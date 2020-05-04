The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from April 9-15. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
John Durwood Lawrence Jr., Barbara Winfield Lawrence to Rose and Rae LLC: Lot 170, Block H, Treetops, Section 7, Phase 2, Winterville Township $188
Charles H. Farley, Rosalie Farley to Leah Karosos: Lot 130, Brook Valley subdivision, Section V, Greenville Township $15
Kittrell Duplexes LLC to Judy Parrell: Lot 49B, Kittrell Farms Duplexes, Section 2 $295
Elisa Wrenn Sumakeris, Kathryn Rose Sumakeris (t/t/a Kathryn Rose Sumarkeris) to Nicole Humphries: Lot 2, Block C, Colonial Heights subdivision $250
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Richard G. Lee, Bama V. Lee: Lot 25, Westhaven South, Section 2, Winterville Township $492
Greger Homeplace LLC to Ronald F. Greger, William B. Greger: 29.19 acres
Greger Homeplace LLC to Ronald F. Greger, William B. Greger: 79.75 acres; 125 acres
MWF IV 4-States LLC to Richard Rizzuti, Meridith Rizzuti: 29.43 acres; 1.30 acres $196
Lourdes Miranda (f/k/a Lourdes Caballero), Alejandro Miranda to Jose Ramirez Cruz, Nohemi Hernandez Rivera: Lot 4, Block B, L.C. Arthur property division $166
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Steven Johnston, Felicia Johnston: Lot 90, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park, Section 2, Phase 3 $412
William R. Cary Jr. (a/k/a William R. Cary), Joyce P. Cary (a/k/a Joyce A. Cary) to William R. Cary Jr. (a/k/a William R. Cary) and Joyce P. Cary (a/k/a Joyce A. Cary, 99 percent undivided interest), David S. Cary (one percent undivided interest): Lot 270, Brook Valley subdivision, Section I $5
Darrel E. Feltner Jr., Nichole Marie Feltner to Larry G. Mulholland, Shelley C. Mulholland, Erica Waddell: Lot 23, Summer Winds subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Winterville $460
Mahlonie E. Leggett to David Scott Beckwith, Carol Lea Beckwith: Lot 7, Block D, Meadow Green Development, Section 6, Grifton Township $175
David Wilbur Branch Jr. to Alan J. Vines, Renee Willoughby: Lot 59, Irish Creek, Section One $620
Wibedi Inc. to Martin Brooks Strickland, Katherine Strickland: 5.68 acres $118
Don H. Edmonson to David R. Gilbert, Heather Gilbert: Lot 298, Windsor subdivision, Section 9 $640
Rema M. Dawson-Murdock, Lucretia Ann Dawson to Freeman’s Investments LLC: Unit 6, Building A, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Winterville Township $140
Thomas E. Peacock to Donald E. Brady, Mary Pat Brady: Lot 162, Block H, Treetops, Section 7, Phase 2 $210
Happy Trail Farms LLC to Unshakable Builders Inc.: two lots, Belvoir Township $80
Christopher Shaub, John C. Hamilton, Megan Renee Hamilton to Brothers Home Buyers LLC: Lot 5, Block R, Riverdale subdivision, Greenville
Walter I. Thompson Jr., Elizabeth M. Thompson to Michael R. Whitfield, Esperanza Vargas Whitfield: Lot 6, Windsong, Chicod Township $510
Sandra Clark Wells, Joshua Alani-Tymase Wells, Jennie Marlene Wells to Vintage Road LLC: parcel $396
Denton & Sons Properties LLC, Charles Stephen Denton, Shirley E. Denton to Ashland Drive LLC: four tracts, Arthur Township $1,560
James A. Evans, Kim Evans, Charles Stephen Denton, Shirley E. Denton to Ashland Drive LLC: two tracts, Arthur Township quitclaim
Greenville 5 LLC to Ashland Drive LLC: five tracts, Arthur Township $920
Sherri C. Williams (successor trustee) to Sherri C. Williams, John I. Williams Jr.: parcel, Swift Creek Township
