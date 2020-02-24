GUC’s governing board approved a plan that will reduce nitrogen and phosphorus discharge into the Tar River and potentially be a tool for industrial recruitment.
The board unanimously voted to grant an easement at the wastewater treatment plant to Restoration Systems so the company can create a new forest that will capture nutrient runoff before it enters the Tar River.
“Nitrogen and phosphorus is great for our plants and yards and corn, but it’s not great when it gets into our water,” said Jason Manning, wastewater treatment plant superintendent.
The Tar-Pamlico River Basin is a nutrient sensitive waterway that is harmed if excessive nitrogen and phosphorus flows into the river.
The state limits how much of the nutrients wastewater treatment systems can discharge into the river. GUC removes most of the nutrients during the treatment process, Manning said.
However, there is talk the state may further reduce the limits. GUC has two options for meeting those reductions, Manning said, expand the treatment plant or plant a forest that would gobble up the nutrients.
Under the agreement with Restorations Systems, the company will plant 26,000 hardwood trees and shrubs on 100 acres along the drainage areas at the wastewater treatment plant.
It’s estimated the trees will capture 227,302 pounds of nitrogen and 14,640 pounds of phosphorus, keeping it out of the river.
When extra phosphorus is removed from the water, the state allows for the creation of nutrient banks. The state assigns credits to the amount of nutrients kept out of the waterway; the credits can be banked to help future projects meet compliance requirements, Manning said.
Resolution Systems, working with GUC, wants to establish a nutrient bank for the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.
Manning said GUC’s banked nutrients currently have a value of $8.2 million. Under the agreement, Resolution Systems will get 60 percent of the bank and GUC will keep 40 percent — or $3.3 million — of the bank, Manning said.
GUC could use it for its future projects or could provide it as an incentive for industrial recruitment and construction projects, Manning said.
Resolution Systems will fund the planting and maintain the site for its first five years, ensuring the correct number of trees are thriving, Manning said.
While 50 species of trees will be planted, oaks and persimmons will be the predominant species because they are beneficial to wildlife, Manning said. The shrubs and bushes will be species that attract pollinators.