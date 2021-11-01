Braddy selected president of judges’ association
The North Carolina Association of District Court Judges selected Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy as its president during its Oct. 22-24 Fall 2021 Convention.
Braddy will preside over conferences, business meetings and the Board of Governor’s during his one-year term. He also will appoint judges to different committees within the organization, according to a spokesman from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. He also discuss issues within the association with the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Braddy was appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt to serve as a district court judge in 2000. He became chief district court judge in 2018. He currently serves on the Board of Criminal Justice Information Network and as chairman of the Family Court Advisory Committee.
Annual conferences are held by the Association of District Court Judges in partnership with the University of North Carolina School of Government and provide continuing judicial education in legal and other areas of interest to district court judges. Topics include updates in domestic law, criminal law and juvenile law, as well as all other legal and administrative topics of interest to district court judges.
AARP names director for coastal region
AARP North Carolina has named Rosalie L. Calarco, a 17-year veteran of constituent services and advocacy under two federal officeholders, will become associate state director for its coastal region. The appointment is effective Monday.
“I am excited to bring my skills, knowledge, and professional relationships to the work I do for AARP North Carolina,” Calarco said. “I strive to live out the motto of AARP, ‘to serve, not to be served.’”
Since 2004, Calarco has served in various roles of constituent services for federal elected officials from North Carolina. As director of veterans services for former U.S. Rep. Mike McIntyre, she represented veterans and other constituents in interactions with the Veterans Administration, Medicare and the Social Security Administration.
Most recently, as senior constituent advocate and office manager for U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, Calarco provided similar services to constituents across the state.
Prior to these appointments, Calarco earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in social work from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and the University of Georgia at Athens. She began a career in social work and has maintained professional ties while rising to hold multiple offices in the North Carolina chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
Calarco’s service area will include 33 counties in northeastern, eastern, and southeastern North Carolina, including Pitt County.
North Carolina Director Michael Olender said, “Since AARP represents people from all walks of life, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, Rosalie’s demonstrated nonpartisanship and service to the community fits well with AARP’s mission. As we work to promote healthy aging and communities that are great for people of all ages, her ability to connect with people will make us the strongest advocate for older adults in the region.”
“I believe that my dedication and passion for influencing change in people’s lives is one of the most important attributes I will bring to this position,” Calarco said. “I want to empower AARP North Carolina’s members and help their voices to be heard, especially helping our veterans and engaging populations that AARP may not yet serve.”
Learn more about AARP in North Carolina at www.states.aarp.org/north-carolina