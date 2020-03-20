U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy will discuss the status of COVID-19 and answer questions during a virtual town hall on Monday.
The event is scheduled from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and people can participate by calling 888-460-0109.
Murphy, a Pitt County urologist who represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, will give a general statement and update before answering audience questions.
“During a national crisis such as this, it’s important for government leaders to inform the public about the facts on the ground and answer their questions and concerns,” Murphy said. “I decided a telephone town hall is the best medium to educate people and answer their questions.”
When the question period begins, the moderator will direct participants to press a number and record their question, which will be screened to make sure there isn’t too much background noise and the the connection is good, a Murphy spokesman said. If the question is selected, the caller then will be brought on line. If time runs out, the moderator will give participants an opportunity to record a message that will be passed on to Murphy’s office. After the event, people can call one of Murphy’s offices and leave a message.