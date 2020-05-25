The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 30-May 6. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Janice Spellman to Anthony Scot Crosby: Lot 2, Banks subdivision, Winterville Township quitclaim
Jean C. Weathington (trustee) to Winterville MHP LLC: 3.4 acres, Winterville Township; tract $1,750
Robert J. Schedler to John E. Schedler and Eileen M. Schedler (76 percent undivided interest), Robert J. Schedler (24 percent undivided interest): Lots 66 and 67, Glennwood Properties Inc., Grimesland Township $360
Dalton Earl Wainwright to Thomas D. Bellamy, Sonya S. Bellamy: 6.8157 acres, Swift Creek $40
Billy T. Dupree, Susan Dupree to Joseph Gondrez: Unit H, Building 3, Rownetree Woods Townhomes, Falkland Township $76
Van Leer Rentals LLC to Veranda Properties LLC: Unit 4, Building RR, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Winterville Township $90
A & K Property LLC to South Dogwood Partners LLC: tract; Lot 58, Fleming and Perkins property, Greenville; tract, Greenville; tract (with exception), Greenville Township; Lot 10, Block 7, Greenville Heights, Greenville; Unit 537-H, Lot 7, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 7-B, Greenville Township $507
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Michelle L. Oyen, Robert F. Cook: Lot 62, Paramore Farms, Phase 1 $802
Fahmi A. Ahmed, Sana Abdulkareem Ali to Town of Ayden: parcel, Ayden Township $90
Michael E. Hobbs, Melissa A. Hobbs to Margot E. Midyette: Lot 136, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 2 $367
Jeffrey C. Hazelton, Suzanne Lee Hazelton to Monica Gonzalez, Robin Gonzalez: Lot 146, Planter’s Trail, Section 1 $200
Allyson T. Woodruff to Rajesh Verma, Kavita Verma: Unit 1, Building BB, Dudley’s Grant, Section 10 $218
First Colony Construction Co. to Thomas C. Vaughan: Lot 12, Blackwood Ridge, Phase 2, Section 2 $760
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Pamela J. Wahl, Michael R. Longe: Lot 201, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Phase 3, Section 2 $428
D.R. Horton Inc. to Monquae Tevon Dancy: Lot 16, Denali subdivision, Section 3 $420
Coley Hood, Manfred Jennings Hood III to Britton Gerald Buchanan, Ramona Buchanan: lot, Winterville Township $490
Mary Senesi to Michael Guglielmelli, Anna Guglielmelli: Lot 163, Ashley Meadows subdivision, Section 1, Phase 2-1, Winterville Township
Bobby Leneave Sr. to Bobby Leneave Sr., Teresia Reel Leneave: Lot 71, Ashcroft Village, Section 1 quitclaim
Charles L. Justice, Sharon Dixon Justice to Judith M. Curtis: Unit 2237-D, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase 3 $208
Cooper Island Development LLC to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lots 91 and 126, Westhaven South, Section 2, Greenville $150
W.A. Corey Construction Inc. to Kyle L. Squires, Carleigh J. Squires: Lot 3, Kinsaul Place East, Section One, Phase One $482
Michael B. Melvin (a/k/a Michael B. Melvin Jr.), Hope D. Melvin to Teshanna Battle: Lot 20, Avon Ridge subdivision, Grimesland Township $320
David Carroll Daw, Kacey Daw, Charlie McCoy Daw Jr. to Darone Dancy: Unit 5, Building I, Cobblestone Townhomes, Section 1, Arthur Township $170
Sheldean Floyd, Sonia Sherrod, Robert C. Sherrod, Mona Sherrod, Mary K. Sherrod, Bobby Sherrod, Johnny M. Sherrod (individually and as attorney-in-fact/agent) to Torsten Liebich: Lot 35, W.W. and Frances R. Carson property, Bethel Township $66
Judy B. Koutlas to Alexa Mendes Fleming, Tyler Richard Fleming: Lot 10, Block E, Bedford subdivision, Section III, Winterville Township $710
Willard Green Pollard Jr. (t/t/a W.G. Pollard) to Cynthia C. Gaines: Unit 601-C, Spring Forest Condominiums, Lot 2, Phase 2, Greenville Township $180
Megan Nicole Pritchard James, William Michael James to ATM Properties LLC: 0.572 acres, Belvoir Township $122
Joel Gilbert Keizer to Jordan Alexander Fuquay: Lot 34, Laurie Meadows subdivision, Phase 2, Winterville Township $368
Benjamin Richard Gawron, Haley C. Gawron to Lisa M. Coltrain, Charles E. Carroll: Lot 14, Juniper Landing, Section 4, Phase 1, Grimesland Township $460
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Cheng Feng: Lot 351, Langston West, Section 1, Phase 11 $660
Allen Family Holdings LLC, Marion Allen Stowe, David Stowe to Kevin B. Chilton, Shay S. Chilton: Lot 48, North Ridge, Section 4 $45
Carol Ann Moranville (t/t/a Carol A. Young) to Allyson T. Woodruff: Lot 56, Magnolia Ridge $456
Shelley S. Basnight to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lot 1, River Walk cluster development, Phase One $205
RJ Rentals of Greenville LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 31, 34, 50, 51 and 52, River Walk cluster development, Phase One; Lots 32 and 33, River Walk cluster development, Phase 1; Lots 69, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75 and 76, River Walk cluster development, Phase Two $3,075
River Walk Apartments LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 2, 3, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98 99, 100, 101 and 102, River Walk cluster development, Phase One; Lots 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 68, River Walk cluster development, Phase Two
Wesley Commons Group LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83 and 84, River Walk cluster development, Phase One
E.H. Blount Construction Company LLC to Riverwalk Group LLC: Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, River Walk cluster development, Phase Two
Corey Bradley Walker to Denise Suzanne Walker: Lot 43, Woodridge North, Phase III, Winterville Township
Joseph Michael Phillips to Dailz LLC: lot, First Street, Ayden $6
Sharon Haddock Cannon to Colby Preston Cannon: parcel, N.C. 102, Chicod Township
Grover Mills Jr., Beatrice J. Pfieffer, Deborah Pfeiffer Snipes (attorney-in-fact) to Joyce Ann Woolard: Unit 101, Building 1917, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township
William Christopher McLamb (a/k/a William C. McLamb) to Paul E. Porterfield, Sandra B. Porterfield: 12.19 acres and 12.00 acres, Grifton Township
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Timothy Woolard, Clarissa Woolard: Lot 46, Autumn Lakes, Section 3, Grimesland Township $170
David Allen Heath, Ivy O. Heath to Vicki S. Heath: two tracts (with exceptions), Swift Creek Township $24
Johnny Hamm Shingleton, Kristic C. Shingleton to Moore’s Pitt Properties LLC: Lot 2, Block G, Fairlane Farms subdivision, Section 6 $86
Keith Latrell Keene to Hannah Bowen Peele, Nicholas Christian Peele: Lot 60, Arden Ridge, Section 4, Phase 1 $442
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Andrew Warren Richard, Glenn Richard: Lot 2, Cheshire Landing subdivision $509
Terry M. Laydon, Barbara E. Laydon to Claude V. Jackson Jr., Charzette E. Jackson: Lot 12, Ironwood, Southberry Village, Falkland Township $620
Gregory N. Best (executor and trustee) to David Paul Morgan, Michelle Schroder Morgan: Lot 21, Bedford subdivision, Section 10, Phase 2, Winterville Township $890
Rene A. Serrano to Eleuterio Ascencio Serrano: 2.00 acres, Chicod Township