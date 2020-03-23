The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Feb. 27-March 4. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Marshall D. Tatum, Margaret A. Tatum to Tracey Corey, Dennis Tatum, Toi Abbate: Tract 8, Sunny Creek Acres, Section II, Grifton Township
Conrad A. Williams, Lisa W. Williams to Kenneth H. Smith, Christie R. Smith: 12.9674 acres, Ayden Township $90
Conrad A. Williams, Lisa W. Williams, Michael A. Newbern, Tonya C. Newbern to Kenneth H. Smith, Christie R. Smith: 57.5 acres (with exceptions), Ayden Township $180
Randy W. Moore to Randy W. Moore, Felicia L. Moore: two tracts
Hilda S. Bradshaw to Calvin Lovick: Lot 135, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase IV, Falkland Township $714
Tina M. Cao to Emily Harris (a/k/a Emily Lauren Harris): Unit 2818-A, Forbes Woods Condominium, Section 15 $190
Mindy P. Miller (a/k/a Mindy N. Peaden, individually and as executrix), Zachary Miller, Michael G. Peaden Jr., Chelsea B. Peaden, Casey Peaden Morris (a/k/a Casey Ellen Morris), Jeremy Morris to Charles E. Tucker: 7.00 acres, Belvoir Township $200
Marvin Paul Sutton, Morgan Sutton (t/t/a Morgan L. Abraham) to Jennifer Roberson: Lot 23, Brier Creek subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $380
Julie K. Gill, Alan Wesley Gill to Haley Jason Krim, Kathy Krim: Lot 140, Planter’s Trail, Section II $522
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Melissa Bowers: Lot 165, Meadow Woods, Section Two, Phase Two, Winterville Township $378
James Michael Leaman, Kitty Darleen Leaman to John David Feerick Jr., Marivic Buagas Feerick: Lot 10, Block O, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section 8, Winterville Township $870
Cindy Baltezore Edmundson (t/t/a Cindy Baltezore Johnston), Steven Edmundson to Flounder Mountain LLC: Lot 53, Preston Farms subdivision, Phase II, Grimesland Township $316
Kenneth Allen Harris, Ann S. Harris to Cayce House, Catherine House: parcel, Chicod Township $194
Christopher J. Gay, Amy K. Campbell to Allison Perkins Rawnsley: Lot 26, Cedar Pointe subdivision, Section 3, Greenville $280
Jerry Wane Powell, Rebecca Clark Powell to Suzanne Chapman Westergard, Peter Lawrence Westergard: Lot 14, Block G, Eastwood subdivision, Section I, Greenville Township $230
Melvin Louis Whitman, Karen L. Whitman to Elvis Le: Lot 171-B, Fieldstone at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $282
Jason Scott Chenette, Francesca Chenette to Bryan D. Cooley: Lots 39, 40, 41 and 42, Howell P. Raspberry subdivision $178
Winnie W. Evans to David A. Evans Jr., Winnie W. Evans: Lot 9 (with exception), East Haven subdivision
David A. Evans Jr., Winnie W. Evans to David A. Evans Jr., Winnie W. Evans: Unit 6, Building D, Kittrell Farms Townhomes (27.99 percent undivided interest)
David A. Evans Jr., Winnie W. Evans to David A. Evans III: Unit 6, Building D, Kittrell Farms Townhomes (27.99 percent undivided interest)
Edward J. Mistak, Rebecca Lee Mistak to Johnathan Thomas Murray (trustee), Kathryn June Murray (trustee): Lot 6, Block O, Lynndale subdivision, Section Four, Greenville $586
PB Builders LLC to Benjamin Paul Gibson, Lindsay Ray Roebuck-Gibson: Lot 4, Millford Place $160
Gunter Properties LLC to Norma Teresa Magana Padilla: Lot 108, Eastwood’s Country Estates subdivision, Section 7 $54
Keith Richard Gould Jr., Meghan C. Gould to Linda H. Gould: 0.81 acre gift
Agrivest LLC to A. Elks Construction Inc.: Lot 9, Kenilworth, Section 1 $88
Elks & Associates LLC to A. Elks Construction Inc.: Lots 134A and 134B, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3 $76
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Paul A. Boucher, Lauren J. Boucher: Lot 12, Kenilworth, Section 1 quitclaim
Dale R. Sherrod to K & M Squared Properties LLC: Lot 143A, Fieldstone at Landover subdivision, Section 1, Greenville $305
