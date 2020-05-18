The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 23-29. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Tucker Farms Inc. to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lots 25 and 26, Red Birch subdivision, Grimesland Township $123
Carrie Lynn Hayes to Stephan Pryor, Beverly Pryor: Lot 22, Medford Pointe, Section 1, Phase 1 $345
Reggie Spain Construction LLC to Reggie Spain Homes LLC: Lot 34, Glen Abbey, Section 2
Takara Whichard to Jose Gonzalez Cruz, Sandra Ivonne Irinco Medina: Lot 3, Block B, Oakgrove Estates, Section 111 $170
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Omar Sharif Williams, Milissa Irene Williams: Unit 7, Building L, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $242
Fletcher Watts Jr., Janie T. Watts to Joan T. Lanier: Lot 21, Block E, Hillsdale subdivision, Greenville $56
Fannie Mae (a/k/a Federal National Mortgage) to Stacy Warren: Lot 5, R.A. McLawhorn Heirs property, Arthur Township
Ronzell Maness (trustee) to New Beginnings Life Changing Ministry: lot, Bethel $20
Peter J. Scales (trustee), Deborah S. Scales (trustee) to Department of Transportation: parcel, Greenville Township $224 (highway right of way)
Bleau & Associates Inc. to Kathrine Keltz: Unit 202, Building 1936, Tara Condominium Complex $244
Ernest Edward James Jr., Megan Lee James to Blaise M. Bumgarner, Michael L. Bumgarner, Sara Bumgarner: Lot 19, Block K, Chatham Circle subdivision $304
North/North/West Inc. to Antonio M. Vargas, Jackie Vargas: Lot 36, Timber Ridge subdivision, Section II, Phase II $44
Peter M. Byers, Susan Byers to Alvin Correa, Nora Elia Carreno-Beltran: Lot 50, Brown Place, Phase I $160
Nancy C. Humphrey to Department of Transportation: parcel, Winterville Township $20 (highway right of way)
Susan C. Murry to Department of Transportation: parcel, Winterville Township $26 (highway right of way)
Elizabeth Claire Compton (a/k/a Elizabeth C. Compton), Todd B. Compton to P & L Connelly Management Trust: Unit 5, Building M, Kittrell Farms Townhomes, Winterville Township $240
DHG Holdings LLC to Department of Transportation: parcel, Greenville Township $44 (highway right of way)
Sheryl Sue Maine to Department of Transportation: parcel, Greenville Township $20 (highway right of way)
Jonathan R. Day, Terry Day to Department of Transportation: parcel, Greenville Township $48 (highway right of way)
Linda Lynn Tripp to Martha Bullock: Lot 26, Windy Ridge, Section 1 $210
Houses BPR LLC to Britain D. Staley, Meredith M. Staley: Lot 24, Twin Creeks, Section Two, Phase Two $670
HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lot 18, Turner Run subdivision $80
Tom Baumann, Ricarda Baumann to Lenna Jones: Lot 95, Vancroft subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $430
HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lot 14, Turner Run subdivision $100
Christin A. White Britton (t/t/a Christin Amanda White), Perry Britton to William A. Allison Jr., Kimberly B. Allison: Lot 9, Northgate Walk, Section I, Phase II $264
Dawn Branch King, Jeffrey Elwood King, Cynthia Branch Brown, Angela Branch Davis, Timothy Willard Davis to Hans Peter Kattentidt, Carrie Kattentidt: 1.596 acres, Winterville Township $230
Bruce Rozeboom to Rover Investments LLC: parcel (with exception), Greenville Township; parcel, Greenville $60
Randy K. Cooke to Hope Marie Knowles: parcel $40
Robert Edwin Sanders, Margie Sanders to Clayton Shane McLawhorn: 1.807 acres, Swift Creek Township
