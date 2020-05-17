Research has shown that two million brain cells are lost within the first minute after a stroke starts.
That’s why health care professionals are speaking out during May — National Stroke Awareness Month — to urge people experiencing signs of a stroke not to delay seeking care. It could be a matter of life or death.
The faster a person receives treatment, the better the chances are of a complete recovery and life without disability, according to Dr. Richard Dalyai, a neurosurgeon with Vidant Health.
Dalyai said there is a small window of time to achieve the best outcome.
“Lately we’ve seen people not seeking care, sometimes even preventative care, out of the fear of COVID-19 in health care facilities,” he said. “People should never delay care for chronic conditions — especially strokes — for any reason. The best outcomes are when treatment (surgery) is given within four to six hours of aneurisms and strokes.”
When patients delay treatment, hoping things will get better, or turn to Google and social media for help, Dalyai said vital time is lost.
Know the signs
People need to recognize the signs of stroke and respond quickly, Dalyai said.
“We encourage patients to call 911 if they, or someone they know, are experiencing ‘BEFAST’ symptoms,” he said.
BEFAST is an acronym to help people understand signs of a stroke:
B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination
E – Eyes: Sudden vision change/trouble seeing
F – Face: One side of the face droops when the person smiles
A – Arm: One arm drifts down when the person raises arms
S – Speech: Person’s speech in slurred, slow or strange
T – Time: If you or someone around you is experiencing one, some or all of these symptoms, “BE FAST” and call 911 immediately for emergency medical assistance.
“We take proper precautions with every patient, limiting our interactions with patients, family members and staff so that it is a safe environment,” Dalyai said.
There are methods in place to screen patients for COVID-19 but, if a procedure is an emergency, hospital staff treats the patient as if they do have it, he said.
With social distancing measures in place families and neighbors may not be checking in as frequently with each other.
“For patients having a minor headache or some slight weakness, they may be afraid to call 911 or go to the ER,” Dalyai said. “The fear is they might contact COVID-19 — which we haven’t seen.”
For patients with a stroke, the goal is that they get from the door of the emergency room to the CT scan within less than 30 minutes, he said.
“And we are doing the procedure within 60 minutes — there is that kind of golden hour. Obviously, when things are moving that fast, we treat patients as if they have COVID-19. We have everything in place so we can treat that patient successfully, while at the same time protecting any concerns for COVID-19 from the patient or from the staff,” he added.
Dalyai said he has not seen the uptick of stroke cases in Greenville, but other health care facilities across the country are reporting more cases.
“There are reports COVID-19 can lead to patients having more clots in their arteries,” Dalyai said. “There are reports from centers — Jefferson in Philadelphia is one of them — that COVID-19 makes it more likely for patients to have a stroke. There is also some data out of Mount Sinai in New York that their volume of strokes in the hospital was much higher in April than in March. They suspect, the major change was COVID-19.”
The risk of having stroke — with or without COVID-19 — is especially high in eastern North Carolina, which is part of the “Stroke Belt,” he said.
“National data shows about 25 to 30 percent of patients who had a stroke are younger than 65,” he said. “And our population of strokes in eastern North Carolina is a little bit younger than the national average. We know that in this region, which includes Alabama and South Carolina, it is about 40 times more likely to have a stroke.”
“Eastern North Carolina is the hotspot of the prevalent region for having stroke,” Dalyai said.
Reasons for this are not entirely clear, he said.
“We know a large percentage of our population has diabetes and hypertension and there are other factors that play into the likelihood of having a stroke,” he said. “There is the thought that diet and activity are modifiable risk factors we can work on with community education.”
“There is the thought there are just some things that are simply related to the population,” he said. “There is certainly a racial/genetic component that has been passed down generationally. That is something we have to deal with — the population is more at risk.
“That is why is it so important, if you are having signs and symptoms of a stroke, to access care,” he said.
Dalyai said people should practice healthy habits that can prevent strokes.
“Dehydration can put you at risk of having blood clots,” he said. “Patients should take care of themselves and do the right thing, whether it’s walking or other physical activity or eating well. It is obviously tough — because we are quarantined and isolated — to stay active and do the things to prevent a stroke.”
Dalyai said every Vidant community hospital has the certification to treat stroke patients.
“The medical center in Greenville is the hub,” he said. “But all the other centers have stroke certification and can determine if the patient can get the best care at their hospital or in Greenville.”