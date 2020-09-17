After beginning the school year with the majority of students attending classes on campus, Pitt County Schools has seen a shift toward more virtual learners.
According to attendance figures reported by the district, in the first four weeks of school, the number of full-time virtual learners has eclipsed the number of students receiving face-to-face instruction.
Of the school system’s current enrollment of 23,173, there are 11,519 face-to-face learners. That is about 1,000 fewer students than the number attending classes on campus when the school year began on Aug. 17.
The first week of school, about 12,590 students were registered as face-to-face learners, alternating weeks of attendance with weeks of remote instruction to comply with state restrictions on distancing due to COVID-19. By the second week, about 500 students fewer students were listed as on-campus learners, even though overall enrollment did not decrease. The third and fourth weeks of school saw decreases in the number of in-person learners of about 300 and 230, respectively, again with little change in overall enrollment.
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, told the Board of Education earlier this week that the district is working to improve systems and structures to accommodate the needs of virtual learners.
“Virtual learning is not just 11,000 students in our district; it’s all 24,000,” he said, referring to the fact that nearly all students participate in some remote instruction.
Pitt County Schools, like systems across the nation, began remote education in March when states closed schools due to the coronavirus pandemic. While educators have spent time over the spring and summer working to refine the process, Lassiter said there have been initial challenges this semester. Technical difficulties, problems with registering virtual attendance and trouble locating and completing assignments on time are among complaints from users.
“Having the kids learn this virtual platform, I think, will be super useful going forward,” District 5 Representative Anna Barrett Smith said of the See Saw and Canvas learning management systems the district is using. “But we do have to remember that, effectively, these younger kids are being asked to do what some college kids don’t even know how to do.”
Lassiter said teachers are working to accommodate students who are adjusting to the new system by offering flexibility, generally accepting student work submitted within a week (Tuesday-Monday) rather than enforcing daily deadlines.
He said that parents need to make accommodations as well, including adjusting to the idea that virtual instruction will not require the same number of hours as a traditional school day.
“We all have to shift our lens,” Lassiter said. “Virtual instruction is not the same as face to face; it’s just not. You can’t have the same expectations.”
Lassiter said that recommendations from the state Department of Public Instruction, based on research conducted by North Carolina State University, indicate a need to limit the number of hours students spend on online instruction. In general, virtual instruction is not recommended to take more than half of a traditional class period. Teachers have been asked to schedule blocks of time for lessons so that virtual learners can participate in live instruction.
“I’m not going to keep students on the screen for a whole class period,” Lassiter said. “That’s not sound.”
Guidelines for virtual instruction show that high school students should be engaged in online learning, including both instruction and assignments, for no more than four hours a day, Lassiter said. The total recommended screen time is less for younger students: three-and-a-half hours a day for middle schoolers, three hours for grades three-five and two-and-a-half for kindergarten through second grade.
“It should not take kids all day long, 8 to 5,” Lassiter said.
“If I’m already learning virtually and I’m already working through modules is it necessary to assign homework?” he asked. “That’s another conversation that we’re having.”
District 7 Representative Caroline Doherty said she is concerned that large groups of virtual learners cannot get the same amount of attention that teachers can offer to smaller groups of in-person learners.
“We owe it to our students and our teachers and our community ... to do everything we can to make virtual learning as effective as possible,” she said. “‘I hear from parents who are concerned that their virtual learners just aren’t learning.”
Lassiter confirmed that some teachers must divide their time between face-to-face and virtual learners, although the district would prefer that teachers not have to be responsible for both.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board that the district is working to help reduce that burden by identifying schools with sufficient space to bring in-person learners to campus for more days of in-person instruction.
“Those conversations are occurring at the school level now,” he said.
Families who have selected virtual learning will be allowed to continue full-time remote learning through at least the first semester. But Lenker said increasing on-campus learning opportunities for other students should be a welcome change for families as well as teachers.
“Kindergarten is not designed to be virtual,” he said. “I don’t know if anything in elementary school is, probably not in middle school and not mostly high school. It’s just not designed.
“We’re getting through it,” Lenker said. “We’re better than we were four weeks ago. Next month, we’ll be better than we are now. That’s the part we need to remember. We’ll move through all of this.”