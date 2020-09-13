Neighbors of a private school athletic complex withdrew their objections to a text amendment that will allow outside groups to use the facility.
Greenville City Council now is scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. Monday on the proposed private schools text amendment and 13 other items presented during public hearings at its Thursday meeting.
Speakers representing Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge neighborhoods said they would no longer oppose the change in the city’s code because of a last-minute compromise further limiting third-party usage of lighting and amplified sound at John Paul II Catholic High School’s athletic complex.
“I believe the changes that have been presented tonight are an improvement,” said Thomas Feller Jr., one of the neighborhood representatives.
“I feel like I could live with this latest version,’ said Donna Jacobs.
While the text amendment’s stated purpose is to create a use classification for small private schools, 10 speakers, including the executive director of Greenville-Pitt Sports Commission, spoke only about its ability to expand usage of the high school’s athletic complex.
Opening the athletic complex to outside usage will expand participation in existing tournaments held in the city and bring in new tournaments which will bring more money to the community, said the sports commission’s Gray Workman Williams.
“This is an example of someone in our community privately helping to fill a void of more facilities for tournament and community use,” Williams said.
City planning staff proposed a text amendment after Rich Balot sought to expand the usage of the athletic complex.
Balot, who is the registered agent of the company that owns the school’s property, originally obtained a special-use permit to build the athletic complex. It only allowed teams from the high school and its related middle school to use the facilities.
When the complex opened last year Balot wanted youth leagues and community groups to use the facility. However, he didn’t want to go through the special-use permit process, fearing additional restrictions could be placed on it.
In September 2019, city planning staff met with Balot and residents from Planter’s Walk, Planter’s Trail and Quail Ridge who complained lighting was spilling into their backyards and sometimes their houses. There also were noise complaints.
Initially, Balot wanted to rezone the property to remove the limitations. City staff opposed the request, so Balot pursued a text amendment.
Nearly neighbors opposed the text amendment because of the amount of time lighting and amplified sound could be used.
Balot and representatives of the neighborhoods, working with planning staff, negotiated changes to the amendment, including a session on Wednesday.
The revisions agreed to on Wednesday limit use of amplified sound and lighting of the outdoor facilities by “entities other than the associated schools” to once a month instead of once a week. The one-time use consists of one event on one day. The change also states that no amplified sound for the one-time use will be permitted past 9 p.m.
The outdoor amplified sound cannot exceed a sustained level higher than 75 decibels at the adjacent property line.
There will be no restrictions on amplified sound equipment that produces 60 decibels or less between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Planner Brad Sceviour said the school will have unlimited usage of sound, up to 75 decibels, and lights from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sceviour later said the arrangement would allow the high school to use lighting and amplified sound to host tournaments that it is participating, such as playoffs held by the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association of which it is a member.
Organizations or tournament sponsors they are not involved in also can use the facilities, but not the lights or any amplified sound over 60 decibels, Sceviour said.
Scott Koesters, whose child attends the school, said opening the facility to others falls under the Catholic tradition of sharing resources with others and being a good neighbor.
Troy Loftin, a coach with the Pitt Lightning youth football team, said practicing at the school will expose his players to facilities they don’t see unless playing in out of state tournaments.
State law requires elected boards to give the public 24 hours to submit additional comments before voting on a public hearing item. The council’s Monday meeting will be a remote session and can be viewed on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, or on the city website.
The other public hearings involved annexation and rezoning requests, a job creation grant and a land-use map change.
Job creation grant
The president of a boat-building company re-locating to Greenville said he’s excited to build his new local team and the project couldn’t have been achieved without the city’s support.
Andrew Brown, president of HC Composites, also called World Cat, was the only speaker during a public hearing on the city’s proposal to give a job creation grant up to $300,000 over a three-year period.
Brown announced in August he is relocating manufacturing facilities in Tampa. Fla., to Greenville.
He plans to invest $9 million in a facility located at 601 Staton Road and hire 100 people within a year.
The city’s job creation grant will be $1,000 per job, up to $100,000, a year for three years, City Manager Ann Wall said. The jobs must be retained for three years following the final grant payment, she said.
“We call Greenville home and we are excited to be building boats in Greenville,” Brown said.
“As you can imagine COVID has been bad for a lot of things but it’s been great for boating,” Brown said. “The demand for boats is up probably 40 percent. Literally, if we could hire 300 people we could hire them tomorrow and get to work.”
Rezoning concern
Councilman Ricky Smiley said the council should delay a rezoning request that could add more than 4,600 vehicle trips to a section of Portertown Road that already exceeds its recommended traffic capacity.
Amy Edwards wants to rezone 14.221 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad. The property is across the street from Bill’s Hot Dogs and near Hardee Crossing Shopping Center and the East 10th Street Walmart Supercenter.
Edwards was to rezone nine acres for residential-high density development and 5 acres for general commercial.
Traffic Engineer Rik Dicesare, responding to Smiley’s questions, said that section of Portertown Road was designed for a maximum average daily traffic count of 13,000 and currently has 14,000 average daily trips.
Smiley said council previously has voted against a rezoning request that would have added excessive trips to crowded streets.
“It’s not a bad land use,” Smiley said. “It’s just premature.”
Portertown Road, along with Fire Tower Road, is scheduled to be widened. However, the project has been delayed because the North Carolina Department of Transportation has experienced funding shortfalls caused by unexpectedly large repair projects related to hurricanes, flooding and mudslides.
Baldwin said the addition of 4,600 won’t come until the project is built out. Baldwin said he didn’t expect immediate interest in the commercial area because of concerns about traffic entering and exiting the property.
“I think between DOT and Rik’s office, increased traffic will be mitigated,” Baldwin said.
No speakers participated in the following public hearings:
- Request by Blackwelder Properties to annex 3.879 located between Greenville Boulevard and Tupper Drive and south of Marine Avenue. There is 15,000 square feet of office space located on the property.
- Request by Edmonson Properties to annex 6.771 acres located near the northeastern corner of the intersection of Allen Road and Briarcliff Drive.
- Request to annex part of Westhaven South subdivision. The area is 1.956 acres located south of Regency Boulevard and along the eastern right-of-way of a proposed street, Blazer Drive.
- Separate resolutions to close portions of Josh Court and Ridgeway Street.
- Approval of the draft 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report that details how the city is using federal housing development money.
- An update of the city’s 2020-2021 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant, CDBG-CV, and HOME Programs. It’s been amended because the city received block grant funding to support COVID-19 response efforts.
Developers and consultants spoke in favor of the following requests:
- Woody Whichard with Happy Trail Farms requested 33.849 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road be rezoned from residential agricultural to residential-single family medium density.
- P.B. Builders requested 9.873 acres located in the Cobblestone Subdivision at the end Quail Drive be rezoned to residential high-density multi-family.
- Stark Holdings and Trade Holding Company requested 5.756 acres located between West 10th Street, West Eighth Street and west of South Washington Street be rezoned from downtown commercial fringe and unoffensive industry to downtown commercial.
- Langston Farms wanted to amend the Future Land Use and Character Map for 1.881 acres from office/institutional to commercial for the property located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard.