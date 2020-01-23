When U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy was elected to Congress in September, expanding his presence in eastern North Carolina was a top priority.
Working with local governments in Onslow and Chowan counties, Murphy opened offices to serve residents in the extreme edges of his 17-county 3rd Congressional District.
However, he also wanted a familiar place to visit for his constituents.
On Wednesday, Murphy officially opened his Greenville office in the space formerly occupied by the late Walter B. Jones Jr., who previously represented the district.
About 60 people dropped by 1105 Corporate Drive, Suite C, to talk to Murphy in the newly renovated space.
“It was good for continuity because people knew where the office was before,” Murphy said. The landlords also approached him about staying in the space, agreeing to make improvements and to renegotiate the price.
Murphy previously held open houses for offices he opened in Jacksonville and Edenton. He also is negotiating to open a fourth office in Craven County.
“We have a very large and expansive district and I don’t feel it’s fair for people living along the Outer Banks or people who live near the Virginia area or down in Onslow County to have to travel far,” Murphy said. “I think it’s better for us to be out with people in the regions where they are so they can access our services easier.”
Murphy was able to open multiple offices on the same budget because local governments in Onslow and Chowan counties made space available at no cost, said Lindy Robinson, Murphy’s district director.
“One of the things he has said is he wants to be accessible,” Robinson said. “I am so pleased with the way people have reached out to us and that we are in those areas without extra cost.”
All three district offices are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each office has a full-time staff person available, Robinson said.
Jones maintained one office in Greenville for most of his tenure, Robinson said. He had staffers who specialized in various areas such as veterans affairs.
“Every staff member is able to handle any issue no matter what issue you come in with,” Robinson said.
When Congress has district work weeks, Robinson said, Murphy will schedule visits so he can meet with constituents at each office.
“I would really like to work more now on our issues in the Third District,” Murphy said. “There are issues with our military. There are going to be issues with our coastline; with tourism, trying to get infrastructure that we need. There are a lot of things that we need to get done that unfortunately the impeachment process has prevented us from doing.”
Murphy said people are asking him to help with issues surrounding flood insurance and coastal management.
Jennifer Hopkins brought her daughter Jenna, 10, and son Jason, 5, to the open house.
“I am a home-school mom and I like to find any opportunities where I can to connect their learning with the outdoor world, the reality,” Hopkins said. When the family learned about the open house they knew it would be a great addition to Jenna’s fourth grade North Carolina history class.
“I am doing a state notebook on North Carolina,” Jenna said. She is collecting information and pictures about the state, such as identifying the state motto and state bird, along with information about elected leaders.
Murphy signed the book and posed for a picture with the family.
Jim Hooker thanked Murphy for his continued work with veterans.
While still in the North Carolina Murphy shepherded legislation that was eventually passed and signed into law, that makes oxygen therapy available to veterans.
Murphy now is championing similar legislation that was previously introduced in Congress, he said.
“I think people are tired of the circus in Washington D.C. and they are ready for us in Congress to do the work they elected us to do. I feel the same way,” Murphy said.