Vidant Health is joining hospital systems across the state that are resuming elective surgeries more than a month after stopping to preserve bed space for COVID-19 patients and protective gear for caregivers.
Earlier this week health systems including WakeMed, Duke Health, UNC Health, Atrium Health Novant Health and even Wilson Medical Center, announced they would begin resuming surgeries.
Vidant’s response came Friday after a statement from U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Pitt County urologist and surgeon, applauded the decision to allow elective surgeries.
“Vidant continues to increase access to essential care and services, supported by today’s announcement, such as general and orthopedic surgeries, cardiac, vascular and gastroenterology procedures,” a Vidant release said Friday. “Increasing access to essential care and services requires careful planning and a phased approach to ensure the safety of patients and team members. Importantly, Vidant has sophisticated cleaning techniques in place, as well as adequate PPE to ensure the safe delivery of the essential care and services that eastern North Carolina depends on.”
Murphy said he supported postponing elective surgeries because there was a need to increase testing for COVID-19 and increase the supply of personal protective equipment.
“This action has had severe collateral effects,” Murphy said. “Hospitals’ finances have plummeted, health care staffs have been furloughed and patient care has been postponed. Now that we have sufficient quantities to allow testing preoperatively for COVID-19, we need to begin working through the tremendous backlog of patients who have not received care over the past six weeks.”
Vidant Health announced last month that starting April 26 it was implementing furloughs, salary reductions and schedule changes because of “financial challenges” posed by the pandemic.
Employees received pay cuts ranging up to 25 percent for managers and executives to 2.5 percent for exempted team members. There also were reductions in employer contributions to retirement plans.
In early March, Vidant Health laid off nearly 200 employees across its system citing decreasing Medicaid reimbursements and increasing costs.
The North Carolina Healthcare Association announced in mid-April that the state’s hospitals were collectively losing $1 billion a month because of the elimination of non-essential services and elective surgeries.
Murphy said hospital must begin to refocus on other life-threatening illnesses.
“We have had cancers that have not been diagnosed as well as ones that have not been treated. We have patients who have been placed on opioids rather than having their surgery to deal with their pain. The list goes on and on,” Murphy said.
“We have appropriately expended the majority of our energy on COVID-19, but we must remember not to neglect those other diseases that lead to severe morbidity and even loss of life. So I am now glad that our state’s physicians and surgeons can address the needs of those patients who need care that has been postponed due to the COVID crisis now that elective surgeries are allowed to resume in North Carolina.”