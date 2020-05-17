When the coronavirus pandemic prompted shutdowns across much of the globe, Daniel Watson had to leave his laboratory and years of research with no idea when he could return. Like DNA samples that he left frozen, parts of Watson’s life remain immobilized.
While the Farmville native graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina State University on May 9, the university is among those waiting to announce a graduation ceremony date. His red graduation gown has been shipped, but the cap has not arrived, perhaps because some school memorabilia companies have turned their attention to making face masks.
There is no word yet on the status of the paid internship that he was to have begun this month at NCSU’s veterinary school.
But Watson, who earned a bachelor of science degree in microbiology with a concentration in microbial health science, has a better understanding than most about the risks of spreading COVID-19.
“We could go back (to the lab) and we would be kind of isolated,” he said. “(But) I think it’s something that I definitely understand. In microbiology, we do learn about a lot of the pandemics.
“This seems to be following a lot of the same trends (as Spanish flu),” Watson said. “It’s definitely something that you have to take seriously.”
Watson, a Goodnight Scholar, has been part of a multi-year project at the university’s Factor Molecular Epidemiology Lab, where he has researched food-borne pathogens in produce. But the Farmville Central High School graduate was at the coast on spring break when he learned he would not be returning to campus to complete his semester.
In some ways, it has been a welcome change of pace.
“I hadn’t been able to go home as much during my senior year just because I’ve been working a lot in the lab,” he said. “It was nice to get to go home for a little while.”
Although he has returned to his Raleigh apartment only once since March, rental fees continue. With his internship still in question, Watson is grateful that the Goodnight Scholars Program offered financial assistance.
“They made sure we could pay our rent and pay our food costs so we would be safe and we wouldn’t have to expose ourselves to anything by trying to pick up work,” Watson said.
While he is unsure of how his research will continue, Watson plans to be back to campus no later than August. Earlier this year, he was accepted into a dual graduate program at State, where he will pursue an advanced degree in microbial biotechnology and a master’s in business administration.
“I didn’t have to make that decision while this was going on,” Watson said. “It didn’t really change anything in that regard.”
Watson also is glad that he and his fiancée, Aurora Myers, are still in the planning stages of their wedding, scheduled for May 2021. He cannot imagine trying to navigate how to have a ceremony now.
“Our photographer has talked to us about weddings that have been canceled, those people that are deciding to elope instead of doing the big wedding that they planned,” he said.
While it has been difficult for Watson and his family to see his graduation ceremony canceled, he knows it won’t be his last chance.
“My mom’s definitely been, I think, the most disappointed by it,” he said. “I’m the baby of the family.
“It’s a little bit more OK now just because she knows I will be going to graduate school and there will be another graduation ceremony.”