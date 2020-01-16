U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy is hosting an open house in his Greenville office on Jan. 22.
The event will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 1105 Corporate Drive, Suite C.
“In an effort to maintain continuity and convenience, the Greenville district office is located in the same space as my predecessor’s, Congressman Walter B. Jones Jr.,” Murphy said. “Though my staff and I have been operating in this space for months, the remodeling process has finally been completed and we’re excited to welcome constituents from across the Third District to our office.
“If we haven’t met, I hope you’ll come out so I can introduce myself and my staff members,” he said. “Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to learn more about the services we provide to constituents.”
The Greenville district office, along with the district offices in Jacksonville and Edenton, serve as locations for constituents to receive help with federal agencies, service academy nominations and more.