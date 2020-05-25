GREENVILLE
The City of Greenville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 4-8:
- No owner listed, 110 Baker St., commercial building, $2,000,000.
- No owner listed, 4730 County Home Road, Winterville, commercial additions, $25,000.
- No owner listed, 106 N. Longmeadow Road, residential additions, $65,000.
- No owner listed, 544 Westminster Circle, residential alterations, $95,000.
- No owner listed, 3205 Star Hill Farm Road 23, single-family residential, $600,000.
- No owner listed, 180 Holly Hills Road, single-family residential, $750,000.
- No owner listed, 3900 Pensacola Drive, single-family residential, $165,300.
- No owner listed, 1532 Penncross Drive, single-family residential, $179,900.
- No owner listed, 406 Elizabeth St., single-family residential, $137,025.
- No owner listed, 3325 Pacolet Drive, single-family residential, $178,500.
WINTERVILLE
The Town of Winterville Inspections Department issued the following permits for May 4-8:
- Damian M. Corbitt, 312 LaFollette Drive, detached structure, $4,500.
- Mahmoud Atiyha, 3002 Church St. Extension, new commercial structure, $195,000.
- Walter Charles Kohn Jr., 2981 Oakwood Drive, swimming pool, $37,000.
- Regional Acceptance Corporation, 266 Beacon Drive, commercial alteration/renovation, $390,891.
- Te Ching Tseng, 701 W. Firetower Road Ste. B, commercial alterations, $50,000.
- Ricardo Martinez, 2317 Edgewater Drive, detached structure, $8,500.
- Ricardo Martinez, 2317 Edgewater Drive, detached structure, $3,000.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Inspections Department issued the following permits for April 29-May 5:
- 4V Corporation, 1830 N.C. 102 East, Ayden, single-family house with attached garage, $174,080.
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC, 3057 Lucas Court, Greenville, single-family house, $201,720.
- Gregory Wayne Nicholson, 3161 Trellis Road, Greenville, pool, $20,480.
- Jacob Lee Swink, 1456 Canter Way, Ayden, detached residential accessory, no estimate.
- Loriann M. Fontana South, 5648 County Home Road, Winterville, pool, $32,000.
- Philip Gibbs, 1505 Jazz Court, Grimesland, Lot 52, single-family house with attached garage, $244,120.
- William Small, 1113 Lexington Downs Drive, pool, $12,480.
- Noe Vidal Jr., 7004 Allen Gay Road, Walstonburg, mobile home renovation, $160,000.
- Charles Tyler Harrell, 1459 Sandy Run Drive, Winterville, residential patio with roof, no estimate.
- Edmonson Construction Company of Greenville LLC, 2646 Whitaker Glen Drive, Farmville, single-family house, $154,720.
- Francis D. Tyson, 100 Willow Bend Drive, Grimesland, single-family house, $220,160.
- Francis D. Tyson, 100 Willow Bend Drive, Grimesland, residential garage, no estimate.
- Elizabeth M. DeGiosio, 2798 W.H. Mills Lane, Greenville, single-family house with attached garage, $302,400.
- P & CHC LLC, 1924 Kinnard Drive, Greenville, single-family house, $154,760.
- P & CHC LLC, 2210 Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, single-family house, $120,120.