Pitt County officials have moved from requiring county employees to wear masks to recommending they wear them and practice social distancing.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-1 Thursday to change its masking policy three days after approving the original requirement and one day after voting down a similar request to end it.
The debate and vote at the start of the board’s Thursday budget workshop delayed a scheduled presentation by Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker by nearly one hour.
Democratic Commissioner Christopher Nunnally proposed the mask wearing requirement on Monday as part of a two-step approach to requiring all Pitt County residents to wear masks in public. It was adopted 6-3 with the three Republican commissioners voting no.
The second phase had County Manager Scott Elliott working with the 10 area municipalities to adopt the requirement so it would apply countywide.
Republican Commissioner Michael Fitzpatrick on Wednesday sought to reverse the requirement because county employees said they viewed it as a punishment and Greenville officials said the city wouldn’t adopt the policy.
Elliott said on Thursday he spoke with officials with nine of the county’s 10 municipalities about the policy.
“Basically, the indication was no on both accounts,” Elliott said. “They basically said no, they wouldn’t require their employees to mask,” and they didn’t think their elected boards would approve a countywide requirement.
Republican Commissioner Tom Coulson started Thursday’s debate by proposing an anonymous survey of employees to get their feedback.
“They told me they don’t like being treated like a child,” Coulson said, and they described it as “another COVID slap in the face.”
Republican Commissioner Lauren White said employees didn’t have time to talk to Elliott before Wednesday’s meeting.
“Wearing a mask is not a punishment. It protects people working around you and it makes Pitt County a safer place to work during the pandemic,” said Nunnally.
Democratic Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins proposed a substitute motion tweaking the policy’s language so wearing a mask would be a recommendation instead of a requirement.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams said she was frustrated by the number of times board members kept making substitute motions to block other motions. Perkins-Williams said she supported Coulson’s motion to conduct a survey.
Coulson said he supported Floyd-Huggins’ motion because it did not “destroy the policy” but gives employees “good, common sense decisions in their areas.”
When the vote was taken on the motion to no longer require masks, Perkins-Williams cast the lone no vote.
Elliott, the county attorney and clerk to the board immediately removed their masks after the vote. The deputy county manager removed his mask later in the meeting.
As for the actual work on the budget, a majority of commissioners said they favored putting forth the fiscal year 2020-21 budget proposed by the county manager with no additions or changes. However, a vote on a motion to put the recommended budget before the public for comment failed 5-4.
Coulson voted against the motion because he said he didn’t think it was necessary. Fitzpatrick and White followed his lead. Nunnally and Democratic Commissioner Alex Albright voted against the motion because they wanted to consider requests to add two deputies, four social workers and a nurse practitioner into the budget.
After further discussion, the board agreed to hold an additional workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 16.
Elliott also said he would bring back information showing how adding the seven positions would change the budget, although he and Barnett presented their recommendation for generating revenue for the positions when Wednesday’s meeting started.
The county will need $451,858 to add the seven positions to the budget, Elliott said. Because of expected decreases in sales tax revenue and investment earnings, the county’s property tax collections is the only reliable source of revenue.
The commissioners would need to increase the proposed 67.97-cent property tax rate to 68.29 cents per $100 valuation in order to generate the required funding, Barnett said.
The 68.29-cent property tax rate would increase the taxes paid on a $165,200 home, the median home value in Pitt County, by $6 annually.
The 68.29-cent tax rate would generate about $1,128 in property taxes and the 67.97-cent tax rate would generate $1,122 from a home of that value.
There was little discussion about Pitt County Schools’ budget request.
Elliott recommended a nearly $42.5 million budget for the school system, a $591,891 increase over the current year’s appropriation.
The Pitt County Board of Education sought an increase of slightly more than $1.8 million to cover fixed cost increases such as state mandated increases in social security and employer retirement contributions, raises for teachers and principals and $528,269 to cover part of a 6 percent teacher pay supplement.
Lenker said the commissioners gave $250,000 to the school system last year to fund the supplement for half a year. The commissioners said the $250,000 was not designated for a specific expenditure.