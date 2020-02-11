Greenville’s engineering staff got the go ahead to expand the scope of the Town Creek Culvert project during the City Council’s Monday workshop.
The additional work won’t delay the completion of the culvert project, City Engineer Lisa Kirby said, but it will add $1.3 million to its budget.
The change orders will be submitted to the council for final approval in March.
The project will install a new outfall along Eighth Street, Kirby said. An outfall is the inlet of a pipe that moves water through a culvert system. According to council agenda materials, the Eighth Street stormwater outfall drains about 20 acres of the downtown area identified as the Arts District.
Kirby said the existing outfall is badly cracked and deteriorating. The damage was discovered when city staff worked with state transportation officials to plan for the now-delayed improvements to Dickinson Avenue. Some repairs were done, but larger piping is needed to handle the recent development along Dickinson Avenue, Kirby said.
The repair area is Eighth Street between Washington Street and Dickinson Avenue, Kirby said. The intersections will remain open during the work.
Because the work requires digging up the street, the Greenville Utilities Commission plans to replace a 16-inch waterline that is under the street and improve the sanitary sewer lines serving buildings along the street, Kirby said. GUC will contribute $200,000 to the $1.3 million project, she said.
The remaining $1.1 million will be funded through the city’s stormwater utility fee. The fee is part of a stormwater improvement project the council approved last year. The council is scheduled to finalize the fee amount when it begins work on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget this spring.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said council approved a list of projects when it adopted the plan. He asked if any would be displaced by funding this project.
Assistant City Manager Michael Cowin said the council approved spending about $1.5 million over a two-period to hire 16 additional employees for the stormwater projects. Hiring qualified staff has taken longer than expected so he is recommending spending between $500,000 and $750,000 of the new employee funding on the project.
Kirby said Trader Construction, the New Bern company doing the culvert project, agreed to add the Eighth Street work to its contract. If the Eighth Street project was bid at a later date, the city would have to spend more money for environmental management and project administration.
As for the culvert project, if current weather patterns hold and it only rains today, the city plans to open the intersection of Reade and Cotanche on Thursday or Friday, Kirby said. Reade Circle between the intersection and Fifth Street also will open.
The reopening means Cotanche Street between Fifth and Reade will revert to being a southbound, one-way street, as it was before work began on the project, Kirby said. Connelly recommended, and Kirby agreed, that signs stating “do not enter” should be placed at the intersection so people won’t try to drive north on Cotanche Street. The street temporarily was converted to a two-way street last year.
When the Cotanche and Reade intersection open, the Evans and Reade intersection will be closed for at least six months, Kirby said. Signs posted on Evans Street said the closure will begin on Saturday.
Also during the workshop and the city council session that followed:
- Council agreed to pay Billy Casper, the company managing the golf course, $100,000 for the second year of its five-year contract.
The payment was supposed to be reduced to $75,000 for the second year, but the loss of multiple youth golf events and three tournaments resulted in less revenue than anticipated, Cowin said.
The city still benefits from maintaining the contract, Cowin said, because $100,000 is less than the $236,270 the city spent underwriting the golf course during its last year on managing the facility.
Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton said there have been complaints about the shape of the course. He acknowledged the fairways were brown, but said it’s because the Bermuda grass used on them browns in the fall and winter but remains thick and good for golfing.
Areas off the greenway typically have been allowed to remain natural, with some periodic mowing, Fenton said. He acknowledged the areas became overgrown and said discussions are being held with the management coming about maintaining the areas.
- During the public comments period of the City Council meeting, about a dozen members of the American Legion and other veterans’ groups appeared to support a request that the city help underwrite the costs of security and rental at the Greenville Convention Center so a Veterans Experience Action Center can be hosted in May.
An action center brings representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs to communities so veterans can receive immediate services.
- A half dozen people spoke in support of establishing a city sustainability office and hiring a director in an effort to lessen the city’s impact on the environment.