The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed April 23-29 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
30 Plus Shoetique LLC, agent Kesha Powell, 135 S. Fairview Circle, Tarboro.
A.S.C. Enterprise LLC, agent Alisa Barrett, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Ste. 400-350, Greenville.
Addison Family Farms LLC, agent James T. Housand III, 573 Harts Mill Run Road, Tarboro.
Alpha Gaming Store LLC, agent Matthew Bean, 1241 Teakwood Drive, Greenville.
Arnette Properties LLC, agent Donna J. Arnette, 704 Paddington Drive, Greenville.
BaseJeezus Productions LLC, agent Marcus Booth, 12 Scott St., Greenville.
Carolina Hospitality Associates LLC, agent Thomas J. Glennon, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Carolina Lawn Service LLC, agent Brandon Murphy, 4004 Whitebridge Drive #5, Winterville.
Change Requires Change LLC, agent Carlesha Suggs, 3529 Palmetto Drive, Greenville.
City Stop LLC, agent Jamil Sharhan, 2112 N. Main St., Tarboro.
CRE & T LLC, agent Thomas Mann Carter III, 524 E. 9th St., Washington.
CRW Poultry LLC, agent Joshua David Letchworth, 355 Forrest Curry Road, Snow Hill.
Cunningham Creates LLC, agent Cynthia Cunningham, 2408 Amy’s Place, Winterville.
Dee Boy Productions LLC, agent Davonte Jones, 3705 Briley St., Bethel.
Drake & Company Consulting Group LLC, agent LaDonna S. Drake, 3661 Sunset Ave. Ste. 205, Rocky Mount.
Eagle Eye Landscaping & Services LLC, agent Maxine Hamlin, 1135 Deerchase Drive, Rocky Mount.
Effie & Jane Boutique LLC, agent Ashley Vest, 111 Lakeview Drive, Greenville.
Exclusiive Beauty LLC, agent Makaayla Addison, 1149 Old Forge Road, Rocky Mount.
Flashburns LLC, agent Jason Rondeau, 129 S. Smithwick St., Williamston.
It is Written It Takes A Village Inc., nonprofit, agent Robin Madden, 619 Midway St., Rocky Mount.
Jernigan Industries LLC, agent Travis Jernigan, 4745 Gloucester Drive, Washington.
Matthew Mason LLC, agent Matthew Mason, 2736 W. Arlington Blvd. Apt. 303, Greenville.
MIM RV Services LLC, agent Rudolph Steven Mim, 1157 Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville.
Moonbeams and Miracles Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, nonprofit, agent Sherri Moore, 1608 Kittrell Circle, Greenville.
NTB Consulting LLC, agent Natasha Battle, 1045 Oak Grove Road, Rocky Mount.
Parvana Soulutions LLC, agent Vashti Kittrell, 2325 C5 Vineyard Drive, Winterville.
Prayed Up Staying Humble (P.U.S.H.) LLC, agent Tashiana Powell, 135 S. Fairview Circle, Tarboro.
Ritchie Lee Bucher Trucking LLC, agent Ritchie Lee Bucher, 4921 Old Wilson Road, Rocky Mount.
Save Our Youth, Eastern North Carolina, nonprofit, agent Jalil Rene Davis, 2112 Flagstone Court Apt. C-7, Greenville.
Scott Matthews O.D., PA, agent Scott J. Matthews, 316 S. McCaskey Road, Williamston.
Serenity LLC, agent Kendra Johnson, 437 Vail Drive, Greenville.
Soap Enticing LLC, agent Henry D. Parrish Jr., 1318 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville.
Striving With Vision Empowerment Support Group, nonprofit, agent Latoya Williams, 2140 J3 Flagstone Court, Greenville.
Strut Boutique LLC, agent Kayla Booth, 614 Plant St., Washington.
The Magickal Cat LLC, agent Brittany Hunter, 4008 Whitebridge Drive Apt. 10, Winterville.
Thorpe Denton Co. Inc., agent Andrew Denton, 401 W. First St., Greenville.
Truss Utility LLC, agent William Boyette, 3646 Craft Road, Grifton.
Up & Up Maintenance and Consignment LLC, agent Stephanie Lowry, 235 Dunn St., Rocky Mount.
WuShi Express Service Inc., agent Christopher Murphey, 708 Price Road, Bethel.