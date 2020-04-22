Reduced tax revenue, a greater need for health care support and finding a way to reopen the state’s economy are among issues confronting the General Assembly when it reconvenes on Tuesday in a world altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore on Tuesday discussed some of the issues he plans to address, during the first virtual Power Luncheon hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
The General Assembly starts its new session without a biennium budget. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the one adopted in July because it didn’t contain Medicaid expansion funding. While the House overrode Cooper’s veto, the Senate couldn’t get the necessary votes for an override. Moore said it’s unlikely the Senate will attempt an override during the short session.
“Since that budget passed, the world has literally changed around us. The projections we were looking at no longer hold up,” Moore said.
The 2019-20 budget was $24 billion, he said. Current projections show there will be a $2.5 billion to $3 billion reduction in revenues, representing a 10 percent to 15 percent decrease, Moore said.
Revenue will drop because gas and sale taxes will be down due to the virus keeping people at home.
The state will need to spend more on health care and unemployment in fiscal year 20-21, which begins on July 1, Moore said. People who have been laid off or who have seen the work hours reduced also are earning less money so personal income tax revenue will be down, he said.
While the state has some revenue surplus from earlier this fiscal year and “rainy day fund” money, it only can be spent once, he said, and the state must keep money aside for possible hurricane relief later this year.
“In terms of the budget, I do not perceive the budget we voted on this year becoming law,” Moore said. “The realities of what’s happened since then certainly do not make that feasible.”
The speaker said he could hear ReOpen NC protesters chanting outside the legislative building during his presentation.
“I believe, and I think most North Carolinians believe, we should open North Carolina as soon but as safely as possible,” Moore said.
There needs to be a measured approached to reopening based on metrics such as the spread of the disease, the hospitalization rate, hospital capacity and the availability of personal protective equipment, he said. The metrics and the benchmarks should be developed by medical officials in consultation with elected leaders.
Reopening needs to be done in a measured way, such as requiring restaurants to first operate at 50 percent occupancy and personal service providers following guidelines governing the use of masks and sanitizing equipment, Moore said. Local flexibility also is needed.
“You can look around our state, in the more rural areas, where folks are spread out, you are going to have less spread that in urban areas,” Moore said. Local governments and health officials should have more authority in making reopening decisions.
Moore convened four select committees to work on policy changes and programs to address problems the pandemic created in the areas of health care, education, government operations and the economy.
When the General Assembly convenes next week, several relief bills will be passed, Moore said, and then the legislature will go in to “non-action” session where no votes are taken but committees meet. The legislature will meet again after several weeks.
Shoring up rural hospitals is an area Moore wants to address.
Even before the COVID-19 outbreak rural hospitals were struggling. They are losing even more revenue because profitable elective surgeries were canceled to ensure bed space was available for a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Moore said he hopes to add between $75 million to $100 million to the state’s fund for stabilizing rural hospitals.
Money will be allocated to ensure hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities and first responders and anybody else involved in providing health care, can purchase protective equipment.
Moore also proposed an $100 million appropriation that will be divided among the state’s four medical schools to put toward researching COVID-19, both a vaccine and testing its efficacy and for studying the metrics of the disease. He estimates East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine could receive $25 million.
Moore said he supports a proposal that will allow Medicaid to pay for COVID-19 testing and treatment along with expanding telehealth services.
However, Medicaid expansion isn’t a topic for discussion.
Moore said the General Assembly worked on a number of Medicaid policy adjustments last year.
“As we analyze it, we have very robust Medicaid coverage, particularly in terms of the services we provide,” he said. “We provide much more service in a lot of ways than other states provide.”
One expansion involved autism services for teenagers, he said.
“My focus has been this when it comes to Medicaid. I think we should take care of those who cannot take care of themselves,” Moore said.
“You have folks … some with conditions that truly render them unable to work, we ought to take care of them,” Moore said. “But if you have someone who is able to work and able to get a job I don’t think we should incentivize someone to not get a job.
“I also realize we are in some new territory right now with respect to employment and unemployment and we are just going to have to go through the process to see what’s going to work and what’s not going to work,” he said.
Close the Gap NC, a group advocating for Medicaid expansion, reports that before the COVID-19 outbreak, 60 percent of people who qualified for Medicaid expansion were employed.
Other initiatives that will come before the General Assembly are funding a $75 million loan program that will be administered by Golden LEAF Foundation to provide short-term loans to small businesses. Legislation waiving bureaucratic red tape for licensing and permitting also is on the agenda.
Moore said the state’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed.
There is a proposal to help businesses by allowing them to make one filing when larges groups of employees are laid off instead of filing forms for each employee.
Businesses already are exempted from paying first quarter unemployment insurance taxes. If a business already paid it would be credited to the second quarter payments.
The General Assembly also is looking at programming that can help younger students.
“We all know the challenges in education when it comes to younger children and we all know the importance of children being able to read by third grade,” Moore said. “We know the nature of online education isn’t as helpful as the in-person instruction that’s happening in the classroom.”
Legislators and educators are looking for ways to use the end-of-grade testing period to catch up or to offer remedial education when the 2020-21 school year begins.
There are also proposals for addressing issues such as carrying out elections and providing services such as notarizing documents and obtaining licenses and permits.
“As I talk to folks, sometimes it feels like I am walking around in a science fiction movie,” Moore said. “It’s hard to believe this is really happening. I don’t think anybody really thought, while a pandemic was always possible, nobody thought it was probable. It’s a game changer.”