Tull H. Worthington Jr. to Khalil Obeid, Sana Omar Obeid: 0.58 acre, Winterville Township $160
J. Isaac Gurley Farms Inc. to Deczko Properties LLC: Lot D, Summerfield Gardens West, Sections Three and Four, Greenville Township $976
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Douglas Boone, Brandy Boone: Lot 44, Laurel Oaks, Phase 1 $436
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to David R. Rouse, Peggy H. Rouse: Lot 2, George W. Davis property, Farmville
D.R. Horton Inc. to Mercy W. Nagi: Lot 72, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $400
Sandra E. Harrison to Sand-Line Inc.: tract; Lot 8, Block K, Chatham Circle subdivision, Second Addition, Greenville; Lot 7 (portion), Block F, Lang subdivision, Greenville; tract
William J. Brady III, Jacqueline Brady, Christopher G. Brady, Brittany Brady to Jordan Jean: Lot 63-B, Carroll Crossing, Winterville Township $224
Wayne J. Owsley Jr. to Lannis Smith Jr., Jessica Smith: Lot 5, Block O, Green Springs development, Greenville Township $316
Randy Edens, Darlene H. Edens, Michael Raymond Edens to Randy Joel Edens, Darlene Hines Edens: lot, Chicod Township; 0.11 acre, Chicod Township
BTA529 LLC to Jackson Louis Hedgepeth, Valentina Hatos: parcel (with exception) $258
Nellie Cathern Howell Taylor to Hunter Brown, Rebecca Haislip: Lot 2, Block H, Eastwood subdivision, Section IV, Greenville $300
G-Dees Holdings LLC to William Martin, William Edward Martin: two tracts, James Street $110
Randy Ridenour, Hillary Ridenour to Sarah Jackson Corder, Dylan Wade Corder: Lot 96, Meadow Woods, Section Two $286
Carol Jordan Turner (trustee) to Darrell Edward Bolick, Sherrie Renee Bolick: Lot 175A, Brook Hollow, Section Two $310
Traye G. Davis, Karmee Davis to Quincy Lane: Unit 5, Building L, Lot 104, Vancroft Townhomes, Section 2 $160
Carol Cole Pickens to Liliana Michelle Gomez Mendez: Lot 73, Laurie Meadows, Phase 3, Section A, Winterville Township $454
Robert C. Barnes, Linda P. Barnes to James Wesley Riggs, Emily Gray-Wooten: Lot 9B, South Ridge subdivision $240
Roy Benjamin Gibbs, Mary T. Gibbs to Franci Antonio Pocasangre: Lot 9, Block F, Hillsdale subdivision $50
Anchor Properties of Eastern NC LLC to Husni H. Ayesh: Lot 24, Block H, Andrew Coghill subdivision, Addition IV $306
Douglas C. Davis Sr. to Hilda Southerland Bradshaw: Lot 155, Quail Ridge, Section 7 $290
Crystal H. Marva (f/k/a Crystal Rose Hemby), Craig Marva to Adam Alexander Alleman, Shannon Talley Alleman: Lot 31, Pine View subdivision, Section 2, Ayden Township $370
William G. Blount, Barbara K. Blount to VertuAssets Foundation Inc.: Lots 8A and 8B, Block C, Wesley Commons North, Section Two quitclaim
VertuAssets Foundation Inc. to Juicy Investments LLC: Lots 8A and 8B, Block C, Wesley Commons North, Section Two $270
3 D Ranch Inc. to Alma Cobb Hobbs: parcel (with exception), Farmville $40
ALW Rentals of Pitt County LLC to DLE Investments LLC: tract; Lot 97, Eastwood’s Country Estates subdivision, Section 6; Lot 9, John’s Court subdivision; Lot 12, Sandstone, Section Two $220
Gunter Properties LLC to DLE Investments LLC: tract; Lot 37, Block A, Biltmore Addition; Lot 6 (portion), Block B, Greenville Heights, Greenville; tract, Greenville; 0.25 acre $220
Pair Investments LLC, Kevin O’Sullivan, Lauren O’Sullivan to Timothy W. McWhirter, Julie A. McWhirter: Lot 31, Dellwood subdivision, Greenville Township $386
Mark Alan Petterson to Christopher A. Pinto, Joy H. Pinto: Lots 6 and 7, Block A, Wilson Acres subdivision, Greenville $584
Down East Investments LLC to Christin J. Gauquie, Heather R. Gauquie: Lot 11, Block C, Engelwood subdivision $300
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Bella Homes LLC: Lot 78, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $200
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Catherine Eva Kerenyi, Randall Brice Spillman: Lot 56, Summer Winds subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $472
D.R. Horton Inc. to Russell S. Ennis, Sharon L. Ennis: Lot 71, Brookstone subdivision, Phase 1 $459
