 $270
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Batista Andre’ McNeil, Dalton Leavon Purvis: Lot 86, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 1 $354
Jessica LeAnne Heath (t/t/a Jessica LeAnne Branch), Kevin Bryant Heath to Jordon Matthew Whichard, Erin Mae Whichard: Lot 9, South Oaks Aerodrome subdivision, Swift Creek Township $60
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Kenneth L. Hagebusch, Mary L. Hagebusch: Lot 240, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $399
John Fields, Jackline Fields to Franklin R. Fields, Andrea O. Fields: 3.9337 acres, Winterville Township quitclaim
ABC Family LLC to RLK Ventures LLC: Lot 69, Juniper Landing, Section 5 $178
Demetrics D. Davis to Evelyn Streeper: Lot 17, Winterfield subdivision, Section One, Winterville Township $330
Robert Pierce Jr. (a/k/a Robert Pierce), Keshia Pierce to Rita Bowden: Lot 78-B, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 1, Greenville $336
Kayla Chandler (t/t/a Kayla Christine Sullivan), Michael James Chandler to Hofmann Home Solutions LLC: Unit 2, Building W, Cross Creek Townhomes, Greenville Township $165
Jesus Javier Montes Yanez, Zuleyma Venegas Lopez to Jose Carmelo Montes Yanez: 0.5 acre, Chicod Township
Malcolm S. Carmichael, Iola H. Carmichael to Ayden Mobile Estates LLC: Tract 13 (portion, with exception) C.C. Bland division, Ayden Township $1,520
Minnie D. Savage to Pirate Properties LLC: Unit 7, Building PPP, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township $125
Sydney Lauren Hendricks, Jeffrey Hendricks to Paige Lynette Hamilton: Lot 11, Block G, College View subdivision, Second Addition, Greenville Township $452
Johnny Ruel Dilda Sr., Johnny R. Dilda Jr. (attorney-in-fact/agent), Lisa Anne D. Turnage (attorney-in-fact/agent), Bennett Tugwell Dilda, Nellie W. Dilda to Bennett Tugwell Dilda: 211.04 acres (with exception), Fountain Township
Johnny Ruel Dilda Sr., Johnny R. Dilda Jr. (attorney-in-fact/agent), Lisa Anne D. Turnage (attorney-in-fact/agent), Bennett Tugwell Dilda, Nellie W. Dilda to Johnny Ruel Dilda Sr.: 26.52 acres, Fountain Township; 153.74 acres, Fountain Township
Luther David Garner, Staci H. Garner to Darren Neely, Ashley Neely: Lot 36, Charter Oaks subdivision, Section 2 $40
SJM Properties LLC to Johnny E. Byrd: Lot 10 (portion), Block C, Eppes Park subdivision $58
Hunter Harrison (individually and as executor), Morgan Harrison to CMH Homes Inc.: 2.3 acres, Bethel Township $26
Michael Young, Courtney Smith to Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie: Lot 156-A, Brook Hollow, Section Three, Greenville $292
CMH Homes Inc. to Marvin Stancill: Lot 8, Sandelwood Acres $214
Heather J. Smith, Michael A. Smith Jr. to Heather J. Smith: Lot 1, Mills Ridge quitclaim
Carolina Eastern Homes LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company: Lots 26 and 58, Holly Grove $200
Whitehurst Land Ventures Inc. to 4D Ventures LLC: Lot 3 (portion), James B. Gardner property, Lee Street, Ayden; 0.055 acres, Lee Street, Ayden $230
Matthew C. Whited, Amanda L. Whited to Thomas Jagoda, Colette Jagoda, Christopher Martin-Jagoda: Lot 13, River Branch, Phase 1, Grimesland Township $779
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Hope A. Albritton: Lot 18, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $622
Jason Alexander Weiss, Susan Michelle Weiss to Alexander Kobylkevich, Myriam Kobylkevich: Lot 10, Block G, Bedford subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township $660
PB Builders LLC to Imtiaz H. Mohuddin, Fatema S. Sayeeda: Lot 11A, Cobblestone, Section 2, Phase 3, Greenville Township $280
PB Builders LLC to Imtiaz H. Mohuddin, Fatema S. Sayeeda: Lot 11B, Cobblestone, Section 2, Phase 3, Greenville Township $280
Brian R. Fulcher (successor trustee) to Barry L. Dove, Mary Susan Winstead Dove: Lot 357, Windsor, Section 8, Phase 3, Winterville Township $500
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Chankeshia Norwood: Lot 2, Autumn Ridge, Section 2, Arthur Township $380
James R. Robinson to Christopher Brian Hardee: 3.776 acres, Ayden; Lots 12 and 13, Strawberry Banks, Section 3, Ayden $4
Robert J. Knowles to LMW Enterprises LLC: Unit D-9, Westpointe Townhomes, Greenville Township $130
Essa Kaid Mohamed Hamza, Nasim Ali Saleh al Kaifi, Hemir Alsaidi, Samera Ahmed Abdu al Saidi to Sultan Asfour: parcel $220
Samantha Lynn Robinson to Joseph M. Davis: Lot 64, Tyson Farms, Section 1, Phase 2, Greenville Township quitclaim
Ryan S. Pinner, Jennifer Lynn Pinner to Nayan Mainkar: Lot 49B, Williamsbrook East, Section Two, Phase One, Greenville Township $210
Joshan LLC to Gretchen Hardee Thompson, John Henry Thompson: two tracts, Ayden Township $104
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Clarence Bruce Pittman, Mary Paul Pittman: Lot 18, Indian Wells subdivision, Chicod Township $538
