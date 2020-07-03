Pitt County’s unemployment rate grew to 10.3 percent in May, a reflection of the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus and seasonal employment changes, an ECU professor said.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce released county unemployment rates earlier this week. Pitt County’s numbers show the unemployment rate grew .6-percent since April, when the number was 9.7 percent.
The numbers released by the state are not seasonally adjusted, a statistical technique used to remove seasonal hiring patterns from the data, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This means May’s numbers reflect the increase in unemployed individuals that comes when college and high school students graduate and begin searching for jobs, said James W. Kleckley, director of Professional Services and Research in East Carolina University’s College of Business.
However, it also reflects the continuing effect of COVID-19, he said, because Pitt County’s May 2019 unemployment rate was 4.3 percent.
"Our unemployment rate is as high as it’s ever been. And it really won’t get lower until we get this pandemic under control,” Kleckley said. “Collectively we need to be working together to make that happen which means working together to minimize the impact of the pandemic.”
Pitt County was one 65 counties that saw its unemployment rate increase in May, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Thirty-four counties saw unemployment rates decrease and one remained unchanged.
Swain County has the highest unemployment rate at 19.7 percent, Dare County was second with a 19.6 percent unemployment rate.
Bertie and Chowan counties each had the lowest rate at 8.1 percent.
The fact that Dare County had one the state’s highest unemployment rates and nearby rural counties such as Bertie and Chowan have lower rates demonstrates how COVID-19 has been particularly tough on the hospitality and travel industry, Kleckley said. Urban areas and travel locations have many more restaurants and hotels that have either been closed or are not operating at full capacity, meaning they need fewer employees, he said.
“We know right now the peak level of unemployment has passed, people are starting to come back to work, but the unemployment rate we have right now is higher than it was during the recession and much higher than it was a year ago or the beginning of this year,” Kleckley said. “We still have a good way to go to get the economy back to where we would like it to be.”
Kleckley fears the recent surge in COVID-19 cases will lead to another round of layoffs and business closures which will set back the nation’s recovery.
This week, California and Florida ordered bars to re-close because of surging COVID-19 cases. California also ordered theaters and indoor restaurant dining to close.
Other states also have paused or reversed efforts to reopen their economies.
Large corporations are slowing down or reversing their re-openings. The Associated Press reported that McDonald’s has paused its reopening efforts nationwide, and Apple says it will re-close 30 more of its U.S. stores, on top of the 47 that it had already shut down for a second time.
It’s going to take longer to get back to what Americans consider normal, Kleckley said. Returning to that normal will mean Americans will have to accept wearing masks in public and maintaining at least six feet between themselves and people outside their immediate family or bubble.
“I have faith that as a county, as an economy we’ll get our act together and things will start improving in a better fashion," he said. "But life is changing, things are different now. I think until everybody recognizes that, until 95 percent of the county recognizes that we are going to be hurting."
The U.S. Department of Labor released the nation’s unemployment numbers for June on Thursday. Those numbers show the nation’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 percent, with 4.8 million jobs added to the economy.
North Carolina is expected to release its state unemployment rate on July 17.