Todd F. Holmes (trustee), Odette K. Holmes (trustee) to Todd F. Holmes, Odette K. Holmes: Unit 6, Building F3, Lot 3, The Woodlands at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 1, Greenville
Mary Elizabeth Lockhart to Timothy Junior Pittman, Kotisa L. Moore: Lot 23, Laurie Meadows subdivision, Phase 1, Winterville Township $430
Gwendolyn J. Green (trustee) to Pirate Properties LLC: Unit 3, Building D, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville Township $130
Joshua Joel Combs, Gabrielle Rose Combs to Yvette Chelee Lockhart, Mary Lockhart: Lot 231, Charleston Village, Section 2, Phase 3, Winterville Township $360
A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Shelby Tripp: Lot 25, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $577
Daniel Lowry to Daniel Lowry, Ashton E. Lowry: parcel quitclaim
Vance Franklin Stewart, Laurie Vernon Stewart to NCA LLC: Unit 1013, Lot 10, Block C, Treetops subdivision, Section VI $140
David Allen Baker, Ruthie Pittman-Baker to David Allen Baker: Lot 7, Block M, Lynndale subdivision, Section 5, Greenville quitclaim
Troy Evans Stox to Jacob L. Shearin: Lot 51, Southhall subdivision, Section 2 $670
Kuhn Construction Inc. to Sandra Register Strickland (a/k/a Sandra Strickland): Lot 143, Meadow Woods, Section Two, Phase One, Winterville Township $288
Chad E. Holland, Kara P. Holland to Mallory Blake Jones, Giles C. Jones: Lot 5, Block G, Grayleigh subdivision $544
TWS Properties LLC to Ahmed and Khan Holdings LLC: Unit 9, Building XX, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four division, Phase 1, Winterville Township $122
TWS Properties LLC to Ahmed and Khan Holdings LLC: Unit 10, Building A, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville Township $122
Ander Benjamin Giddens, Felicia Giddens (t/t/a Felicia L. Adams) to Robert Garrett Rippy: Lot 85, Main Street Village, Section 2 $392
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Ander Giddens, Felicia Giddens: Lot 92, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $452
David A. Lawhorn, Nancy S. Lawhorn (t/t/a Nancy S. Renn) to William B. Young IV, Ange C. Young: Unit 43, Colindale Court, Phase III, Winterville Township $144
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County Inc. to Maria Ines Lopez San Juan: Lot 46, Countryaire Village, Phase One $262
Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County Inc. to Demesha Taylor, Joseph Taylor: Lot 48, Countryaire Village, Phase One $293
Allison Seibel to FO Rentals LLC: Lot 5, Block I, Wilson Acres subdivision $280
Roger W. Melvin, Elizabeth T. Melvin to Allison F. Siebel: Lot 5, Block E, Highland Park subdivision, Greenville $380
Houses BPR LLC to Aaron W. Kennedy, Lauren C. Kennedy: Lot 61, Blackwood Ridge, Phase One, Greenville $850
City of Greenville to POBO LLC: Lot 2, Block B, Firetower Junction, Section One
POBO LLC to City of Greenville: Lot 4B (with exception), Block B, Firetower Junction; Lot 8, Block A, Firetower Junction, Section 1 $960
Todd F. Holmes, Odette K. Holmes to Todd F. Holmes (trustee), Odette K. Holmes (trustee): Unit 6, Building F3, Lot 3, The Woodlands at Grey Fox Run subdivision, Phase 1, Greenville
Khoa Michael Tran to Boa Nguyen, Dat Nguyen: Lot 30, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase One, Arthur Township $360
Deniece Russell to Julie Lynn Williams: Lot 108, Meadow Woods, Section Two, Phase One $294
Peter M. Byers, Susan Byers to Evelyn Real Ruelas: Lot 17, Sagebrush subdivision, Section 2 $90
LMW Enterprises LLC to Richard E. Callaway (trustee), Barbara D. Callaway (trustee): Lot 10, Block G, Grayleigh subdivision, Winterville Township $122
Robert J. Dailey (a/k/a Robert Dailey), Robin R. Dailey (a/k/a Robin Dailey) to Dailey Holdings Enterprises LLC: Unit 110-F, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 13; Lot 160, Quail Ridge, Section 6, Greenville; Unit 2225-E, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 1; Unit 2219-C, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 1 quitclaim