John Durwood Lawrence Jr., Barbara Winfield Lawrence to Alison Johnson: Lot 2, College Park, Ayden Township $188
Christopher S. Billingsley Jr., Ariana Billingsley to Brenda Sambrook, Joseph Sambrook: Lot 55, Arden Ridge, Section 4, Phase 1, Grimesland Township $492
Phil L. Rollinson, Randi Scharver Rollinson to Lawrence H. Goodman Jr., Linda E. Goodman: Lot 21, Beddard’s Crossing subdivision, Section 3 $368
Amy Bell Dixon (t/t/a Amy Bell Smith), Bryan Dixon Jr. to Whitney Florence Jones: Lot 43, Sherwin Downs, Section 2, Grimesland Township $320
Gerald Edwin Whitley (a/k/a Gerald E. Whitley), Mary Frances N. Whitley (a/k/a Mary N. Whitley) to Amilcar Yovani Esteban Lopez: two tracts, Grimesland $8
CHM Property Holdings LLC to Tyson Family Properties LLC: Lot 3, Quail Crossing $150
Michael Alan Arnold (individually and as executor), Catherine O. Arnold to Catherine Ruth Arnold: Unit 2593-C, Breezewood 2 Condominiums, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township quitclaim
Jeffrey Hoggard (a/k/a Jeffrey G. Hoggard), Deborah Hoggard to Michael John Bates, Amanda L. Bates: Lot 30, Blue Banks Farm subdivision $1,920
Bradley Earl White, Leann Spain Paul (t/t/a Leann Paul White) to Bradley Earl White: Lot 13, Somerset subdivision, Section 2, Greenville quitclaim
Lawrence H. Goodman Jr., Linda E. Goodman to Lawrence H. Goodman Jr., Linda E. Goodman, Kelly Renee Goodman: Lot 21, Beddard’s Crossing subdivision, Section 3 quitclaim
Donna S. Hardee to Gary Wayne Hardee (a/k/a G. Wayne Hardee): Suites K and W, Arlington Centre Office Park, Phase II, Greenville Township quitclaim
Branigan T. Brann (f/k/a Branigan Treat Bissette), Christopher Brann to Terry Glenn Nodine: Lot 165A, Fieldstone at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $298
Judy B. Flickinger, Tony L. Flickinger to Brenda Sutton Talton: Lot 4, Wintergreen subdivision quitclaim
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Tony R. Haddock, Kimberly J. Haddock: Lot 4, Harris Ridge, Section 1 $550
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Arvind Rajan, Sudha Rajan: Unit 8, Building L, Karringtyn Crossing, Medford Pointe, Greenville $280
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Pedro Manuel Castaneda Aranda: Lot 350, Langston West, Section 1, Phase 11 $582
Delilah Harris Jackson, Leslie Evans Jackson to Influx of Wealth LLC: Lot 6-A, Moss Creek Place $181
Lauren Brooke Butler to Property Preservation Project LLC: 1 acre, Arthur Township $170
Glenn Merritt Walrath, Margaret G. Walrath to ATM Properties LLC: Lot 4, Chris Acres, Section One, Belvoir Township $46
Thomas F. Deimantas, Karen L. Deimantas to Homayoun Pournik: Lot 8, South Hall subdivision, Section 2 $1,240
John Ashley Brown, Spencer Harbin Brown to Jerry M. King, Elizabeth L. King: Lot 5, Block E, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section III, Phase III $460
Donald R. Lawrence, Helen M. Lawrence to Gregg D. Givens, Marianna M. Walker: Unit 3320-G, Lot 13, Building 16, Breezewood 2 Condominiums, Section 2, Phase 3, Winterville Township $156
Rocky Russell Builders Inc. to Sandra Calderon: Lot 17, Stone Haven at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $430
Jeffrey Lancaster Gamble (a/k/a Jeffrey Gamble), Heather Gamble to Abdullah Shahid: Lot 76A, Kittrell Farms Duplexes, Section 2, Winterville Township $280
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Jessica P. Bobula: Lot 30, Summer Place, Section 1 $550