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Parveen Akhtar: Lot 129A, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3, Greenville Township $364
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Richard A. Heins, Marcia J. Heins: Lot 46, Laurel Oaks, Phase 1 $606
Robert Earl Stanley, Mary Jo Green Stanley to Daniel V. Fineout, Debra R. Fineout: 3.910 acres, Grifton $186
Garland Wesley Mozingo Jr. to Gator Wood Inc.: 60 acres, Arthur Township $160 (timber)
Thomas P. Harvey Jr., Cynthia A. Harvey, Christopher R. Harvey to Eleanor Greene, Jackie Greene: Unit 531-E, Lot 8, Spring Forest Condominiums, Greenville Township $133
Lillis Melita Prati to Robert Stephen Prati: Lot 13, Block E, Bedford subdivision, Section VI, Phase II, Winterville Township quitclaim
Orange Utah Blow to Adrian Omega Blow: Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block D, F.L. Blount Jr. property, Lincoln Street, Bethel gift
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Craig Joseph Winter, Christy Rouse Winter: Lot 29, Sagewood subdivision, Phase 2 and 3 $390
Brent L. Zimmer, Sharon Ann Kibbe to Steve Allison Ruffin, Kim Britt Ruffin: Lot 10, Woodmoor subdivision, Section Two, Chicod Township $490
Johnathon C. Bates, Kristin Bates to Koz $ Enterprises LLC: Unit 122-C, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 15 $94
James Walter Kozuch, Katelyn Kozuch to Koz $ Enterprises LLC: Unit 105-F, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 11; Unit 128-C, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 16; Unit 130-C, Willoughby Park Condominium, Section 16 gift
Craig Michael Cox (co-trustee), Valerie M. Cox (co-trustee), Cara Cox McLaughlin (co-trustee) to BFH Properties LLC: Lot 18A, Bent Creek subdivision, Phase 3, Arthur Township $260
Israel Vanderstouw to Karl Vanderstouw: Unit 102, Building 1904, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township
Blake T. Haddock, Emily Ipock Haddock to Gregory Eugene Smith, Dawn Haddock Smith: 1.36 acres; 0.035 acre $390
Bradley J. Zimmerman, Kelly J. Zimmerman to Kawanna Michelle Bright: Lot 31, Medford Pointe, Section 1, Phase 1 $344
Daniel L. Moriarty IV, Sean P. O’Connor to William T. Kendrick, Christina C. Kendrick: Lot 15-B, The Gates at Treetops $270
Mark A. Matis, Tammy Davis Matis to Ronald E. Bass II, Gloria Aguirre Palma: Lot 4, Sandalwood Farms subdivision, Chicod Township $530
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Arigo Gilmore, Penny Sue Gilmore: Lot 13, West Haven, Section 1, Winterville Township $480
First Colony Construction Co. to Daniel L. Moriarty IV, Sean P. O’Connor: Lot 94, Colony Woods subdivision, Section 2, Winterville Township $630
Mei Lin Cheng, Chung Yung Cheng to Yu Hsuan Cheng: Unit 2205-H, Locksley Woods Condominium, Parcel 1, Building 1 gift
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Owais Bhatti, Basma Shahid: Lot 132-B, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3, Greenville $364
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Kevin Edward Birkemeier, Debora M. Birkemeier: Lot 133, Paramore Farms, Phase 1 $622
Christopher Thomas Holloman to Russell Glenn Pittman, Wendy Crisp Pittman: 1.80 acres $418
John Finley Porter IV, Tonia Lee Porter, Jeffrey Philip Zyburt to Judy Ann Wagner: Lot 14, Block A, Colonial Heights subdivision, Greenville Township $236
Willie Lee Andrews, Mary Andrews to Henry Bennett Bunn, Deborah Goodson Bunn: parcel quitclaim
Mary Senesi to Michael Guglielmelli, Anna Guglielmelli: parcel
Jonathan S. Kassnove, Gentry Pinkham Kassnove to William Davis Wooten: Lot 129, Quail Ridge, Section 6 $260
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Manoranjan Muthukanagaraj: Lot 132-A, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3, Greenville $364