Rhonda Johnson, Dwain Johnson to Pansy Taft Butkowski: parcel
Pansy Taft Butkowski, Ladd Butkowski to Rhonda Johnson: Lot 8, Block E, Greenfield Terrace subdivision, Greenville
Irving J. Phillips, Carlota Phillips to K & H Properties 1 LLC: Lot 3, Block I, Eastwood subdivision, Fourth Addition, Greenville Township $268
Michael L. Leach to Trent Yeager, Emily Yeager: Lot 222, West Haven, Section I, Winterville Township $370
Jerry Don Chaney Jr., Elizabeth Hensligh Chaney to Thomas P. Whitten, Alyssa Nicole Whitten: Lot 113, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 11, Phase 3 $944
Jason Antis, Trudy-Ann Richards to Eric Scott Baldwin: Lot 4, Block D, Bedford subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $430
Eric Scott Baldwin to Eric Scott Baldwin, Phillip J. Goldstein: Lot 4, Block D, Bedford subdivision, Section 2 quitclaim
Misael Marriaga Bonilla, Iris Alicia Castillo de Marriaga to James L. Riggs, Rebecca L. Riggs: Lot 2, Block A, Hardee Acres subdivision, Section A $260
Triple BBB Investments LLC to William Benjamin Cochran: Lot 219, West Haven subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $418
Sammaiah Palleria, Radhika Nathi to Satanarayana Charyulu Dittakavi, Padmasree Dittakavi: Lot 37-B, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 2, Arthur Township $280
Edmonson Construction Company of Greenville LLC (successor in interest by conversion) to GRE of Greenville LLC: 4.731 acres, Winterville Township $200
Veronica W. Shephard to Curtis Shephard: Lot 106B, Brook Hollow, Section Three, Greenville Township quitclaim
Curtis R. Shephard to Rquente Slade: Lot 106B, Brook Hollow, Section Three, Greenville Township $320
Donald D. Fisher Jr., Angela W. Fisher to Johnie L. Hartsell, Joanne M. Hartsell: Lot 46, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 1 $506
David Lee Rich to Suzanne Davis Rich: Unit 111-E, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 5 quitclaim
Suzanne Davis Rich (individually and as executrix), Melissa Jane Davis, Shirley Dee Rhodes to Michael Lee Harrington Jr., Krissy Gibbs Harrington: Unit 111-E, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 5 $68
Herbert Glenn Worthington, Brooke Worthington to Justin Haddock: Lot 3, Block B, Hollywood Acres subdivision, Section One $124
Neeraj Mahajan, Nitika Mahajan (f/k/a Nitika Gupta) to Neeraj Mahajan (trustee), Nitika Mahajan (trustee): Lot 127, Brook Valley subdivision, Section 5 quitclaim
Shreya J. Patel to Flagstone LLC: Unit 2, Building N, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township $138
Nichole Boone Morris to Matthew Silas Smith: Lots 55 and 57 (with exception), Sunrise Park property, Ayden; Lot 3, Block B, Eton Park subdivision, Grifton Township
Raymond Gregg Hill, Marsha Hill, Robert O’Neil Hill Jr., Nina M. Hill, Stephen Britt Hill, Holly Hill to WJH LLC: Lots 13, 29 and 30, Block F, Country Squire Estates, Section 2; Lots 5 and 10, Block H, Country Squire Estates, Section 2 $250
Joseph V. Rafferty, Sherrill G. Rafferty to The Joseph V. Rafferty and Sherrill G. Rafferty 2007 Revocable Trust: Lot 15, Block E, Johnston Heights subdivision, Addition 2, Greenville; Lot 8, Windy Ridge, Section 1; Lot A, Westhills Townhomes, Section I, Tracts I and III, Falkland Township quitclaim
Vickie C. Dunn to 822 LLC: Unit 529-A, Lot 6, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 6, Greenville Township $125
Houses BPR LLC to Jamie McNeil Bullard, Jana Foreman Bullard: Lot 8, Match Point subdivision, Chicod Township $685
Patrick D. Williams to Eric C. Feyer, Anne Michelle Feyer: Lot 74, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $1,190
William Theodore Allen, Nichole Allen to ORF LLC: 56.081 acres quitclaim
Jennifer Swenson Smock (t/t/a Jennifer Schmidt), Byron E. Smock to Andrew D. Schmidt: Lot 243, West Haven subdivision, Section I quitclaim
