More Pitt County Schools elementary students will be allowed to return to full-time, in-person classes next month, the Board of Education decided Tuesday.
By an 8-1 vote, the board moved to invite students in kindergarten through fifth grade, who are alternating weeks of on-campus learning, to attend face-to-face classes each week, beginning Oct. 20.
“The good news is that it appears that our protocols are working and that things are going very, very well,” District 5 Representative Anna Barrett Smith said. “So I do think it is time that we can start considering adding more kids into the mix, as has been our goal.”
District 3 Representative Mary Blount Williams voted against the measure without comment, although some board members who supported the move objected to the fact that more students were not being allowed to return.
Representatives Worth Forbes (District 6), Benjie Forrest (District 9) and Caroline Doherty (District 7) favored permitting all elementary students, including those registered as full-time virtual learners, to come back to campus for classes.
“I doubt seriously every virtual student will come back. It’s still a pandemic,” Doherty said. “But I am hearing from people in all-virtual who recognize now that their children really need to be back face to face with other students in a classroom.”
Smith and District 8 Representative Melinda Fagundus questioned whether bringing back so many students at once could tax the district’s ability to maintain standards implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I do think that it is prudent to be responsible in how we introduce kids, and that we do more of a controlled release as opposed to opening floodgates and just overwhelming our teachers, overwhelming the system and potentially then setting us back to where everybody is back virtual again,” Smith said. “I think that’s a real risk, and I think that it’s one that I don’t know that we’re prepared to take.”
Tuesday’s decision follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement earlier this month that districts could allow elementary students to return to classes as early as Oct. 5 under Plan A, which does not limit the number of students in a classroom.
The majority of school districts across the state opted for Plan C, virtual instruction only, when classes resumed Aug. 17.
Pitt County Schools allowed parents to choose either full-time virtual instruction or a hybrid, Plan B, which included alternating weeks of in-person and virtual instruction. Beginning Oct. 20, the district’s elementary students will be enrolled under either Plan A or Plan C; there will be no Plan B (hybrid) option.
Students will attend classes Tuesday-Fridays. Mondays will continue to be all-remote learning days for PCS traditional schools through Nov. 16.
The state has not announced any changes in requirements for middle and high schools. For all grade levels, state requirements such as face coverings and symptom screenings are still mandatory.
“Between plan A and Plan B, the only rule that changes is the spacing,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “(Plan A) talks about 6 feet when feasible, so there is no hard requirement to be 6 feet part.”
He said 6 feet of space will be maintained for grades 6-8, even at K-8 schools with less social distancing for younger students. In addition, Pitt County Schools plans to continue current distancing practices on school transportation, limiting buses to about 20-24 total passengers or one student per seat. (Members of the same household can be seated together.)
Lenker told the board that instead maintaining 6 feet of space between people, the district would aim for at least 1 meter (about 39 inches) of space. The figure is based on an article published in June in the medical journal The Lancet, which indicated that more than 170 studies in 16 countries showed transmission of viruses was lower with physical distancing of 1 meter or more.
Forbes led the effort to bring back any elementary students whose families wanted full-time, in-person instruction.
“The governor said we can open our schools to all K-5 students,” he said. “Our parents have a right to send their kids to school. ...I think it’s our duty as a board to give them an option to send their kids to school.”
Forrest and Doherty agreed, but the motion failed, 6-3.
Lenker said reconfiguring bus routes, schedules and classrooms to bring both face-to-face and virtual learners back to campus would cause a delay of up to two weeks in the students’ return to school. He said families that chose full-time virtual instruction would have a chance in November to change their preference for the second semester.
“We said to our virtual students when they signed up for virtual, they’re virtual until second semester,” Lenker said.
Fagundus said that as the school system begins bringing larger numbers of students together in the classroom, parents need to understand that 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.
“The bottom line is we need to let parents know if your child goes back there’s no guarantee that they’re going to be 3 inches, 3 feet, 6 feet (apart). We’re not guaranteeing anything,” she said. “People need to know that when they make a decision.”
Over the last few weeks, the school district has been allowing some students to return for more days of face-to-face instruction in schools where space was available according to current state guidelines for social distancing.
Some schools, including Stokes, Falkland, Northwest, South Greenville and Wahl-Coates elementary schools, have been able to invite all in-person learners to attend classes each week.