The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 30-May 6. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)

Janice Spellman to Anthony Scot Crosby: Lot 2, Banks subdivision, Winterville Township quitclaim

Jean C. Weathington (trustee) to Winterville MHP LLC: 3.4 acres, Winterville Township; tract $1,750

Robert J. Schedler to John E. Schedler and Eileen M. Schedler (76 percent undivided interest), Robert J. Schedler (24 percent undivided interest): Lots 66 and 67, Glennwood Properties Inc., Grimesland Township $360

Dalton Earl Wainwright to Thomas D. Bellamy, Sonya S. Bellamy: 6.8157 acres, Swift Creek $40

Billy T. Dupree, Susan Dupree to Joseph Gondrez: Unit H, Building 3, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Falkland Township $76

Van Leer Rentals LLC to Veranda Properties LLC: Unit 4, Building RR, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Winterville Township $90

A & K Property LLC to South Dogwood Partners LLC: tract; Lot 58, Fleming and Perkins property, Greenville; tract, Greenville; tract (with exception), Greenville Township; Lot 10, Block 7, Greenville Heights, Greenville; Unit 537-H, Lot 7, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 7-B, Greenville Township $507

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Michelle L. Oyen, Robert F. Cook: Lot 62, Paramore Farms, Phase 1 $802

Fahmi A. Ahmed, Sana Abdulkareem Ali to Town of Ayden: parcel, Ayden Township $90

Michael E. Hobbs, Melissa A. Hobbs to Margot E. Midyette: Lot 136, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 2 $367

Jeffrey C. Hazelton, Suzanne Lee Hazelton to Monica Gonzalez, Robin Gonzalez: Lot 146, Planter’s Trail, Section 1 $200

Allyson T. Woodruff to Rajesh Verma, Kavita Verma: Unit 1, Building BB, Dudley’s Grant, Section 10 $218

First Colony Construction Co. to Thomas C. Vaughan: Lot 12, Blackwood Ridge, Phase 2, Section 2 $760

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Pamela J. Wahl, Michael R. Longe: Lot 201, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $428

D.R. Horton Inc. to Monquae Tevon Dancy: Lot 16, Denali subdivision, Section 3 $420

Coley Hood, Manfred Jennings Hood III to Britton Gerald Buchanan, Ramona Buchanan: lot, Winterville Township $490

Mary Senesi to Michael Guglielmelli, Anna Guglielmelli: Lot 163, Ashley Meadows subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2-1, Winterville Township

Bobby Leneave Sr. to Bobby Leneave Sr., Teresia Reel Leneave: Lot 71, Ashcroft Village, Section 1 quitclaim

Charles L. Justice, Sharon Dixon Justice to Judith M. Curtis: Unit 2237-D, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 3 $208

Cooper Island Development LLC to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lots 91 and 126, Westhaven South, Section 2, Greenville $150

W.A. Corey Construction Inc. to Kyle L. Squires, Carleigh J. Squires: Lot 3, Kinsaul Place East, Section One, Phase One $482

Michael B. Melvin (a/k/a Michael B. Melvin Jr.), Hope D. Melvin to Teshanna Battle: Lot 20, Avon Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $320

David Carroll Daw, Kacey Daw, Charlie McCoy Daw Jr. to Darone Dancy: Unit 5, Building I, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township $170

Sheldean Floyd, Sonia Sherrod, Robert C. Sherrod, Mona Sherrod, Mary K. Sherrod, Bobby Sherrod, Johnny M. Sherrod (individually and as attorney-in-fact/agent) to Torsten Liebich: Lot 35, W.W. and Frances R. Carson property, Bethel Township $66

Judy B. Koutlas to Alexa Mendes Fleming, Tyler Richard Fleming: Lot 10, Block E, Bedford subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township $710

Willard Green Pollard Jr. (t/t/a W.G. Pollard) to Cynthia C. Gaines: Unit 601-C, Spring Forest Condominiums, Lot 2, Phase 2, Greenville Township $180

Megan Nicole Pritchard James, William Michael James to ATM Properties LLC: 0.572 acres, Belvoir Township $122

Joel Gilbert Keizer to Jordan Alexander Fuquay: Lot 34, Laurie Meadows subdivision, Phase 2, Winterville Township $368

Benjamin Richard Gawron, Haley C. Gawron to Lisa M. Coltrain, Charles E. Carroll: Lot 14, Juniper Landing, Section 4, Phase 1, Grimesland Township $460

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Cheng Feng: Lot 351, Langston West, Section 1, Phase 11 $660

Allen Family Holdings LLC, Marion Allen Stowe, David Stowe to Kevin B. Chilton, Shay S. Chilton: Lot 48, North Ridge, Section 4 $45

Carol Ann Moranville (t/t/a Carol A. Young) to Allyson T. Woodruff: Lot 56, Magnolia Ridge $456

Shelley S. Basnight to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lot 1, River Walk cluster development, Phase One $205

RJ Rentals of Greenville LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 31, 34, 50, 51 and 52, River Walk cluster development, Phase One; Lots 32 and 33, River Walk cluster development, Phase 1; Lots 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76, River Walk cluster development, Phase Two $3,075

River Walk Apartments LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 2, 3, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98 99, 100, 101 and 102, River Walk cluster development, Phase One; Lots 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 68, River Walk cluster development, Phase Two

Wesley Commons Group LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83 and 84, River Walk cluster development, Phase One

E.H. Blount Construction Company LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, River Walk cluster development, Phase Two

Corey Bradley Walker to Denise Suzanne Walker: Lot 43, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township

Joseph Michael Phillips to Dailz LLC: lot, First Street, Ayden $6

Sharon Haddock Cannon to Colby Preston Cannon: parcel, N.C. 102, Chicod Township

Grover Mills Jr., Beatrice J. Pfieffer, Deborah Pfeiffer Snipes (attorney-in-fact) to Joyce Ann Woolard: Unit 101, Building 1917, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township

William Christopher McLamb (a/k/a William C. McLamb) to Paul E. Porterfield, Sandra B. Porterfield: 12.19 acres and 12.00 acres, Grifton Township

Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Timothy Woolard, Clarissa Woolard: Lot 46, Autumn Lakes, Section 3, Grimesland Township $170

David Allen Heath, Ivy O. Heath to Vicki S. Heath: two tracts (with exceptions), Swift Creek Township $24

Johnny Hamm Shingleton, Kristic C. Shingleton to Moore’s Pitt Properties LLC: Lot 2, Block G, Fairlane Farms subdivision, Section 6 $86

Keith Latrell Keene to Hannah Bowen Peele, Nicholas Christian Peele: Lot 60, Arden Ridge, Section 4, Phase 1 $442

Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Andrew Warren Richard, Glenn Richard: Lot 2, Cheshire Landing subdivision $509

Terry M. Laydon, Barbara E. Laydon to Claude V. Jackson Jr., Charzette E. Jackson: Lot 12, Ironwood, Southberry Village, Falkland Township $620

Gregory N. Best (executor and trustee) to David Paul Morgan, Michelle Schroder Morgan: Lot 21, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 2, Winterville Township $890

Rene A. Serrano to Eleuterio Ascencio Serrano: 2.00 acres, Chicod Township