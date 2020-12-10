A section of West First Street intended as the site of disputed mural to address race relations in Greenville will close today through Sunday, the City of Greenville announced.
A Thursday news release did not say why the section of road was to be closed, and city officials declined to comment further. White outlines of letters spelling "Unite Against Racism" were painted on the section of street last week.
The closed section is two blocks between South Washington and Cotanche streets adjacent to Greenville Town Common. A map distributed by the city to show the detour route drivers will take was titled "United Against Racism TCP."
An artist leading the project said this week that all 18 people who had agreed to work on it were ready to move ahead with the new wording after the Greenville City Council voted 4-3 to change their wording from "Black Lives Do Matter."
The detour for vehicles traveling east on First Street will be south on Washington Street, then east on Second Street before heading north on Reade Street. The detour for motorists traveling west will consist of traveling south on Cotanche Street, west on Second Street, and north on Washington Street.
Pedestrian access to the closed area also will be limited during the closure.