Katherine Leigh Holloman (t/t/a Katherine H. Sneed) to Terry Franklin Sawyer Jr.: Lot 28, Irish Creek, Section One, Winterville Township $960
Polly Hatcher (t/t/a Polly Anna Miller), Dustin Hatcher to Brendon Daniel Bueno, Sandy Ki Bueno: parcel $180
Kay Chance Wilson (executrix) to Katherine Leigh Holloman: Lot 26, Cherry Oaks subdivision $304
Happy Trail Farms LLC to Eric Pollard, Tyronsa Pollard: Lot 14, Barrett’s Wood subdivision, Belvoir Township $64
2400 N Memorial LLC to Silver Empire LLC: 20.560 acres, 0.366 acre and 0.624 acre, Greenville Township $4,680
Hoang T. Tran, Huong L. Tran to Karen Britt Statler, Brandon Statler: Unit 3-F, Building #3, University Terrace Condominiums; Unit 3-7, Building 3, University Terrace Condominiums, Greenville Township $150
Hubert Drewery Jr. to Hubert Drewery Jr., Cassandra D. Johnson: Lot 32, Block B, Village Grove subdivision, Third Addition, Greenville quitclaim
Jo W. Kuhn to Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 163, Charleston Village, Section 6 $48
Nona Mandela Amena Mensah to Raymond C. Williams, Betsy P. Williams: Lots 3 and 4, Block F, Club Pines subdivision, Greenville $334
P & CHC LLC to Grimes Built Construction LLC: Lot 11, Kinsaul Place East, Arthur Township
Steven E. Cottingham, Elisa A. Cottingham to Jimmy Lee Hodges Jr., Jonsie Roberts: Lot 42, Alton Village subdivision, Section One $640
Highway 33 Holdings LLC to Ham Farms LLC: 8.91 acres, Belvoir Township quitclaim
D.R. Horton Inc. to John Demotts, Hannah Edson: Lot 11, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $422
Kelly Hardison, Peggy C. Hardison to Billy Maurice Hardison, Ricky Tyrone Hardison, Crystal E. Hardison: tract, Bethel Township quitclaim
The Imperial Building LLC to Imperial Holdings LLC: tract, Greenville; tract; 0.105 acre quitclaim
D.R. Horton Inc. to Nathan Edwards II, Ana Katelyn Barnes: Lot 4, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $448
Jennifer Youngs, Kevin Youngs to Great Properties LLC: lot, Greenville
Beverly Farmer Moore, Philip Craig Moore to Kevwand M. Dixon: Lot 5, Block B, Colonial Heights subdivision $242
Greer Ventures LLC to Capital Properties of Greenville LLC: Lot 5A, Block A, South Square, Phase 3 $1,100
Belinda R. Howard to Nelson Taylor Everett, B. Katherine Howard Strother, Thomas Eugene Cottle Jr.: Lot 9, Bend of the Creek subdivision, Belvoir Township
Michael F. Weaver, Anna M. Weaver to Marian A. Wynne, Christopher P. Wynne: Lot 6, Block K, Bedford subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $678
Margarita Elias, Alvaro Manuel Elias to Kaila Brinkley: Lot 120, Bristolmoor subdivision, Section 3, Winterville Township $310
Sally C. Glisson (a/k/a Sally Carraway Glisson) to James T. Landen Jr., Donnell G. Landen: 0.50 acres, Carolina Township
James R. Baker Jr., Kelly Patel to KP Investor Corp. LLC: Lots 17 and 18 (portions), Greenville Heights subdivision, Greenville quitclaim
KP Investor Corp. LLC to R3 Holdings LLC: Lots 17 and 18 (portions), Greenville Heights subdivision, Greenville $90
Thomas E. Wainwright Jr., Michele G. Wainwright to MQ Construction Inc.: Lot 43, Charter Oaks subdivision, Section 2, Farmville Township $50
Lilica Mirela Daughtry to Bhagyashree Prakash: Lot 224 A, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $280
Merrich Properties LLC to Gina Gray Bryan: parcel, Greenville Township; Lot 5 (portion), Block B, Highland Pines subdivision, Greenville Township $524
Daniel H. Frezza, Emily F. Frezza to New Residential Mortgage LLC: Lot 7 (portion), C.C. Spear property, Ayden $172
New Residential Mortgage LLC, LoanCare LLC (agent) to Federal National Mortgage Association: Lot 7 (portion), C.C. Spear property, Ayden
Thurman B. Whitted Jr., Shelia Whitted to Triple BBB Investments LLC: Lot 10, Block E, West Haven, Section III, Winterville Township $190
PB Builders LLC to Travis L. Newbern, Catherine L. Newbern: Lot 3, Millford Place, Chicod Township $170
Brenda Sutton Talton, Donald Wayne Talton to Judy B. Flickinger, Tony L. Flickinger: Lot 4, Wintergreen subdivision; 0.410 acre, Grimesland Township quitclaim
James P. Huza, Sharron B. Huza to PBS Ventures Inc.: Lot 60, Quail Ridge, Section 4, Winterville Township $232
Pleasant Plain LLC to P & CHC LLC: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, Maye Farm subdivision; Lots 6, 7, 8 and 9, Maye Farm subdivision $540
Jonathan R. Day, Terry L. Day to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lots 223 and 226, Glen Castle at Irish Creek, Winterville Township $198
Johnny Pitt, Jimmie Lee Moore, Jessie P. Moore (a/k/a Jessie Pitt Moore, individually and as attorney-in-fact) to Laura P. Tyson: Lot 13, Block C, Greenfield Terrace, Greenville quitclaim
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Anthony Lavelle Tyre: Lot 15, Summer Place, Section 1 $500