Ken Stuart Perry (individually and as executor), David Perry to Nicholas Manning: Lots 14 and 15, D. Harper property $290
Corey Bradley Walker to Denise Suzanne Walker: Lot 43, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township
Joseph Michael Phillips to Dailz LLC: lot, First Street, Ayden $6
Sharon Haddock Cannon to Colby Preston Cannon: parcel, N.C. 102, Chicod Township
Grover Mills Jr., Beatrice J. Pfieffer, Deborah Pfeiffer Snipes (attorney-in-fact) to Joyce Ann Woolard: Unit 101, Building 1917, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township
William Christopher McLamb (a/k/a William C. McLamb) to Paul E. Porterfield, Sandra B. Porterfield: 12.19 acres and 12.00 acres, Grifton Township
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Timothy Woolard, Clarissa Woolard: Lot 46, Autumn Lakes, Section 3, Grimesland Township $170
David Allen Heath, Ivy O. Heath to Vicki S. Heath: two tracts (with exceptions), Swift Creek Township $24
Johnny Hamm Shingleton, Kristic C. Shingleton to Moore’s Pitt Properties LLC: Lot 2, Block G, Fairlane Farms subdivision, Section 6 $86
Keith Latrell Keene to Hannah Bowen Peele, Nicholas Christian Peele: Lot 60, Arden Ridge, Section 4, Phase 1 $442
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Andrew Warren Richard, Glenn Richard: Lot 2, Cheshire Landing subdivision $509
Terry M. Laydon, Barbara E. Laydon to Claude V. Jackson Jr., Charzette E. Jackson: Lot 12, Ironwood, Southberry Village, Falkland Township $620
Gregory N. Best (executor and trustee) to David Paul Morgan, Michelle Schroder Morgan: Lot 21, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 2, Winterville Township $890
Rene A. Serrano to Eleuterio Ascencio Serrano: 2.00 acres, Chicod Township
HBL Investments LLC to Stanley R. Riggs, Ann G. Riggs: parcel, Grimesland Township
U.S. Bank NA (trustee) to Shaniqua Andrews: Lot 138, Countryaire Village subdivision, Phase 2, Ayden Township
Southern Development Group Inc. to Brandon Peine, Alyssa Peine: Lot 227, Canterbury subdivision, Section 6, Phase 2, Winterville Township $398
Herman Ralph Hines, Gray Hines, Jason C. Hines, Mimosa Hines to Daniel Boone: parcel, Ayden $22
Brian C. Taylor, Carol A. Taylor to Keith C. Parnell: Lots 9 and 10, Block A, Sheffield, Winterville Township $400
Cathy Lengyel to Bryan Taylor Clontz: 0.787 acres, Grimesland Township $18
Thomas Joyner Haddock Jr., Diane Mizell Haddock to Blake T. Haddock, Emily Ipock Haddock: parcel, S.R. 1538, Pactolus Township $900
Noah Sterling Majette (minor), Wanda H. Majette (legal guardian) to Paul D. Majette: Lot 4, Avon Farm division, Chicod Township; Lot 5 (with exception), Avon Farm division, Chicod Township $459
Michael Lawson White, Alicia Kae White to Jeremy Morgan Perry, Jayme Beacham Perry: Lot 81, Magnolia Ridge, Phase 2, Winterville Township $528
Carol G. Newman (trustee) to Ted Stewart, Michele Stewart: Unit 102, Building 1925, Lot 3, Tara Condominium Complex, Phase 11 $272
Janel L. Cosby, James F. Cosby to Dillon Everett Wade: Lot 22, Colonial Woods subdivision, Section II, Winterville Township $360
John C. Goff, Amy E. Goff to James Alan Gell, Angeline Nicole Gell: Lot 2, Rollins Ridge subdivision, Carolina Township $44
Anita L. Watson (personal representative) to Stephanie L. Whaley: Lot 124, Westhaven South, Section 2 $486
Teresa Isler-Fortson (t/t/a Teresa Isler), Vincent L. Forston to April Lane: Lot 49, Bedford Village subdivision $510
David Wayne Coburn (a/k/a David Coburn) to A.S. Imperiale, Carmela Cusanelli: parcel, Block F, Floral Park subdivision $36