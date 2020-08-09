Of an estimated 24,000 Pitt County public school students going back to school next week, only a fraction will be on campus full time.
Most of the 14,000 students planning to return to the classroom beginning Aug. 17 will attend classes every other week, with virtual instruction on alternating weeks. About 600 students, children of Pitt County Schools employees, will be on campus every week.
Jennifer Johnson, the school system’s public information officer, said the full-time attendance option was made available to employees last month after parents of about 10,000 students indicated they planned to keep their children home for online instruction only.
“Our first priority was to make sure we had enough space for all of our students to go A and B week,” Johnson said. “Once we saw that number and realized that we may be able to offer this (full-time attendance) for our employees, that’s when we decided to offer it as a benefit.”
Pitt County Schools students have not attended classes on campus since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Roy Cooper announced last month that public schools could continue virtual instruction when classes resume, or they could opt to reopen schools with safety guidelines such as face coverings and reduced classroom capacity.
While many area private schools are offering face-to-face instruction when they begin classes this week, data released by the state shows at least 65 percent of public school students will start the year with remote learning.
Pitt County Schools gave families the choice of full-time virtual instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction. Due to the state’s physical distancing requirements, about half of enrolled students will attend classes on campus in a given week.
The district began mailing letters to parents on Friday informing them whether their children had been assigned to “A” week or “B” week attendance.
According to an amended school calendar released last week, students in learning zone A will attend school Aug. 17-18, while students from learning zone B will attend school Aug. 20-21. These days are designated to help introduce students to their teachers as well as online learning systems. All students will participate in remote learning on Aug. 19. Beginning the week of Aug. 24, students will alternate weeks of attendance.
School officials had earlier questioned whether a few schools might have sufficient space for all students selecting in-person instruction to attend full time. But Johnson said no school in the district would have room to accommodate all learners every week.
Besides school district employees’ children, Johnson said the only other students being permitted to attend school full time are exceptional children who are unable to use a computer. Those decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis, she said.
“Under the governor’s orders, we can’t operate on 100 percent capacity, so we just thought that providing assistance to our employees during a pandemic was really important to us, and we have a unique ability to be able to do that,” Johnson said. “We wish that we could offer this to other working parents, but we just cannot.”
The full-time attendance option was made available to the district’s more than 3,000 employees who have children in kindergarten through eighth grade. High school students who are children of school district employees are not eligible.
Employees’ children will attend classes on both A and B weeks. Johnson said the school system considered making space available for employees’ children and other students to complete their virtual lessons inside school buildings on weeks that they do not attend. However, limits on capacity, coupled with the need to hire personnel to monitor the students, made that idea impractical.
“It was important for us to make sure that those who wanted to come face to face could do so, so this is not taking the place of any other student that wanted to attend face to face,” Johnson said. “We realized that we could offer this and gave our employees this benefit.”
Having students out of school every other week presents child-care challenges for working parents, who can count on their school-age children having adult supervision for seven to eight hours a day during a typical school year. In addition, the upcoming academic year is anticipating an amended school day: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m for elementary or K-8 schools and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m for middle school and high school students.
Johnson said the district has encouraged other employers to do what they can to help families of school-age children during this unprecedented time.
In a survey launched last month, Pitt County Schools asked local businesses if they would be willing to provide child care or flexible working hours for their employees. Of about 50 responding to the survey so far, 21 employers have indicated they provide or are willing to provide child care, while 19 indicated their workers have flexible hours.
Johnson said the district understands that some workplaces cannot accommodate children on site.
Some parents have called to inform schools of hardship situations.
“We’ve heard some heartbreaking stories about parents who are having difficulty with child care and employer flexibility,” she said.
One woman told Johnson that her employer required that she sign a statement indicating that she had child care for weeks that her child would not be attending school. Otherwise, the woman would no longer have a job.
“I talked to another parent who said, ‘I’m going to go in to my employer and say, ‘Can I bring my child to work with me?’ and if the answer is no, I’m going to have to quit my job,” Johnson recalled.
Pitt County Schools is seeking churches and other community organizations that would be willing to assist families of students with such things as internet access.
So far, 16 groups have expressed a willingness to provide a wifi hub for students engaged in remote learning. Ten have offered to financially sponsor a student’s home internet access.
Twenty organizations, including seven churches and eight child-care centers, indicated that they would consider making their facilities available for students to use on weeks they engage in distance learning.
Johnson said Pitt County Schools is talking with these organizations to work out details of such plans, including what level of supervision would be provided and how much families would be charged for the service.
“This isn’t ideal,” Johnson said. “We believe face-to-face instruction is optimal for any student, but we are currently in a pandemic.
“This is a situation that none of us have had to be in before, as employers, as parents, as teachers or as a school system,” she said. “We’re learning about how we can think outside the box in ways we’ve never had to think before.”