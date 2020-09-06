WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College Trustees welcomed their newest member Aug. 25, when Student Government Association President Najella Williams was sworn onto the governing board as an ex-officio member.
Williams, who was elected to her SGA role during the spring semester, fills the board spot previously held by Curtisia Canady, who graduated from Pitt in May. Though she is a non-voting member, Williams will serve as the voice of PCC’s student body throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
A University Transfer student, Williams said her focus as SGA president will be to maintain a cohesive campus community as PCC continues to operate remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. She plans to make good use of social media platforms and video conferencing software for meetings and activities that help students and employees “overcome the distance of social distancing” and stay connected.
“I know that many SGA presidents have probably stated that they wanted to see unity within campus between students, faculty and staff,” Williams said. “But this needs to be the year that we really strive to make this happen. My cabinet and I will do our part and be there for our student body.”
Though it was difficult to imagine as she participated in her first board meeting, Williams said she was shy as a youngster growing up in Bertie County. Bullying, she said, robbed her confidence, until she made a conscious decision to conquer it when she reached her high school years.
“It’s the pain that makes us who we are today; it’s never the success,” she said “Use your struggle to actually make you a better person, to help you get to the goals that you want to accomplish.”
Williams credits her participation in the Teen Court program at Bertie Early College High School with helping her regain self-esteem. She worked her way from prosecuting attorney to defense lawyer to junior commissioner before graduating in 2019.
Though she wasn’t sure exactly what career she wanted to pursue after receiving her diploma, Williams said she opted to follow in her family’s footsteps and enroll at Pitt for general education courses. She is now pursuing a career as a broadcast news reporter and hopes to host a TV show someday.
“I just love talking to people,” she said. “My main goal in life is to help the community. I want to make sure that I can help the community that helped me — help them have the same opportunities for success that I’ve had.”
Cannon Foundation grant allows PCC to upgrade equipment
The Cannon Foundation awarded PCC a $62,675-grant this summer to upgrade the remotely-accessible CISCO networking equipment utilized by its IT: Network Management and IT: Cyber Security degree programs.
According to PCC Business Dean Katherine Clyde, the funding will go toward the purchase of new equipment Pitt will use to train students remotely for jobs requiring Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification.
“One of the really nice things about this equipment is that we can do this training remotely, so students and faculty can log in from home or another off-site location,” Clyde said. “I think this is really important in the current COVID-19 environment we are living and working in.
“We are really thankful for the Cannon Foundation and their willingness to fund this grant to help us better prepare our students for today’s workforce.”
Shelley Allen, director of PCC’s Cisco Local Academy, said CCNA is the industry-standard, entry-level certification for installing, supporting and troubleshooting wired and/or wireless networks. The certification, she said, is a “springboard credential” that helps students secure well-paying jobs within Pitt County and the surrounding area.
“Pitt Community College and area businesses recognized the need for the remote hands-on lab environment last year, prior to the pandemic,” Allen said. “Now, with COVID-19 causing restricted access to some of the college’s buildings and classes, the remote lab has (reached) critical importance. Thankfully, the Cannon Foundation has … provided financial support to upgrade the equipment [needed] to meet the new CCNA curriculum requirements.”
PCC Director of Grants Management Julie Crippen says CCNA certification can lead to jobs in places like Fayetteville, Raleigh and Greenville that feature salaries above the average annual salary for the Pitt County region and well above poverty-level. Graduates of Pitt’s networking program, she said, have the opportunity to make $20-$50 per hour once they attain CCNA certification.
“The need to provide training for students to secure well-paying jobs could not be more imminent in this area, as 30 percent of Pitt County children under the age of 18 are currently living in poverty,” Crippen said. “The upgrade of our remotely-accessible Cisco equipment will provide students potentially life-changing opportunities to train and become qualified for jobs that require Cisco certification.”
Established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, former chairman and president of North Carolina’s Cannon Mills Company, The Cannon Foundation funds capital and equipment projects for organizations across Cannon’s home state, primarily in the areas of higher education, community, human services and health care. In the last fiscal year, the organization awarded 169 grants totaling nearly $10.7 million.