Jason David Perry, Tracy Perry to Michael A. Tucker, Janice B. Tucker: Lot 20-A, South Pointe subdivision, Section 1, Winterville Township $234
John S. Marcotte, Amy E. Marcotte to Tyler L. Smith: Lot 2, Block F, College Court subdivision, Greenville Township; Lots 1 and 33 (portions), Block F, College Court subdivision, Greenville Township $304
Joshua Glenn Richardson, Brittany McGrath Richardson to Richardson Central LLC: Lot 33A, Sarah Jones division, Ayden
Lindsey Richardson Grady (t/t/a Lindsey Gray Richardson), Bryce Grady to Richardson Central LLC: parcel quitclaim
Jo Carolyn Skipworth to Mary Daughtry Heath: Lot 34B, Block C, Westgate subdivision, Section 1 $172
Justin S. Fife, Leah P. Fife to Mary Daughtry Heath: Lot 16A, Tower Village, Section Two $174
Blackwood, Parrott & Roberson LLC to Houses BPR LLC: Lots 26, 35, 38 and 40, Blackwood Ridge, Phase Two, Section 4, Greenville $600
Gary McNeill to Willie Mae McNeill: Lot 9, Block A, Eppes Park; Lots 22 and 23, Block B, Imperial Estates
Camo Real Estate Inc. to Allen Park Homeowners’ Association Inc.: parcel (with exception)
Corey Tyler Jones, Amber Brock to John Caudell, Luanne Caudell: Lot 180-B, Brook Hollow, Section Two, Greenville $344
Gabriel Jon Galluppi, Amanda W. Galluppi (t/t/a Amanda Renee Wells) to David Dunlow, Melanie W. Dunlow: Lot 22, Treyburn, Section Two, Grimesland Township $380
Bennie R. Rountree (a/k/a Bennie Rountree, Bennie Robert Rountree), Christine Rountree to WSFU LLC: Lot 1, Block C, Tucker Circle subdivision, Greenville Township; Lot 10, Block H, Cherry View Addition, Greenville Township; Lot 10, Block F, Cherry View Addition, Greenville Township $280
Keziah Woolcock to Caleb Joshua Abel: Lot 60, Westpointe, Section 4, Phase 3 $234
Robert H. Rhodes II, Angela Sears Rhodes to Dragonfly Management LLC: Lot 43, Brook Valley subdivision, Section II, Phase 5, Winterville Township quitclaim
John Theado, Kathryn Theado, Andrew Theado to James Derl Walker II, Leah Kaitlyn Walker: Unit 3-A, Building 322, University Terrace Condominiums, Greenville Township; tract $150
Ruben Glenn Wiley, Amanda Wiley to Jackie James: Lots 29 and 30 (portions), Fleming and Perkins subdivision, Greenville Township; Lots 1 and 2, R.H. Tripp property, Greenville; Lot 3, R.H. Tripp property, Greenville $260
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Jeanette O. Fleming: Lot 31, Brookfield, Section Three, Winterville Township $484
Van Leer Rentals LLC to Veranda Properties LLC: Unit 7, Building SS, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Winterville Township $90
Annie B. Hines to Bobby R. Hines: parcel, Bethel Township gift
Dan S. McLawhorn, Janet W. McLawhorn, Van Patrick McLawhorn (attorney-in-fact), Marybeth McLawhorn, Ryan K. McLawhorn, Sandra M. McLawhorn to Ryan K. McLawhorn, Sandra M. McLawhorn: 0.857 acre, Winterville Township gift
Swamp Properties LLC to Raad H.L. Alhilali: Lot 31, Charlestowne at Bradford Creek, Section 1 $20
Gary E. Knight, Shelley A. Knight to James B. Harrell: $Lot 2, Block A, Winterville Crossing, Section One, Winterville Township $354
Houses BPR LLC to Kara P. Holland: Lot 1, Blackwood Ridge, Phase One, Winterville Township $670
Sandra Murphy Hardison (a/t/a Sandra M. Hardison), Amy Hardison Tully (attorney-in-fact) to Nationstar Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB (trustee): Lots 58 and 59 (portions), Country Club Hills subdivision, Second Addition, Grifton Township $238
John Harvey, Judith Harvey to Dana Warren Allen: Lot 7-A, The Gates at Treetops $284
Evelyn Allison Faulkner, Sandra Faulkner Butterworth to William Bryan Blake: Lot 10, Block D, Johnston Heights Addition subdivision, Greenville $240
Wandra Mackie, George Mackie to Thomas Michael Gabriel, Jennifer Marie Gabriel: Lot 15, Block A, Lynndale subdivision, Section II quitclaim
Lynn Watson Evans, Kristen Lanier Evans to KBA Investments LLC: Lots 54, 115, 116 and 117, South Pointe subdivision, Sections 2 & 3 $224